News
Most Ukrainian Refugees Expect To Stay In Host Countries Until Hostilities Subside
The UN refugee agency said a survey shows that about two-thirds of Ukrainians expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside back home, but most hope to eventually return.
"They are anxious to reunite with friends and family and worry about those who stayed behind. Most want to wait until hostilities have subsided [before returning]," the UNHCR report released on July 13 said.
Most of the refugees are women and children, as military-aged men were generally not allowed to leave their home country by Ukrainian authorities.
The survey questioned about 4,900 people from Ukraine now living in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. It was conducted between mid-May and mid-June.
In total, UNHCR said 5,650,272 Ukrainian refugees are now residing across Europe. Nearly 8.8 million people crossed out of Ukraine and nearly 3.3 million crossed back in since the Russian invasion on February 24.
UNHCR said a higher proportion of refugees from the capital, Kyiv, and areas in the west were planning to return than those who arrived from areas where the Russian military has been more active.
Based on reporting by Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Former Moldovan Parliament Speaker Candu Targeted In Corruption Probe
CHISINAU -- Moldova's National Anti-Corruption Center (CNA) said on July 13 that it had searched the home of former parliament speaker Andrian Candu and three other properties owned by him as part of an investigation into allegations of "unjust enrichment."
According to the CNA, Candu has not been able to explain his acquisition of shares of an unspecified company and about 800,000 lei ($41,000).
The CNA added that Candu also must explain the origins of assets and property worth of 4.5 million lei ($230,000) he allegedly obtained between August 2016 and March 2020.
Andrian Candu, who joined parliament in 2010, served as speaker from January 2015 until February 2019. He previously served as deputy prime minister and economy minister. In 2020, he was named the presidential candidate of the Pro Moldova parliamentary group but election officials disqualified him over irregularities in the signatures he submitted in support of his candidacy.
He left politics in October 2021.
With reporting by ipn
Kyrygz School Directors To Be Replaced After Five Years Of Service
BISHKEK -- The directors of some 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan will be replaced before the coming academic year under a presidential decree aiming to combat corruption.
Deputy Education Minister Nadira Jusupbekova said on July 13 that President Sadyr Japarov signed the decree a day earlier, under which all school directors across the Central Asian nation who have held their positions more than five years will be replaced by specialists chosen via specially organized tests.
"The outgoing principals will be eligible to take part in the tests, as well. Tomorrow, the first two such tests will be held in the Talas region where two directors' positions are vacant. In August, the directors of other schools who have held their jobs for more than five years will be replaced. The tests will be held in regional capitals," Jusupbekova said.
The presidential office said earlier that the move is intended to attract young specialists to leadership positions within the education system.
In recent years, school directors in Kyrgyzstan have been criticized for occupying their posts too long and abusing their positions to illegally enrich themselves.
As in many other former Soviet republics, in Kyrgyzstan schools officially called "middle schools" correspond to the elementary, middle, and high schools found in many Western education systems.
There are 2,132 such schools in Kyrgyzstan, of which some 1,000 have directors who have occupied their posts for more than five years.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Says No Mass Defection Of Police Under Russian Occupation
An “absolute majority” of Ukrainian police officers who were working in the parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that are now under occupation by Russian forces have moved to Kyiv-controlled territory, the country’s interior minister said.
In an exclusive interview with Current Time published on July 13, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said Ukraine had been able to avoid a repeat of events of 2014, when many police officers joined Moscow-backed separatist groups.
“The biggest danger for us…was a repetition of what happened eight years ago,” said Monastyrskiy, who was in the Czech capital, Prague, for a meeting of European Union interior ministers. “At that time, the police just abandoned their posts and whole regional units went over to the side of the enemy. Moreover, they surrendered personal data, showed how to find activists, and joined the ranks of the pseudo-police. A repeat of this scenario was unacceptable.”
Monastyrskiy added that “not a single database” controlled by the Interior Ministry had fallen into Russian hands.
“I consider this a major achievement,” he told Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. “We are talking about the databases of the Migration Service where there are paper and electronic forms of many citizens of Ukraine. This is very sensitive information, and we managed to transfer all of it to western Ukraine.”
He added that the government had been able to evacuate the families of many police officers from Mariupol, the Black Sea port that was the scene of brutal fighting before falling to Russian forces in May, and other combat areas.
The interior minister also said Ukraine had been able to forestall Russian-inspired efforts to use criminal groups to destabilize Ukrainian prisons.
