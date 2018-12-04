UN Security Council To Discuss New Iran Missile Test

The United Nations Security Council will meet for closed-door discussions to discuss Iran's latest missile test, which the United States and other allies said may have been in violation of a three-year-old council resolution.

The December 4 meeting comes amid growing concern about Iran's missile programs

France has described the weekend test as "provocative and destabilizing" and said it did not "conform" with U.N. resolution 2231, which was passed in 2015 as part of the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and Western powers.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also called the test "provocative, threatening and inconsistent" with the resolution and said London was determined "that it should cease."

Iran says its missile program is defensive and not aimed at building an arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles.

On December 3, the U.S. special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, urged the European Union to impose new sanctions on Iran, calling the program a "grave and escalating threat."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said the ballistic missile was capable of carrying multiple warheads and striking parts of Europe and the entire Middle East.

The United States in May said it was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and moving to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran, angering Washington's European allies.

With reporting by AFP