UN Chief Disbands Fact-Finding Mission Into Ukraine Prison Attack
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into an attack in the Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists because the UN mission cannot deploy to the site, a UN spokesman said on January 5. Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the shelling of the prison holding Ukrainian soldiers in July was a "deliberate Russian war crime" that claimed more than 50 lives. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Latvian Authorities Arrest Editor Of Russia's Sputnik State News Agency
Latvian authorities have arrested the editor in chief of Russia's Sputnik state news agency in Lithuania, Marat Kasem, on a charge of violating sanctions imposed on Russia. Sputnik says a court in Riga issued a warrant for Kasem's arrest on January 5. According to Sputnik, Kasem traveled to Latvia from Vilnius due to family issues and may be charged with espionage, which has not been confirmed by any other source. The European Union banned operations of Sputnik and its umbrella company RT in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL, click here.
Belarus Plans Joint Aviation Exercises With Russia
The Belarusian Defense Ministry has announced its intention to conduct joint aviation exercises with Russia. The ministry said on January 5 on Telegram that the joint flight and tactical training exercise was planned "in order to increase the level of combat training of the aviation units of the armed forces of [Belarus and Russia]." The ministry added that Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment will continue to arrive in Belarus. The joint training will be “comprehensive,” covering “not only combat components, but also all supporting systems.” A date for the joint exercises was not given in the ministry's Telegram post. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Teacher Slams Officials After Dismissal For Not Wearing Hijab
An Iranian female teacher who was dismissed after appearing in a video online while not wearing the mandatory hijab has slammed the Education Ministry as a "misanthropic institution."
In a message published by the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) on Telegram, Atekeh Rajabi wrote that while the ministry considers her dismissed, she said she looks at the situation the other way around: "You did not fire me. I was the one who refused to cooperate with you."
The matter started when the ministry fired Rajabi because she did not observe the hijab when appearing in a protest video, as well as because of her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
"I soon realized that not only is the Education Ministry not on the side of the people, but it is the [most] misanthropic institution I know," Rajabi added.
Iran has been rocked by anger that spilled into the streets after Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have since turned out to almost daily protests calling for authorities to respect their human rights. Many have had unusually harsh words for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding his resignation and blaming him for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the unrest.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Meanwhile, a draft bill has been published on social media that the Iranian judiciary has presented to the government, in which not wearing the hijab is criminalized and punishments are laid out.
In the bill, women will be issued a written warning if they do not wear a proper hijab while in public. If they refuse to honor the warning, they face fines and flogging.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkmen President Arrives In Beijing For State Visit
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov has arrived in Beijing for a state visit, Turkmen state media reported on January 5. According to the reports, Berdymukhammedov and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet on January 6 to discuss issues related to bilateral ties, including Turkmen gas exports to China, transportation, trade, the chemical industry, agriculture, and communications. Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said earlier Berdymukhammedov's visit was scheduled after an invitation by Xi. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Ukraine Dismisses Putin's Call For A Cease-Fire Order During Orthodox Christmas As 'Hypocrisy'
Ukraine has described a cease-fire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "hypocrisy" and said there could only be a "temporary truce" if Russia withdraws its forces from territory it has seized in Ukraine.
"Russia must leave the occupied territories -- only then will there be a 'temporary ceasefire,'" Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter. “Keep hypocrisy to yourself,” he added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In a more detailed statement, Podolyak said Putin's proposal was "purely a propaganda gesture."
He said Russia wanted to secure additional time to reduce the intensity of military clashes, mobilize additional forces, and continue to build fortifications on territory it has occupied.
"A banal trick. There is not the slightest desire to end the war in this," Podolyak said in the statement, according to Reuters.
"Moreover, let me remind you that only Russia attacks civilian objects with missiles/drones, including places of religious rites, and does this precisely on Christmas holidays," said Podolyak, who was one of the lead negotiators in early talks between Russia and Ukraine at the start of the war.
Putin earlier on January 5 instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a "cease-fire along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine" lasting 36 hours -- from noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7.
As reported on the Kremlin website, Putin called on the Ukrainian side to "declare a cease-fire and give Orthodox Christians the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day."
U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating the cease-fire, which German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed, saying if Putin really wanted peace he would withdraw his troops.
In Photos: As heavy fighting continues around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a volunteer is risking his life to deliver Christmas presents to children living under Russian bombardment.
"A so-called ceasefire brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation," Baerbock said on Twitter.
Earlier on January 5 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Kremlin to implement a cease-fire during a phone call between the two leaders, according to Erdogan's press service.
"Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be backed up by a unilateral cease-fire and a vision of a fair solution," the press service said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
Zelenskiy on January 5 in a speech at a security forum said that Russia is looking for an opportunity to achieve a "short truce" in order to restore forces.
In its daily briefing on the war on January 5, the Ukrainian military said more than 800 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded, mostly in fighting around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut and other locations in the Donetsk region.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the Ukrainian military’s figures.
Amid the intense fighting, Biden on January 4 confirmed that Washington is considering sending Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The M2 Bradley has been the main infantry fighting vehicle of the U.S. military, which has thousands of them available, since 1981.
Washington is expected to unveil a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the coming days.
Biden’s comment came after a telephone conversation earlier in the day between Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron after which it was revealed that France will provide AMX-10 RC light-armored vehicles to Ukraine.
Reuters quoted an unidentified French official as saying “this is the first time Western-made armored vehicles are supplied to support the Ukrainian Army.” No further details were reported.
Earlier, Australia provided 90 Bushmaster vehicles, which are armored against land mines.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles, particularly U.S.-made Abrams and German Leopard battle tanks.
“There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
A senior U.S. official said on January 4 that the fighting around Bakhmut is “still quite hot” and predicted “continued fighting in the coming months.”
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan's Mountainous Hindu Kush Region
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) says an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The GFZ said on its website that the earthquake, recorded at 2:25 p.m. GMT on January 5, had a depth of 191 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Hindu Kush region is located in Afghanistan's Panjshir Province in the northeast of the country.
Fifteen Iranian Women Launch Hunger Strike In Prison Over Conditions
Fifteen Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran have gone on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility.
Among those on the hunger strike is 22-year-old Armita Abbasi, who was arrested on October 10 in Karaj by security forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
Abbasi's mother wrote on her Instagram account that because of her daughter’s hunger strike, prison authorities no longer allow her to call her family. She also said the court did not accept the lawyer representing her daughter.
Earlier this week, the lawyer for Mohammad Mehdi Karami, a prisoner sentenced to death, noted a similar stance by the court toward him, saying it contradicted the recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose a lawyer.
In November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some of the detainees from recent protests, including Abbasi, while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Reports also indicate the 32-year-old Iranian painter Elham Modaresi, who is also being held at Kachoui, in the city of Karaj, has also started a hunger strike. Modaresi had previously said she was tortured into making a confession by security forces who were looking to pin several charges on her including vandalizing public facilities.
Kerstin Vieregge, a member of the German Bundestag and Modaresi’s political sponsor, also expressed concern about her health condition and said she wrote to the Iranian Embassy in Berlin requesting medical treatment for Modaresi.
According to reports published on social media, Fatemeh Nazarinejad, Fatemeh Mosleh Heidarzadeh, Niloufar Shakeri, Marzieh Mirghasemi, Shahrazad Derakhshan, Fatemeh Jamalpour, Hamideh Zeraei, Nilofar Kerdoni, Somayeh Masoumi, Fatemeh Harbi, Eniseh Mousavi, Jasmin Haj Mirzamohammadi and Maedeh Sohrabi are the other imprisoned protesters who have gone on a hunger strike.