“Russian criminal circles were working to try to rattle our prisons and use this to destabilize the situation in many cities,” he said. “Several individuals were moved to other facilities in order to prevent any provocations in the prisons.”
Lithuania Seeks To Decouple Baltic States From Russian Electrical Grid By Early 2024
Lithuania is seeking to decouple the Baltic states from Russia’s power grid by early 2024 -- up from a previous target of the end of 2025, the chief of Lithuania’s power grid operator said.
Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis on July 13 said that discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter have started and that the European Commission was also involved.
Masiulis also said the European power grid network ENTSO-E would connect to the Baltic states' grids within 24 hours if the countries were to be disconnected by Russia.
"If Russia disconnects us, even today, we would be ready. Our analysis shows that power supply would not be rationed, no serious disruptions expected," Masiulis told reporters.
"Our agreement with European operators is that we get synchronized within 24 hours," he said.
Reuters reported in June that European grid operators were ready to immediately put in place a plan to bring Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia -- which rely on the Russian grid for electricity -- into the European Union system in the event Moscow cuts off the former Soviet republics.
European nations have rushed to reduce their reliance on Russia for energy supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian, Ukrainian Military Delegations Begin Talks In Istanbul Over Grain-Export Crisis
Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine are meeting in Istanbul on July 13 in face-to-face talks brokered by Turkey and the UN in an attempt to break a damaging impasse over grain exports that has helped send global food prices soaring.
The planned four-day meeting comes against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its seizure of ports on the Black Sea that were previously used to export Ukrainian wheat.
While prices have caused hardships in most developed nations, many poorer countries, such as those in much of Africa, have been hit by widening food shortages.
Ukraine has been a major exporter of wheat and grain such as barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all sunflower oil to global markets.
WATCH: Russia's Grain Blockade Costing Ukrainian Farmers Serious 'Bread'
Many in Ukraine and the West have accused Moscow of attempting to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in regions under its control.
Diplomats have said a plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through port waters that its forces have mined to prevent a feared amphibious assault by Russian forces.
The plan would also entail Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move and Turkey -- with UN assistance -- would inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on July 12 sought to downplay expectations for the Istanbul talks, telling reporters that “we are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go."
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the talks will focus "on the safe shipment to international markets of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports."
Despite being a member of NATO, Ankara has maintained good relations with the Kremlin.
Turkey said it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea region that could be quickly loaded with grain and moved on to world markets.
Ukraine has estimated that up to 25 million tons of grain are currently blocked in its ports.
Ukraine’s recapture of tiny-but-strategic Snake Island in the Black Sea from Russian forces has enabled Kyiv to start its first shipments along the nearby Danube River running to Romania.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Biden To Meet Israeli, Saudi Leaders With Iran Nuclear Deal On Agenda
U.S. President Joe Biden is setting off on his first Middle East trip since taking office, with Iran high on the agenda in his visits with U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, both bitter rivals of the Islamic republic.
The journey starts on July 13 with a three-day stop in Israel to discuss Western powers’ negotiations with Iran on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president when the original deal was struck, has made reviving the nuclear deal a priority of his presidency.
Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders then meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
Biden will then move on to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to press for further normalizing of relations between Israel and the Saudis -- historic enemies but both also opposing Iran’s moves to increase influence in the region.
“The fact that President Biden visits Israel and from here will fly directly to Saudi Arabia encapsulates a lot of the dynamics that have been evolving over the last months,” an Israeli official said.
Both Israel and Saudi Arabia oppose moves by Washington to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.
Biden will visit the Saudi port city of Jeddah on July 15 to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
President Donald Trump had close relations with the Saudis, but those ties have frayed since Biden took office, with his administration taking a harder line on Riyadh’s human rights record.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Germany Will Stop Buying Russian Coal On August 1, Oil On December 31
Germany will end purchases of Russian coal on August 1 and stop buying Russian oil on December 31, as the country looks to end its energy reliance on Russia following Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Russia previously supplied 40 percent of Germany's coal and 40 percent of its oil, Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies on July 13 told the Sydney Energy Forum, hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.
"Anyone who knows the history of the Druzhba [oil] pipeline, which was already a tool of the Soviet empire over Eastern Europe, ridding yourself of that dependence is not a trivial matter, but it is one that we will achieve in a few months," Kukies said.
He added that the key challenge ahead will be to fill the massive gap that will be left in gas supplies after Germany and the entire European Union weans itself off Russian supplies, which now amount to 158 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year.
Germany is moving fast to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals to help ease the gas-supply gap.
