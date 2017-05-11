UN Human Rights Chief On First Visit To Uzbekistan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein is in Uzbekistan on the first visit by a UN human rights chief to the Central Asian country since it gained independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Zeid was meeting with officials including President Shavkat Mirziyaev, a longtime prime minister who took office after the government announced the death of President Islam Karimov in September.

Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said on Twitter that the May 10-12 visit was a chance for Mirziyaev to "turn [the] page" on the record of Karimov, who tolerated no dissent and kept Uzbekistan under tight control for more than a quarter century.

Mirziyaev has taken steps that appear intended to open up the isolated country of around 30 million and improve ties with other nations, particularly its neighbors.

The European media director for HRW, Andrew Stroehlein, said that "if Uzbekistan really wants to show it's changing direction, it takes more than a visit."

"Start by releasing 1000s of political prisoners," Stroehlein added in a tweet.

