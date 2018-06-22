UN Resolution Urges Russian Withdrawal From Transdniester

The UN General Assembly has passed a draft resolution urging an immediate withdrawal of Russia military forces from Moldova's separatist region of Transdniester.

The motion was passed on June 22 by a vote of 64-15, with 83 abstentions.

Moldova, Georgia, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, and Estonia drafted the resolution.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears that Chisinau would seek reunification with neighboring Romania. Most of Moldova was part of Romania in the interwar period.

Moldovan forces and Moscow-backed Transdniester fighters fought a short but bloody war in 1992.

The conflict ended with a cease-fire agreement after Russian troops in the region intervened on the side of the separatists.

Some 1,400 Russian troops remain in Transdniester guarding Soviet-era arms depots, and Moscow has resisted numerous calls over the years to withdraw its troops.

Transdniester's independence is recognized by no country, and the UN and OSCE, among others, have attempted to forge a resolution to the dispute.

The Russian UN delegation had requested the vote be delayed to allow more time to discuss the draft, but it was turned down.

"The outcome of the voting is regretable for us," said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative.

"Excessive politicization of the problem occurred at the very moment when we see certain progress in talks between Chisinau and Tiraspol," he added.