Human rights organizations say thousands of people have been arrested during the recent nationwide protests in Iran that began in mid-September after the death of Mehsa Amini in police custody.
The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
McDonald's Quits Kazakh Market As Russia's War In Ukraine Disrupts Supply Chain
The franchise holder of McDonald's in Kazakhstan says it has been forced to suspend operations under the brand's name due to unspecified supply chain issues. Food Solutions KZ Ltd. said in a statement on January 5 that it will transform its 24 outlets in the Central Asian nation into a new restaurant chain. In November, the company suspended its operations, citing supply chain issues sparked by Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year.
On First Anniversary Of Protests, Kazakhs Honor Victims Of Deadly Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of leading political and rights activists gathered on the central square of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on January 5 to commemorate victims of mass protests one year ago that turned violent and left at least 238 people dead across the country, mostly in Almaty.
Some 50 men and women gathered next to the Independence monument, where they prayed on the first anniversary of the unrest and complained that investigations into the deadly events have taken too long, leaving many questions unanswered over protests that shocked the Central Asian nation.
The activists then read out a resolution demanding President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, be held accountable for the bloodshed. They also said Toqaev must be impeached and called for Kazakhstan's departure from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Police could be seen monitoring the gathering, but did not interfere. However, RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that Internet access was blocked in the area.
Meanwhile, dozens of relatives gathered near a memorial to the January 2020 victims, which was unveiled on December 23 in Almaty.
Local authorities, in an apparent move to prevent possible rallies, quickly took the relatives away by buses to the city's two major mosques, where they said special commemoration rituals would be held to honor the victims.
Police detained at least three members of the unregistered opposition Democratic party, which announced the day before its plan to organize a mass gathering in Almaty in honor of the victims.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled country's western region of Manghystau on January 2 last year over a fuel-price hike escalated quickly into mass anti-government protests across the country that ended with deadly shootings in Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists at the time for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim.
As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the CSTO.
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces "to shoot to kill without warning."
WATCH: A "shoot to kill" order against nationwide protests in Kazakhstan had many victims. On January 7, 2022, the family of 4-year-old Aikorkem says she lost her life when troops opened fire on the car she was traveling in.
Kazakh authorities have said that 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country, and six persons were tortured to death while in custody.
Human rights groups have demanded a thorough, international investigation of the unrest, providing evidence that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Kazakh officials have rejected calls for an international investigation.
Belarusian Union Leaders Given Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- Two Belarusian independent union leaders and an activist have been handed lengthy prison terms in Minsk as a crackdown against dissent continues under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A Minsk court on January 5 sentenced the leaders of the Union of Workers of Electronic Outputs Producing Industry (REP), Vasil Berasnyou and Henadz Fyadynich, to nine years in prison each. REP activist Vyachaslau Areshka was handed eight years in prison.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Judge Anastasia Papko found the defendants guilty of creating an extremist organization and taking part in its activities, calls for activities damaging national security, and inciting social hatred.
Berasnyou, Fyadynich, and Areshka were arrested in April 2022 for their activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that gave Lukashenka another term. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
It is not known how the men pleaded in the case. Belarusian human right organizations have recognized them as political prisoners.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Ukrainian Billionaire Zhevago's French Extradition Hearing Set For January 19
A French court has postponed to January 19 a hearing on whether to extradite Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago to his home country. The businessman, who controls London-listed iron-pellet producer Ferrexpo, is one of Ukraine's richest men. He was arrested and detained in France in late December at Ukraine's request. At the start of the hearing on January 5, the court in Chambery heard his lawyers' plea that the proceedings be held behind closed doors -- a request the judges rejected after brief deliberation. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Closes French Institute In Tehran Over Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
Iran says it is closing the French Institute for Research in Tehran "as a first step" against "insulting" cartoons of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that were published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
The controversial weekly published dozens of cartoons mocking Khamenei, the highest religious and political figure in Iran, as part of a competition launched in December in support of Iranians who have been protesting against the theocratic system following the death of a young woman while in police custody.
