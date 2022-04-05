News
UN Estimates More Than 11 Million People Displaced In Ukraine
The United Nations migration agency estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked war began on February 24.
More than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on April 5 in its first full assessment in three weeks.
Another 4.24 million have fled abroad, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.
"People continue to flee their homes because of war, and the humanitarian needs on the ground continue to soar," IOM chief Antonio Vitorino said.
Vitorino said humanitarian corridors are "urgently needed" to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation of much-needed humanitarian aid to assist those internally displaced.
A survey by the IOM found that more than 60 percent of displaced households had children and 57 percent included elderly members. About 30 percent had people with chronic illnesses.
More than one-third of displaced households indicated they had had no income in the past month, the survey showed.
More than 2.9 million others are actively considering "leaving their place of habitual residence due to war,” the IOM said.
All Of The Latest News
Zelenskiy Urges UN To Expel Russia From Security Council And Hold Moscow Accountable For 'War Crimes'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the UN Security Council to seek full accountability for crimes that he says were committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy provided graphic details of events that took place in the town of Bucha, where he said entire families were killed indiscriminately, particularly those who had served Ukrainian forces in some capacity.
People "were killed in their apartments, houses...civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for [the Russian soldiers'] pleasure," Zelensky told the 15-member council in a live video address on April 5.
He said the crimes committed in Bucha were “the most terrible war crimes” since World War II and that Bucha was “only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the last 41 days.”
Zelanskiy, who spoke one day after visiting Bucha, said that wherever Russian troops have been deployed, ruins and mass graves have been left behind.
Zelenskiy added that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainians had been deported to Russia, saying that Russia "need[s] our wealth, our people," and he accused Russian soldiers of stealing everything from food to gold earrings belonging to Ukrainians.
The Ukrainian president called on the United Nations not only to act immediately on further sanctions against Russia but also to expel Russia from the Security Council, accusing Moscow of turning its veto power into “the right to die.”
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces:
He said the United Nations must take a hard look at itself and ask whether the time of international law is over. He called for a reform of the UN Charter and an international war crimes tribunal similar to the one that judged the Nazis after World War II.
He offered Kyiv as the venue for a conference to reorganize the United Nations.
"The United Nations can be simply closed. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN?" he asked. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."
Two Iranian Clerics Killed In Knife Attack In Mashhad, A Third Injured
Three clerics were stabbed by an unknown attacker at a religious shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, killing two, media reported on April 5.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said one of the clerics had died following the attack. Tasnim identified him as Mohammad Aslani. Meanwhile, the semiofficial Mehr news agency said a second clergyman, identified as Mohsen Pakdaman, had died after being taken to a hospital.
Astan Quds Razavi, the foundation that runs the shrine of Imam Reza, said the alleged attacker was immediately detained and taken into police custody. The motive of the attack is unclear.
"The identity of the assailant is under investigation," Astan Quds Razavi said in a statement.
The organization said it will release further details about the attack later.
Mashhad’s Prosecutor's Office said five people had been detained over the stabbing: the attacker and four other individuals who accompanied him.
A video posted online by Iranian media showed a man lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the shrine.
Another video appeared to show security forces and pilgrims detaining the alleged assailant.
The Imam Reza shrine is visited by millions of pilgrims every year.
The attack came two days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Iran.
It follows an April 3 incident in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus during which two Sunni clerics were shot to death. Authorities said one suspect was arrested and that, based on evidence, “personal motives" were behind the attack.
- By Current Time
Memorial Human Rights Group Says Court Rejected Appeal Against Forced Closure
MOSCOW -- Memorial, one of Russia's most respected human rights groups, says a court has rejected its appeal of a ruling that would have forced the organization to close for allegedly violating the controversial "foreign agent" law.
"The first court of appeals has upheld the decision to shut down the Memorial human rights center. The second court of appeals will look into the appeal in six months. We will see you again. We will be back. Russia will be free," Memorial tweeted on April 5.
In December, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based group for violating the "foreign agent" law.
That same month, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a standalone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated on the same charge.
