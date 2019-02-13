UN Notified Of North Macedonia's Name Change

The United Nations has confirmed that it has been officially informed by the Macedonian government that the country's new name is North Macedonia.

At the United Nations, the country had been known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia because Greece objected to the use of Macedonia, the name used for its own northern region.

The UN announcement on February 13 came after Macedonia's government on February 12 said the country was officially renamed the Republic of North Macedonia, under a landmark agreement to normalize relations with Greece that also allows Macedonia to enter NATO.

The name change resolves a dispute with neighboring Greece that has gone back decades.



However, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev were able to push through their accord last year as part of efforts to normalize relations.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa