Seselj To Learn If UN Court Will Uphold Appeal On War Crimes Charges

Serbian nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj will learn on April 11 whether a United Nations court will uphold an appeal against his acquittal on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Seselj is accused of committing the crimes against non-Serbs in Croatia, Serbia’s Vojvodina region, and Bosnia-Herzegovina during the Balkan wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s and killed some 130,000 people. The alleged crimes include persecution on political, racial, or religious grounds, deportation, murder, and torture.

Seselj, a 63-year-old member of parliament with his Serbian Radical Party, denies the charges.

He refused to attend the appeals hearing at the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) in The Hague in December 2017 and was expected snub the court session when the presiding judge reads the ruling on April 11.

UN prosecutors asked the court to find Seselj guilty on three counts of crimes against humanity and six counts of violations of the laws or customs of war and sentence him to 28 years in prison -- or order a new trial.

In a controversial 2-1 split vote in March 2016, judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) acquitted Seselj of all charges. The MICT is wrapping up the last cases after the ICTY closed in December.

The panel said prosecutors had "failed to prove beyond all reasonable doubt" or provide sufficient evidence that Seselj was responsible for the crimes he had been charged with.

One of the three judges dissented, saying the acquittals ignored international law and the tribunal's jurisprudence.

The prosecution appealed the acquittal, saying judges ignored a large body of evidence when they freed the defendant.

The court's chief prosecutor called the decision a "fundamental failure by the majority [of judges] to perform its judicial function."

Seselj returned to Serbia two years before the 2016 judgment on medical grounds. He has repeatedly said he would not go back to The Hague voluntarily.

With reporting by AFP