Last month, the Supreme Court of Russia turned down Memorial International's appeal on the ruling to liquidate the organization, as well.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and recording the crimes of the Soviet Union and promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They say the demand by the Prosecutor-General's Office to shut down Memorial is a politically motivated decision.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, journalists, YouTube vloggers, and nearly anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield
Kazakhstan Says It Does Not Recognize Separatist-Controlled Territories In Ukraine As Independent
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said his country does not recognize districts in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent.
"We, at this point, do not recognize either the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) or the Donetsk [People's] Republic (DNR)," Tileuberdi told RFE/RL on April 5. But he said Kazakhstan “does not join" Western efforts to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“It is important for us to prevent negative affects of the sanctions [imposed on Russia] on the development of our economy, and it is important that our territory is not used to evade those sanctions," Tileuberdi said.
Answering a question about Kazakhstan's decision to abstain from voting on two UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Tileuberdi said "abstaining is also a position that was outlined with taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests."
Just days before starting its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow recognized the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent republics and justified its war on Ukraine by saying it was "defending" the two regions.
A close Russian ally, Kazakhstan has not openly criticized Moscow over its invasion. Last month, Kazakhstan sent a humanitarian shipment to Ukraine under the slogan: "Ukraine, We Are With You."
Four Media Outlets Blocked In Russia Over Their War Coverage File Lawsuits
Four media outlets blocked in Russia for their coverage of Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have filed lawsuits against media regulator Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.
The Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms) Telegram channel said on April 5 that editors for Mediazona, Republic, Taig.Info, and Lentachel had filed lawsuits against decisions to block their sites with the Tver district court in Moscow, adding that lawyer Leonid Solovyov will represent the media outlets in the court.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to only use data and information provided by Russia's official sources when covering the war. It also directed media outlets to describe events in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and not a war or an invasion.
The Prosecutor-General's Office then demanded that the websites of many outlets, including those of Mediazona, Republic, Taiga.Info, and Lentachel, be blocked, saying they distributed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about the developments in Ukraine.
Setevyye Svobody quoted a statement from the editor of Taiga.Info saying that the outlet considers the decision to block its website illegal.
The Tver district court's website says a preliminary session on the lawsuit filed by Taiga.Info will be held on April 21.
Setevyye Svobody also said it is preparing lawsuits on behalf of other websites, including the DOXA student newspaper and the Ateo online group in the VKontakte social network, which had been blocked at Roskomnadzor's request.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian Army.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention For Ex-Chief Of Navalny Support Group
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of the former leader of a regional organization for jailed opposition activist Aleksei Navalny as the authorities continue to stamp out opposition to President Vladimir Putin.
Lilia Chanysheva's lawyer, Sergei Makarenko, told RFE/RL late on April 4 that the Basmanny district court ruled that his client must stay in pretrial detention until at least July 9 on charges of working for an extremist organization.
Makarenko said the decision will be appealed.
The 39-year-old Chanysheva was arrested on extremism charges in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, in November 2021 and later transferred to a detention center in Moscow.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of the Kremlin critic's network of regional campaign groups until Navalny's team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
A court accepted the prosecutor's request, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive, since the organization she worked for was disbanded before it had been legally classified as "extremist."
Navalny himself has been in prison since February, while several of his associates have been charged with establishing an "extremist" group. Many of his associates have fled the country.
Several former activists who worked for Navalny's groups have fled the country shortly before and after Chanysheva's arrest.
Ukraine Says Seven Humanitarian Corridors Agreed, As Russian Forces Concentrate On Southeast
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says seven humanitarian corridors will be open on April 5 to evacuate civilians from several hard hit areas, including the southern port cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Vereshchuk said in a post on Telegram that those leaving the cities will be able to do so only via private transportation and will be able to travel to the city of Zaporizhzhya.
Other corridors will open from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhya region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Hirske in the Luhansk region, she added.
"Despite the promises of their leadership, the [Russian] forces are not allowing anyone to travel into Mariupol," Vereshchuk said.
"They blocked representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Manhush," about 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, "but after negotiations, they were released last night and sent to Zaporizhzhya."
It was not immediately clear whether Russia has agreed to halt the fighting along the announced corridors.
Previous efforts by Ukraine to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors have largely failed as fighting along them continued even though cease-fire agreements had been reached with Russia.
