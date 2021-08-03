UN's New High Representative For Bosnia Meets With Members Of Presidency In Sarajevo

Christan Schmidt, the UN's newly-appointed high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina met with Zeljko Komsic, the Croatian representative for the presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and its current chairman, and Sefik Dzaferovic, the presidency's Bosniak representative. The representative from the Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik was absent from the August 3 meeting as he is opposed to the ongoing international oversight in the Balkan state.