Kukies said the United States and Qatar could together supply about 30 bcm of gas in LNG form to Europe but that a large gap will still remain.
"We can't just wish this problem away," Kukies said.
Meanwhile, the United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies are working on new measures to starve Russia's ability to fund its war in Ukraine -- while at the same time looking to lower the price of oil and gasoline from soaring to levels that could hit the global economy -- by mandating a cap on the price of Russian oil purchases.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the proposal. In Tokyo on July 12, Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi said the two countries have agreed to explore “the feasibility of price caps where appropriate.”
The G7 proposal aims to tie financial services, insurance, and the shipping of oil cargoes to a price ceiling. A shipper or importer could only have access to those services if they committed to a set maximum price for Russian oil.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Maintains Eastern Shelling Amid Reports Of Ukraine Strike In Luhansk
Russian forces are focusing on several small towns on their approach to the larger cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Province as they continue their drive to capture all of Ukraine's Donbas heartland in the east of the country, a British intelligence report states.
The remarks come amid unconfirmed reports on July 13 that Ukrainian forces have struck back in neighboring Luhansk Province -- which was previously captured by Russian troops -- possibly using rocket systems newly provided by the United States.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian forces have turned their focus to capturing all of the Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, after they failed to take the capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the war. Ukrainian officials report massive Russian shelling on cities and towns throughout the region.
In the eastern town of Chasiv Yar, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said the number of people killed in an air strike over the weekend on an apartment block had risen to 45.
Ukrainian officials called the shelling "a war crime" and part of Russian forces' relentless attack on civilian areas. Moscow denies it has targeted civilians, despite video evidence and the widespread destruction of Ukrainian cities since the February 24 invasion of the country.
Ukraine has said that Russian forces are using the shelling as a preparation for a new ground offensive in Donetsk Province, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversky areas and around Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
The British Defense Ministry in its daily intelligence briefing said the Kremlin’s troops were nearing the towns of Siversky and Dolyna, with the urban areas of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk "the principal objectives for this phase of operation."
British intelligence also said anti-Russian sentiment in the occupied parts of Ukraine has led to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted, noting that the Russian-appointed administration in Velykiy Burluk acknowledged one of its mayors was killed on July 11 in a car bombing.
In Luhansk Province, Andrei Marochko, an official for the Russia-backed separatist group that calls itself the Luhansk People's Republic, said the Ukrainian military had used U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to hit several settlements in the region.
This comes a day after Ukrainian forces hit what they said was an ammunition depot in the southern town of Nova Kakhovka, about 55 kilometers east of the key Black Sea port city of Kherson. Russian officials said civilian sites were hit in the attack.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian government has not commented on whether the newly acquired HIMARS were used in any attack.
The strike on Nova Kakhovka followed statements by the Ukrainian military that it was preparing a massive counterattack in the south to recapture territory while Russian forces were occupied with action in eastern regions.
Meanwhile, military delegations from Russia and Ukraine were gathering in Istanbul on July 13 to meet with UN and Turkish officials in an attempt to break a crucial impasse over grain exports that has helped send global food prices soaring.
While higher prices have caused hardships in most developed nations, many poorer countries, such as those in much of Africa, have been hit by widening food shortages.
Diplomats have said a plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through port waters that its forces have mined to prevent a feared amphibious assault by Russian troops.
The plan would also entail Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move, and Turkey -- with UN assistance -- would inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine Lift Moratorium On Death Penalty
Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on July 12 lifted a moratorium on the death penalty weeks after sentencing three foreigners who were captured on the battlefield to death.
Denis Pushilin, head of a Russia-backed separatist group in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, signed off on a decree that lifts the death penalty moratorium, a statement quoted by Russian state news agency TASS said.
The three foreigners -- Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim -- were sentenced to death in June by the separatists for "mercenary activities."
All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by Russia-backed separatists while fighting Russian forces. They are currently awaiting a decision in the appeal process.
Two more Britons who were captured on July 1 have been charged with carrying out “mercenary activities” as well, and a pro-Kremlin website said the men -- aid worker Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill -- would face the same charges as the others.
The separatists are also holding other foreign fighters, including two men from the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not exclude the possibility that the men would be shot and said Russia would not interfere in the jurisdiction of what he referred to as the Donetsk People's Republic, which Moscow recognized as independent three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine.
At a ceremony on July 12 to open an embassy in Russia, an official with the Russia-backed separatists was quoted by Reuters as saying that the use of the death penalty was irrelevant to the region’s bid for diplomatic recognition.