Meanwhile, the eastern city of Kramatorsk has been hit hard by Russian air strikes in a sign of Moscow's shift to focus its war against Ukraine on the southeast of the country after a series of setbacks, especially around the capital, Kyiv.
One of the strikes at around 3 a.m. local time on April 5 destroyed a school in the city center, the AFP news agency reported, citing a reporter at the scene.
The strikes left a large smoldering crater about 10 meters wide next to the damaged school building, and many windows of the building were blown out in the attack, the reporter said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The strikes were the first in the city center in several weeks. Kramatorsk has largely been spared the destruction witnessed by other eastern Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv since Russia's unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
Russia said in late March that it was going to concentrate its "main efforts" on the "liberation" of eastern areas where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces had also started to focus on seizing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
It added that access to Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was blocked.
Russia withdrew many of its forces from the area around Kyiv in recent days after failing in its apparent bid to swiftly capture Kyiv and other major cities and topple the government.
According to one senior U.S. defense official, about two-thirds of the Russian troops around Kyiv have left and are either in Belarus or on their way there, probably to get more supplies and regroup before being deployed again.
With reporting by AFP and AP
European Countries Expel Dozens More Russian Diplomats After Ukraine Reports
Several European countries have announced the expulsions of dozens of Russian diplomats amid reports of alleged atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops, including in the town of Bucha, where many civilians appear to have been executed.
Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and Spain all said on April 5 that they had given notice to Moscow that diplomats at their embassies were now personae non grata. Latvia and Estonia went a step further, each ordering the closure of two Russian consulates in their countries.
The moves come days after Russian troops retreated from some areas around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, revealing the extent of how intense the fighting was as mass graves pockmarked some towns, while corpses, some civilians with their hands bound behind their backs, were strewn haphazardly in the street.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on April 5 that the Russian ambassador to Copenhagen had been informed that 15 embassy staff members were being expelled and that the Danish government "strongly condemned" the actions of Russian soldiers in Bucha.
Soon afterward, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on RAI-news-24 TV that Rome had informed Moscow that 30 Russian diplomats had been told to leave the country "for national security reasons."
Spain and Sweden then followed, announcing they were expelling 25 and three Russian diplomats, respectively, in response to the reports from Ukraine, while also accusing them of being threats to national security.
"It is because they are not following the Vienna Convention and they are undertaking illegal intelligence-gathering operations," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters, adding that it was "obvious that war crimes have been committed" by Russian troops in Ukraine.
In Riga and Tallinn, the closure of Russian consulates was a "decision taken in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and war started by Russia."
The Latvian Foreign Ministry said the Russian consulates in the cities of Daugavpils and Liepaja would be shuttered, while Estonia's Foreign Ministry said the move would affect consulates in Tartu and Narva. The closures must be completed by the end of April, they said, with all staff having to leave by that deadline.
Reacting to the moves, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state news agency TASS that "appropriate measures" will be taken by Moscow.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he expected a tit-for-tat retaliation from Russia, though Spain was not going to expel the Russian ambassador to Madrid, as he hoped to keep open channels of communication in case there's a chance of talks to end the conflict.
France, Belgium, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and other countries have also recently expelled Russian diplomats over alleged spying activity.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says 'No Other Choice' Than To Talk To Russia, As Bucha Anger Rises
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there is "no other choice" than to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, even if it's difficult to do amid signs that Russian forces may have committed atrocities against civilians that have sparked widespread condemnation and calls for war crimes investigations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking in an interview with Ukrainian journalists that was broadcast on state television on April 5, Zelenskiy called the events in Bucha "unforgiveable," and that "all of us, including myself, will perceive even the possibility of negotiations as a challenge."
"The challenge is internal, first of all, one's own human challenge. Then, when you pull yourself together, and you have to do it, I think that we have no other choice," he added.
The interview comes a day after Zelenskiy made an emotional trip to Bucha outside the capital, where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found, many of them shot in yards, streets, and homes.
In a video address on April 5 to the UN Security Council, Zelenskiy urged the council to expel Russia and to seek full accountability for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Horrific images of corpses left in the open, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia, which has denied the allegations, calling them "fake."
But satellite images taken in mid-March and released by the firm Maxar Technologies appear to show bodies lying in the streets of Bucha, potentially rebutting claims by Russia that the deaths occurred after its withdrawal from the town by March 30.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of waging a "deliberate campaign" of atrocities in Bucha.