Some of the cartoons depicted sexual scenes that included Khamenei, who has held power in the country for more than 30 years, and other Iranian clerics. Other entries were aimed at the brutal crackdown on protesters launched by officials in Iran, including sentencing several demonstrators to death.
"In reviewing cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activities in Iran, the ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The day before, Tehran summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest the "insulting" cartoons.
Charlie Hebdo has a history of pushing the limits of free speech on race, religion, and politics in France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community.
In January 2015, 12 people were killed by Islamist militants in an attack at the magazine's Paris office over the publication of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.
French officials did not immediately respond to the announcement of the closure of the institute, but Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna told LCI TV on January 5 that Iran was pursuing bad policies through its violence against its population.
"Let's remember that in France press freedom exists, contrary to what's happening in Iran and that this (freedom) is overseen by a judge within the framework of an independent judiciary, which is something that Iran without doubt doesn't know well," she said in response to the summoning of the French ambassador.
The protests over the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being held by police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly, have rocked Iran.
Tens of thousands of Iranians have flooded streets across the country on a regular basis to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders. Two protesters have been executed after receiving death sentences, while several others have been handed similar penalties and are on death row.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Former Uzbek Prosecutor-General Jailed For Corruption Released On Parole
TASHKENT -- Former Uzbek Prosecutor-General Rashidjon Qodirov, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on corruption charges in June 2019, has been released on parole.
Media reports in Tashkent quoted law enforcement officials on January 5 as saying that Qodirov had been released several days earlier.
Qodirov was arrested in February 2018 and later convicted of bribe taking, extortion, financial fraud, tax evasion, obstruction of justice, and money laundering.
His arrest came about three years after he was fired amid a purge of officials connected to the investigation of Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of late President Islam Karimov.
Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 when her father was still in office. Karimov died in 2016 and was succeeded by Shavkat Mirziyoev.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to 10-years in prison but several months later the sentence was shortened to five years and switched to house arrest.
She was later transferred to prison for what officials called a violation of house-arrest regulations.
In 2020, Karimova sentenced to an additional 13 years in prison after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
Qodirov, who served as the country's top law enforcement official for 15 years, was the prosecutor-general in 2014 when Karimova was initially charged.
Uzbekistan became isolated and economically stagnant under Karimov, who tightly ruled the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Since Karimov's death in 2016, Mirziyoev has publicly criticized government agencies and has taken steps to dismiss or remove many officials in power during his predecessor's rule.
Ukraine's Western Allies To Provide Armored Vehicles As Kyiv Warns Of Looming Offensive
With fighting raging in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Kyiv's Western allies appear to be moving toward providing advanced armored combat vehicles to the Ukrainian military.
In its daily briefing on the war on January 5, the Ukrainian military said more than 800 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded, mostly in fighting around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut and other locations in the Donetsk region.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the Ukrainian military's figures.
Amid the intense fighting, U.S. President Joe Biden on January 4 confirmed that Washington was considering sending Bradly infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The M2 Bradley has been the main infantry fighting vehicle of the U.S. military since 1981, which has thousands of them available.
Washington is expected to unveil a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the coming days.
Biden's comment came after a telephone conversation earlier in the day between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron after which it was revealed that France will provide AMX-10 RC light-armored vehicles to Ukraine.
Reuters quoted an unidentified French official as saying that "this is the first time Western-made armored vehicles are supplied to support the Ukrainian Army." No further details were reported.
Earlier, Australia provided 90 Bushmaster vehicles, which are armored against land mines.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles, particularly U.S.-made Abrams and German Leopard battle tanks.
"There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
WATCH: Only a small fraction of the prewar population remains in the village of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhya region. The settlement is located near the front line and suffers daily shelling by Russian forces.
A senior U.S. official said on January 4 that the fighting around Bakhmut was "still quite hot" and predicted "continued fighting in the coming months."