"Yes, it is the highest measure of punishment, but it is in our legislation, and it is not linked to the further process of recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic by other states," said Natalia Nikonorova, who identified herself as the foreign minister of the republic.
Only Russia and Syria have recognized the area of Donetsk as independent.
Britain and other Western governments expressed outrage after Aslin, Pinner, and Brahim were sentenced to death.The British Foreign Office said on July 2 it was in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and supported Ukraine’s efforts to get them and the other two Britons released.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 30 warned Moscow it must ensure the death penalty is not carried out. Moscow has said the ECHR’s rulings have no bearing on Moscow since parliament ended the Strasbourg, France-based court’s jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed in June.
The British government insisted that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, the prisoners should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and TASS
Women Protest Iran's Hijab And Chastity Day By Removing Their Veils In Public
Iranian women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils on July 12 to coincide with National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The videos appeared on social media networks as women -- and in some cases men -- expressed their opposition to Iran’s law mandating that women wear a hijab in public.
Some videos showed women leaving scarves and shawls in the street and throwing them away. Some women appeared on public transport and in stores without a hijab, and some women wrote about their personal experiences or shared their observations on the hijab.
July 12 is Hijab and Chastity Day on the calendar of the Islamic republic, and government institutions and agencies are supposed to promote this for a week.
Iranian state television on July 12 aired a video of a Hijab and Chastity ceremony showing 13 women wearing green hijabs and long white robes as they danced to a narration that quoted verses from the Koran and stressed the importance of women being covered. The video was met with ridicule on social media.
Previously, several women's rights activists and civil activists had asked male and female Iranian citizens to show their opposition to the mandatory hijab in the country on the National Day of Hijab and Chastity. Following this call, videos and images started appearing on social media networks on the morning of July 12.
The New York-based International Campaign for Human Rights in Iran (ICHRI) said on July 11 there were "serious concerns over more potential violence and detentions on July 12."
The semiofficial Fars news agency said several people were arrested on July 11.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Yashin
Russian authorities have launched a criminal case against Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army, his lawyer said on July 12.
Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook that he had received a call from an investigator and said that Yashin's home was being searched.
The case was initiated by the Russian Investigative Committee, according to Prokhorov.
Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, Prokhorov said. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Another lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, is quoted by the watchdog organization OVD-Info as saying the case was launched over Yashin's broadcast on YouTube on April 7 in which he spoke about the killing of civilians in Bucha near Kyiv. Yashin blamed Russian soldiers for carrying out the killings and quoted from a BBC video filmed in Bucha.
Yashin is currently serving a 15-day jail sentence he received in June for disobedience to police, a charge that he and his supporters denied. He was set to be released on July 13.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He has been fined four times in recent weeks on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said last month after his arrest on the disobedience charge that he did not exclude that a criminal case may be launched against him after he serves his jail term.
Yashin also said that the authorities are trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
Navalny, who has been imprisoned since January last year, wrote last week on Telegram that he fears for the fate of Yashin.
“Now he is in a cell under arrest for 15 days. But this arrest looks like a classic situation when they imprison for a short time, so that during this time they can make documents and imprison for a long time,” Navalny said.
With reporting by AFP
Toymaker Lego Is Latest Multinational To Pull Out Of Russia Since Invasion Of Ukraine
Danish toy company Lego is suspending its commercial operations in Russia, a company spokeswoman said on July 12.
"I can confirm that the Lego Group has decided to indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment," she said.
Lego said it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in the country.
The company had already cut deliveries to Russia in March because of the invasion of Ukraine, but the 81 stores had remained open.
Since Russia launched the invasion in February, several other multinational companies -- from fast food pioneer McDonalds to home furnishings giant IKEA -- have exited Russia after announcing moves to sell their assets and sever partnerships with local businesses.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Kyrgyz Musician Says Investigators Concluded He Was Severely Beaten In Kazakh Custody
BISHKEK -- A well-known Kyrgyz jazz musician who was arrested in Kazakhstan during deadly anti-government protests in January says investigators in his country concluded that he was severely beaten by Kazakh law enforcement.
Vikram Ruzakhunov wrote on Facebook on July 11 that police in Bishkek's Lenin district had completed his case and concluded that Kazakh authorities had inflicted severe injuries.
"The complied materials will be sent via the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic to the relevant authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," Ruzakhunov wrote.
Ruzakhunov said earlier that he had suffered a chest injury, broken ribs, a concussion, and multiple bruises while in Kazakh custody.