"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit," Blinken told reporters on April 5 before departing for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. "It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities. The reports are more than credible. The evidence is there for the world to see."
Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said the killings -- which he estimated at around 300 civilians -- were "revenge for the Ukrainian resistance."
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the pictures of mass graves and streets littered with the corpses of civilians revealed an "unbearable brutality Europe has not witnessed in many decades" and that he feared "more atrocities" are still to be discovered in Ukraine.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations continue intensive peace talks despite the furor over the allegations.
Responding to Zelenskiy’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow didn't rule out the possibility of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents as Zelenskiy has sought. However, Peskov said such a meeting is only likely once a document has been agreed by the two sides.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are expected to continue talks on solving the crisis via video link on April 5.
Zelenskiy has said that Ukraine offered to become an officially neutral state that would have security guarantees from other countries.
In the April 5 interview, he noted that Ukraine did not yet have a hard list of countries ready to provide the security guarantees, though talks continue.
"Different countries are ready to guarantee different things," he said.
"So far, we have not received a list of countries that are ready to join us 100 percent. We need serious players. We need a circle of countries that are ready to provide necessary weapons within 24 hours. We need sanctions to be developed in advance and the second we feel threatened by the Russian Federation, these states need to be united and introduce everything needed immediately," he said.
Two of the European Union's top diplomats will travel to Kyiv as the bloc looks to show its support for Ukraine amid Russia's unprovoked invasion.
European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter on April 5 that commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will make the trip sometime ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine event in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on April 9.
The trip will be the second high-level visit by EU officials to Kyiv after European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.
In response to the Bucha reports and to Russia's continued unprovoked war against Ukraine, the European Union's executive branch on April 5 proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia. If adopted, they would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry.
Von der Leyen said the bloc -- which imports about $4.5 billion worth of Russian coal annually -- needed to ratchet up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as the "heinous crimes" carried out around Kyiv.
She added that oil imports may also be targeted, though such a move has been hotly debated around the 27-member bloc, as some members are more reliant than others on Russian crude supplies.
Several European countries also responded to the war on April 5 by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats.
Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and Spain all said they had given notice to Moscow that diplomats at their embassies were now personae non grata. Latvia and Estonia went a step further, each ordering the closure of two Russian consulates in their countries.
With reporting by AP and AFP
U.S. Approves Sale Of Fighter Jets To Bulgaria Amid Speculation About Supply Of MiGs To Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of up to eight F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria, the Defense Department has said.
"The proposed sale will improve Bulgaria's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
U.S. officials said the $1.673 billion agreement was not directly related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which comes amid continuing speculation that a NATO ally could provide Ukraine with Russian-made MiG-29 aircraft to fight Russian forces and that such a move would involve the United States "backfilling" that ally's fleet of jets with U.S. aircraft in exchange.
Bulgaria is one of the three NATO members that have MIG-29s, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of flying. The others are Poland and Slovakia.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, asked about the F-16 sale, downplayed the suggestion it could be tied to Bulgaria providing MIG-29s to Ukraine. Kirby said he would not characterize the sale as "backfilling" but did not provide further details.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said last month there was no deal to provide MIG-29s to Ukraine.
Even though Bulgaria is close to the conflict, Petkov said, "Currently we will not be able to send military assistance to Ukraine." He added that any such assistance would have to be approved by the Bulgarian parliament.
The United States announced during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austins visit to Sofia on March 19 that Washington would deploy a Stryker armored-vehicle infantry company for a NATO battle group being established in Bulgaria.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Says Russia 'Repositioning' Forces To Mount Offensive In East, South Ukraine
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russian forces are repositioning to regions of Ukraine in the east and south after meeting stronger Ukrainian resistance than they expected near Kyiv.
"At this juncture we believe Russia is revising its war aims" to focus on "eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target most of the territory," Sullivan said at a briefing on April 4.
The goal is likely to "surround and overwhelm" Ukrainian forces in the region, he said.
"Russia could then use any tactical success it achieves to propagate a narrative of progress and mask...prior military failure."