At a conference in Norway on January 5, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the West not to underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin's resolve in Ukraine.
"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg said. "We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine."
At the same event, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Berlin remained committed to providing equipment to Ukraine.
"We will not stop to deliver weapons to Ukraine," Habeck said in English. "We will always adjust our deliveries to the need of the battlefield."
Ukrainian officials have been warning in recent days that Russia is planning a fresh offensive, as Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary on February 24.
“There are many signs that give us reason to say that they may make another attempt in February,” Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, said on January 4.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that because of high casualties in the ongoing fighting, Russia will likely have to implement a second military mobilization in the first quarter of this year.
In December, Putin said there was no need for further mobilization.
The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 5 that he had pressed Putin during a telephone call to implement a "unilateral cease-fire" in Ukraine in order to support efforts for peace talks.
Erdogan was expected to speak by telephone with Zelenskiy later in the day.
The Turkish leader, who helped broker a deal to resume shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that were closed during the early months of the conflict, has repeatedly offered to host a peace summit between the warring leaders.
The Kremlin reported that Putin informed Erdogan of Russia's "openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities...taking into account the new territorial realities," a reference to Russia's unrecognized claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions.
Also on January 5, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has been a staunch supporter of the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine, called on "all sides" involved in conflicts to observe a truce on January 6-7 to enable Orthodox believers to attend church services for Christmas.
Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the same day that, because of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's gross domestic product declined by more than 30 percent in 2022, the largest annual decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union over 30 years ago.
Svyrydenko noted that Russian missile and drone attacks continued to pummel Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, which has put increased pressure on the economy.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Says Eight Killed In Raids Of IS Hideouts In Afghanistan
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban killed eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) group and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said on January 5. Zabihullah Mujahid said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz Province on January 4 targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan's embassy, and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Nobel Winner Byalyatski, Associates Face Up To 12 Years In Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski and his three associates from the Vyasna human rights center have gone on trial in Minsk on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments call politically motivated retribution on the part of longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Lenin district court in Minsk opened the trial of Byalyatski, Vyasna's chairman, his deputy Valyantsin Stefanovich, and the coordinator of Human Rights Defenders for Fair Elections, Uladzimer Labkovich, on January 5.
The defendants have been in custody since July 2021 and face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
Representatives of several Western diplomatic missions in Minsk came to the court but were not allowed to attend the trial.
As the hearing started, the defendants demanded to have their handcuffs removed and that the trial be held in Belarusian, not in Russian.
The judge refused to meet their demands, but allowed them to use Belarusian in their testimonies, saying that everybody would understand them.
Russian and Belarusian are both official languages in Belarus.
The three men and a fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who is being tried in absentia, are accused of bringing money into the country for "illegal activities and financing Vyasna," the largest rights body in the former Soviet country and one of the main sources of information on political detentions and arrests.
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties and the embattled Russian group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role in monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- has regularly been harassed and persecuted by Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and non-state media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Russian Firms Shut Out Of Prestigious Consumer-Technology Expo
Russian companies have been banned from participating in the CES-2023 consumer-technology expo in Las Vegas, organizers said on January 4. "We did not welcome them this year, given the political situation," said Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the event. "We just didn’t feel it was appropriate." Shapiro said that about a dozen Ukrainian tech firms were expected to display at the show, which runs from January 5-8. To read the original story by the BBC, click here.
Pneumonia Rampant Among Afghan Children As Humanitarian Crisis Continues
Thousands of Afghan children have been hospitalized this winter with pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses amid a massive humanitarian crisis brought on by the de facto Taliban takeover of the country in 2021. The country has been hit by a massive cut in much-needed international aid, as well as by Western sanctions and a freezing of central bank assets. Over 180 international organizations have suspended operations after the Taliban banned female aid workers. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that even before the onset of winter, hospitalizations of children under 5 were 50 percent higher than last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Mulls Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles To Ukraine, Biden Confirms
U.S. President Joe Biden says the United States is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia's ongoing invasion. Biden was asked on January 4 whether providing the vehicle to Ukraine was on the table, and he responded "yes" without offering further comment. Kyiv has been pressing Washington for tanks, longer-range missiles, armor, and air-defense systems. The Bradley is a medium-armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels but is lighter and more agile than a tank. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S., EU Officials To Visit Serbia To Discuss Possible Solutions To Tensions Over Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that a U.S. State Department official will visit Belgrade next week amid continued tensions over Kosovo and pressure on Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
Vucic said on January 4 that Derek Chollet, a State Department counselor, is to visit Belgrade on January 11 or 12. Chollet last month had to cancel a visit to the Western Balkans and Brussels after he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I believe in creating better relations with the United States, we'll see how it goes. It won't be an easy conversation, but I believe we can talk," Vucic said at a press conference.
Vucic said European Union negotiators would travel to Belgrade after Chollet's visit, and the officials would discuss possible solutions to the tensions over Kosovo, which were heightened last month when ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo over the arrest of an ethnic Serbian ex-police officer.
The roadblocks were dismantled after Kosovar authorities announced the release of the former policeman, Dejan Pantic, who had been held on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
"We wanted peace, and we barely saved it," said Vucic, who last week said all roadblocks would be removed following calls by the United States and the European Union to de-escalate tensions.
"We haven't provoked anyone, not even for a single second, unless some people consider it a provocation that we see our people in Kosovo as citizens of our country," Vucic said.
U.S. and European officials have been trying to speed up dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The parties have been offered a French-German proposal on behalf of the EU, Vucic said.
The document has not been made public but has the support of the United States, according to Vucic, who insisted that it is only a draft and complained that the EU and United States "are already behaving as if it is a proposal that you must not refuse."
Asked what an acceptable solution would be, Vucic said that Serbia sticks to its constitution but is "ready to discuss countless compromise solutions." The Serbian Constitution states that Kosovo is part of Serbia.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Since 2011, Belgrade and Pristina have been in an EU-led dialogue on the normalization of relations.
Vucic also said the EU's calls for his country to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine represent interference in Serbia's internal affairs.
"Thank you very much for meddling in our internal affairs in such a brutal way," he said.
Although Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, it has repeatedly ignored calls to align its foreign policies with the 27-country bloc, including joining the sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP
Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Cartoons
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on January 4 summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest "insulting" cartoons depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Iranian state media reported. The magazine published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, saying the series was part of a competition it launched to support anti-government protests in Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French ambassador that the publication of the cartoons was an "insult to authority, sanctities, and religious and national values" and that Iran does not accept these insults in any way. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Teenager Must Remain Under House Arrest Until Trial Over Online Posts
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk has ruled that a 19-year-old must remain under house arrest over her alleged reposting of online messages criticizing Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and posting a report about the bombing of the Russia-built Crimea Bridge. The court ruled on January 4 that Olesya Krivtsova, who was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces and justification of terrorism on December 28, must stay under house arrest until her trial. If found guilty, Krivtsova may face up to seven years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
France To Send Light Combat Vehicles To Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help Kyiv in its war against Russia, a French official said after a phone call between the two leaders. Speaking to reporters on January 4, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but said the talks between the two countries would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types. The French-made AMX-10 is a reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility that can carry up to four people. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Lawyer Who Defended Opposition Activists Flees Russia
Russian lawyer Leonid Krikun, who gained prominence by defending opposition and civil right activists in high-profile cases, has fled Russia, fearing for his safety. Krikun told the SOTA online media group on January 4 that he is currently outside of Russia in an unspecified country, adding that he had to leave the country "to avoid incarceration." Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, many opposition activists, journalists, lawyers, and rights defenders fled the country fearing for their safety and freedom. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