Sullivan warned that Russia was redoubling its efforts after pulling many troops from around the capital and will fight to take significantly more territory than the Moscow-backed separatists held in the region, commonly known as the Donbas, prior to the launch of Russia's invasion on February 24.
The United States also expects Russian military forces to do what they can to hold the city of Kherson in the south and Kharkiv in the east, Sullivan told reporters at the White House on April 4.
But Sullivan described the pullback of Russian forces from areas around Kyiv as a retreat, saying they did not achieve their objectives and stressed that that United States will continue to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.
"The Russians have now realized that the West will not break" in its support of the Ukrainian government, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said Washington will have announcements of additional military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, adding that the next phase of the war in Ukraine could last "months or longer."
In response to the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha, he said the United States was coordinating with its allies in Europe and plans to announce new sanctions against Russia this week.
Asked whether the White House agreed with assessments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that genocide was committed in Bucha, Sullivan said: "We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes, we have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."
He said the International Criminal Court could be the venue for a war crimes trial, and the United States will consult its allies about holding Russia accountable for the killings of civilians in Bucha.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Germany Puts Gazprom Germania Temporarily Under State Control
Germany will temporarily take control of the German subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, the government has announced in a move it said was necessary to secure energy supply and critical infrastructure amid growing distrust between Germany and Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Energy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany's Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator would become the trustee of Gazprom Germania until September 30.
The move comes after Russia's state-owned Gazprom said it was withdrawing from Gazprom Germania on April 1.
Habeck justified the move by citing the current "unclear" legal structure behind Gazprom Germania and a breach of its obligation to inform German authorities of ownership-changes reporting regulations.
"The government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructures in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin," Habeck said.
Under the interim arrangement, voting rights in Gazprom Germania will be transferred to the Bundesnetzagentur.
The energy regulator will be allowed to dismiss management members and appoint new ones, as well as "take all necessary measures to guarantee supplies," Habeck said.
Germany has backed sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but because of its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports, Berlin thus far has resisted pressure to boycott Russian oil and gas.
Calls for a German boycott of Russian oil and gas have grown louder at home and abroad following recent allegations of atrocities committed against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
U.S. Says Spain Acted On Its Behalf Of In Seizing Russian Oligarch's Yacht
Spanish police who seized a $90 million yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting at the request of the United States, the Department of Justice has said.
The vessel violated U.S. bank-fraud, money-laundering, and sanctions statutes, the department said on April 4 in a news release.
The U.S. investigation alleges that Vekselberg bought the yacht, named Tango, in 2011 and had owned it since then.
It also alleges that Vekselberg used shell companies to hide his interest in the Tango to avoid bank oversight into U.S. dollar transactions related to it.
Vekselberg, a billionaire with ties to Russia's mining industry, and those working on his behalf made payments through U.S. banks for the support and maintenance of the Tango, the warrant for the seizure of the yacht said.
This included a payment for a December 2020 stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives and mooring fees for the yacht.
Vekselberg was first sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April 2018. More sanctions were added on March 12 of this year.
The yacht was impounded on April 4 at the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca by Spanish police in coordination with U.S. federal agents, Spanish police said in a statement.
It is the fourth yacht linked to a Russian billionaire to be impounded in Spain.
Authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back from Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Takes Over Kumtor Gold Mine After Out-Of-Court Settlement With Centerra
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has taken over the Kumtor gold mine after the government reached an out-of-court settlement with the Canadian Centerra Gold company.
President Sadyr Japarov announced in a televised statement on April 4 that Kyrgyzstan had taken 100 percent control of the mine.
Centerra made public the agreement, according to which it received all of its common shares held by the state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn, while Kyrgyzaltyn got a 100 percent stake in the company's two Kyrgyz subsidiaries, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC and Kumtor Operating Company.
Kumtor has been a target of financial and environmental disagreements for years and became the subject of a battle for control between the Central Asian state and Centerra Gold after the government temporarily took control of the mine last year.
Japarov's government insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the government took control of the gold mine.
European Countries Expel Diplomats Over Russia's Alleged War Crimes
Germany, France, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European reaction to the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, allegedly by Russian forces before they retreated.
The German government declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable,” and France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats, saying their activities were "against our security interests."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the move a response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.
The diplomats expelled from Germany have worked "against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society," Baerbock said. "We will not tolerate this any longer."
Berlin's decision was communicated to Russian Ambassador Sergei Nethayev after he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, Baerbock said. The affected envoys have five days to leave Germany.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the expulsions from France were part of a European approach to the killings in Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets over the weekend.
The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible.
Lithuania said earlier it had expelled Russia's ambassador to Vilnius and was recalling its top diplomat in Moscow in response to reports that Russian forces killed dozens of civilians in Bucha.
"Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia's unprecedented aggression. We are therefore lowering the level of Russia's diplomatic representation," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement on April 4.
"Unfortunately, what the world saw in Bucha can be only the beginning. We will be able to discover even more evidences of cruel war crimes in other towns upon their liberation. The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten," he added.
Photographs showing the bodies of some of the dead civilians in Bucha, which lies on the northwest edge of Kyiv, with their hands bound have shocked many and prompted calls for stepped-up sanctions against Russia and the criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.
After Lithuania announced its move, Baltic neighbor Latvia said it was "reducing its diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation" in connection with Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the German government declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable persons."
The details of Latvia's move will be announced "once internal procedures are complete," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
OSCE Says Hungarian, Serbian Elections Marred By 'Absence' Of Level Playing Fields
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says weekend elections in both Serbia and Hungary were marred by their "absence" of level playing fields.
The OSCE said in a statement on April 4 that in Hungary, voting was well run and offered "distinct" alternatives, but its mission of 312 observers from 45 countries found the balloting was damaged "by the pervasive overlapping of government and ruling coalition's messaging that blurred the line between state and party, as well as by media bias and opaque campaign funding."
In the April 3 general election, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party scored a landslide victory, taking just over 53 percent of the vote, compared with 35 percent by the united opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay.
In an unprecedented move for an EU member state, the OSCE deployed a full monitoring mission for the vote amid concerns over potential election fraud and the use of state resources to give the ruling party an unfair advantage.
The OSCE also criticized a tandem referendum held on a new law banning the portrayal of LGBT people to those under 18 years of age.
"The legal framework for the referendum held on the same day as the elections was largely inadequate for a democratic process and did not provide equal opportunities for referendum campaigns," the OSCE said of the plebiscite, which failed due to a lack of ballots cast.
Many have criticized the referendum since the controversial law was already approved last year.
The OSCE was similarly critical of presidential and parliamentary elections held in neighboring Serbia the same day.
The OSCE said they too were held on "an uneven playing field" with a number of shortcomings tipping the process in favor of the incumbents.
"This was a competitive campaign and, importantly, included opposition candidates this time, but the pervasive influence of the ruling parties gave them undue advantage," said Kyriakos Hadjiyianni, special coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers.
Early official results showed President Aleksandar Vucic easily winning a second five-year term in office, while his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) also took the most votes.
Throughout the campaign, his critics complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government to a point where a survey last month by the pollster Demostat showed 43 percent of the country didn't believe the elections would be free or fair.
Lithuanian Filmmaker Kvedaravicius Killed In Besieged Ukrainian City
Noted Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius has been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where there has been weeks of heavy fighting since Russian invaded the country last month.
Russian film director Vitaly Mansky said on Facebook on April 3 that Kvedaravicius died after a missile hit his car in Mariupol over the weekend.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed Kvedaravicius had died while trying to leave the city.
The 45-year-old filmmaker had for years documented the city on film and was recording a new report about the ongoing siege of Mariupol by Russian troops.
Kvedaravicius, who was also an anthropologist and archaeologist, was an author of the 2011 documentary Barzakh (Limbo) about the two devastating post-Soviet wars in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya.
Another documentary he made, Mariupolis, showed everyday life in Mariupol in 2014, when Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to take over the city following Moscow's occupation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Kazakh Arrested, Accused Of Plotting To Kill President
The Kazakh Committee for National Security (KNB) says it has detained a man who allegedly planned to kill President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
The KNB said on April 3 that the person, whose identity was not disclosed, worked for the intelligence agency of an unspecified country and, among other things, also planned "to create Russophobic views" and anti-Russian propaganda in the country.
According to the KNB, the detained man is a Kazakh citizen who also planned to attack other officials and carry out terrorist attacks against law enforcement officers. The KNB also said that a sniper rifle, illegal drugs, and a large amount of U.S. dollars in cash were confiscated from the suspect.
The statement also says the suspect confessed that he worked for a foreign intelligence agency. The statement gave no further details.
Kazakh officials have been on edge since early January, when protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
Toqaev called on the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send troops to Kazakhstan in the wake of the deadly anti-government protests, which were also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who resigned in 2019 but retained large political influence in the tightly controlled Central Asian state with almost limitless powers.
Several close associates of Nazarbaev, including his nephew Qairat Satybaldy, were arrested in mid-March.
Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency said on April 4 that several of Satybaldy's partners were arrested on corruption charges.
U.S., Britain Call For Russia's Suspension From UN Rights Council
The United States and Britain say they are seeking the removal of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, following reports that Russian forces killed dozens of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
"Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on April 4 while in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, to see how the country, which shares a border with Ukraine, is handling a massive influx of refugees.
"And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them," she added.
Removing Russia from the council, which is based in Geneva, would need the support of at least two-thirds of the UN General Assembly's 193 members. A motion for removal can be based made if a country is found to be persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.
Russia, which is currently in the second year of its three-year term on the council, invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Since then, the General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with at least 140 votes in favor.
"My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters in Romania.
In New York, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the attempt to exclude Russia from the Human Rights Council "unbelievable," adding that it will not be helpful to peace talks.
"This is again unprecedented and this will not facilitate or encourage or be helpful to what is happening between Russia and the Ukrainian peace talks," Nebenzya said at a news conference.
He repeated Russian denials of the accusations of atrocities in Bucha, saying the footage presented was "staged." Russia will present more evidence on the issue at a UN Security Council meeting on April 5, he said.
Russian troops recently pulled out of Bucha, which lies on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, and in their wake dozens of bodies were found.
Photographs showing the bodies of some of the dead civilians with their hands bound have shocked many and prompted calls for stepped-up sanctions against Russia and the criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.
"The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Hours after Thomas-Greenfield made her comments, Britain joined the call for Moscow's ouster from the council.
"Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council," U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet.
"Russia must be suspended."
Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said on April 2 that about 300 locals had been killed during the Russian occupation of the town and that some 280 bodies had been discovered in a mass grave.
Russia has denied allegations that its forces were involved in the killings, calling the reports a "provocation."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Three Russian Activists Charged Over Distribution Of Home-Printed Newspaper
PERM, Russia -- Three Russian activists in the Urals city of Perm have been charged with "discrediting the Russian Federation's armed forces" for allegedly publishing at home copies of an online magazine that has been covering the war Moscow launched against Ukraine last month.
One of the activists, Olga Turpanova, told RFE/RL on April 3 that she and the two other activists were briefly detained the day before while distributing home-printed copies of the news digest Vestnik zvezdy (The Star Herald), published by the online magazine Zvezda (Star).
"We were detained in the city center while distributing the newspaper that covered the official information about the 'special operation' in Ukraine, including information taken directly from the Defense Ministry's website," Turpanova said, adding that she and the other two activists were charged and then released.
Turpanova said all three have rejected the charge.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has strictly limited access to information about the invasion of Ukraine unleashed by Russia on February 24 and directed media to describe events in Ukraine a "special military operation" and not a "war" or an "invasion."
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian military.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked many foreign news outlets.
Zvezda magazine said last week that it had started issuing its digest each Friday on A4 format paper so that people could print it out themselves and to distribute among relatives and friends.
Zvezda's website was blocked in early March at Roskomnadzor's request, after which the online magazine started publishing its materials on social media.
- By Levko Stek
Bucha Residents Describe 'Systematic' Killings By Russian Troops
BUCHA, Ukraine -- Residents of this suburb of Kyiv told RFE/RL they managed to survive the "systematic" killing of the town's population by Russian troops that until recently occupied the area.
Images showing the bodies of dead civilians in Bucha, which Russian forces occupied in early March and left around April 1, have emerged in the last couple of days and have prompted international condemnation of Russia, including accusations of genocide and war crimes.
Several local residents told RFE/RL that what they saw after they emerged from their houses after Ukrainian forces recaptured the town was "horrific," with the bodies of dozens of civilians who had been shot dead lying in the streets.
One man said a Russian sniper deliberately killed several people in the area, including one of his relatives.
"A sniper started shooting in the area on March 5,” the man said. “When we left our house before the curfew time that day, a sniper killed my son-in-law. After that, it all started. They were shooting at everyone who was out,” the man said.
Another resident said he witnessed Russian soldiers killing three civilians by shooting them for no clear reason.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"After shooting one of them, they also threw a grenade on his body. We buried his parts later…. It was horrible," the man said, adding that his own brother was shot dead when he was walking to a bomb shelter on March 5.
"It was a system,” the man said. “They were killing people systematically. I personally heard how one sniper was boasting that he ‘offed’ two people he saw in apartment windows.... There was no need. There was no military justification to kill. It was just torturing civilians. On other blocks, people were really tortured. They were found with their hands tied behind their backs and shot in the back of the head.”
Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said on April 2 that about 300 locals had been killed during the Russian occupation of the town and that some 280 bodies had been discovered in a mass grave.
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office said on April 3 that prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia have found 410 bodies in towns outside of Kyiv and that 140 of them had been examined.
Russia has denied allegations that its forces were involved in the killings, calling the reports a “provocation.”
High-Treason Trial Of Former Russian Journalist Ivan Safronov Starts
MOSCOW -- The trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered as politically motivated, has started.
The Moscow City Court started the high-profile trial behind closed doors on April 4 with Safronov facing a possible penalty of 25 years in prison if convicted on a charge that he passed secret information about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to NATO member the Czech Republic in 2017.
The Meduza newspaper published the text of Safronov's testimony at the trial that it obtained from his former lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, according to which, Safronov, who was arrested on July 7, 2020, reiterated his innocence and called the charge against him illegal.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Ends Hunger Strike, Reportedly Receives Medical Care
A former U.S. Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia has ended a hunger strike that he began in late March and has been transferred to a prison medical facility, his lawyers and prison officials say.
The regional branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in Mordovia, where Trevor Reed is imprisoned, told the Russian news agency Interfax on April 4 that Reed had ended his hunger strike on April 1 after prison officials granted his request to be transferred to a prison hospital.
Defense lawyers Sergei Nikitenkov and Viktoria Buklova confirmed that Reed had ended his hunger strike after being seen by doctors.
Reed began his protest on March 30, saying he had been denied necessary medical care.
The same day, Reed's parents met in Washington with U.S. President Joe Biden to raise awareness of the case. Reed's father, Joe Reed, told CNN that his son "has all the symptoms of active tuberculosis" and that Russian prison authorities had denied him needed medical treatment.
"He's still coughing blood," Joey Reed said. "And yet he's receiving no treatment for it, except aspirin."
Reed's parents urged Russian officials to test their son for the disease.
Reed, a 30-year-old from Texas, was sentenced in 2020 after being convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019. The U.S. government and Reed denied the allegations and questioned the fairness of the proceedings.
In November 2021, Reed went on a hunger strike for an unspecified period of time to protest violations of his rights, including his "illegal" placement in solitary confinement.
Reed is one of several U.S. citizens to face trial in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government have said appear trumped up.
Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges condemned by the United States as a "mockery of justice."
Whelan, who like Reed maintains his innocence, is also currently serving his sentence in a prison in Mordovia.
The United States has been pushing Russia to release both Whelan and Reed.
With reporting by Interfax
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Belarusians Say Russian Soldiers Are Selling Equipment And Other Items Looted From Ukraine2
Bucha Residents Describe 'Systematic' Killings By Russian Troops3
Horror, Outrage Grow As Scenes Of Carnage Emerge In Ukraine's Bucha4
Clustered Russian Aircraft Present A Prominent Target In Ukraine5
'A Nail In The Coffin': Tech Workers Are Fleeing Russia And The Impact Will Last For Years6
Preliminary Results Give Orban's Fidesz Party Victory In Hungary7
'Russia Must Answer To The World': Global Condemnation Of Ukraine Killings Mounts8
Russia Accused Of Atrocities In Kyiv Suburb Of Bucha9
Is Russia About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine? Probably Not.10
Maksim Levin, Killed In Ukraine, Leaves Behind A Legacy Of Powerful Photojournalism
Subscribe