Anti-government protests sparked by a fuel price hike erupted in Kazakhstan in early January. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has publicly blamed what he said were “extremists” trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, during the unrest. He has not produced any evidence to back up the claim.
Ruzakhunov's situation was amplified when a Kazakh television channel showed a video in which he said he was recruited by an unspecified group to take part in the unrest for $200. In the video, severe bruises can be seen on Ruzakhunov's face.
The video sparked protests in Kyrgyzstan, where Ruzakhunov was immediately recognized by his fans. The Kyrgyz government demanded Kazakhstan release him, and he was freed. He arrived in Bishkek on January 10.
Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor general, Aset Shyndaliev, said in June that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the protests, and 232 people died during the protests, which were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the armed forces.
Shyndaliev said at the time that eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested on charge of torturing suspects. Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators during interrogations.
Human rights groups insist that the number of killed during the unrest may be much bigger, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protesters were killed by police and military personnel following an order from Toqaev to "shoot to kill without warning."
Kazakhstan's Largest City Reinstates Mandatory Mask-Wearing As Coronavirus Cases Rise
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Authorities in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in closed public spaces and public transportation as COVID-19 cases in the Central Asian nation have been on rise in recent weeks.
The city authorities also announced on July 12 that individuals who have been in contact with coronavirus patients and those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 for health reasons, including pregnant women, can now work only from home.
The restrictions also require meetings of more than 10 people to be held online.
There were 482 new coronavirus cases registered across the nation in the 24-hour period ending on July 12.
In early June, the number of coronavirus cases started abruptly increasing in the former Soviet republic, mainly in Almaty, which has a population of almost 2 million people.
More than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan since March 2020. More than 3,650 of them died.
Founder Of Independent Website In Siberia Flees Russia Amid Pressure
The founder of an independent website covering news in Siberia has fled Russia amid a crackdown by the state on media outlets covering Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Aleksandr Bayanov wrote on Facebook on July 12 that he left the Taiga.info staff and is currently with his wife in an unspecified country.
Bayanov thanked all former editors and current journalists of the website and said that "the project has been destroyed and demolished" by the authorities.
He joins a long list of activists, journalists, and other people who have left Russia since Moscow launched its wide-scale attack on Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Taiga.info continues to operate but has asked readers for financial support.
The website based in Novosibirsk, Russia’s third most populous city, is one of the most popular online media outlets covering news and events in Siberia.
In March, Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked Taiga.info for calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a war. Russian authorities require media outlets to call it "a special military operation."
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Human Rights Watch Condemns Arrests Of Iranian Filmmakers And Activists
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned a recent wave of arrests in Iran, whose targets have included three filmmakers and a political activist, calling for their release and for an end to repression.
In a statement on July 12, the New York-based rights group described the arrests of film directors Mohammad Rasulof, Mostafa al-Ahmad, and Jafar Panahi, and reformist government critic Mustafa Tajzadeh, as part of a “fresh crackdown on peaceful dissent” that began in May.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
HRW noted that the crackdown has come “amid the deterioration of economic conditions” and the apparent deadlock with global powers over efforts to revive a defunct 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
“Unable or unwilling to tackle the many severe challenges facing Iran, the government has resorted to its repressive reflex of arresting popular critics,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.
The arrests of prominent activists and filmmakers has been met with widespread international criticism. Three European film and art festivals have strongly condemned the government over the arrests.
In a statement released on July 12, the Venice Film Festival called for the "immediate release" of Panahi, an award-winning Iranian opposition filmmaker, and of Rasulof and Ahmad.
"La Biennale di Venezia joins its own voice to the many that are now speaking out in the world to condemn the repressive actions under way [in Iran]," the statement said.
Panahi is among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement on July 9 condemning the arrests of Rasulof and Ahmad.
Rasulof and Ahmad had joined a group of Iranian filmmakers in publishing an open letter calling on the security forces to "lay down their arms" in the face of outrage over the "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following the violent crackdown of those protesting a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed 41 people in May.
More than 100 Iranian filmmakers backed the statement, which said that soldiers "have turned into the people's oppressors.”
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Rights Group Says Hundreds Of Prisoners In Russia's North Caucasus Recruited For War In Ukraine
A human rights group that monitors the treatment of inmates at Russian penitentiaries says hundreds of men at a prison in the North Caucasus region of Adygea have agreed to be sent to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine as a result of aggressive recruiting.
The founder of the organization Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, told RFE/RL on July 11 that two sources told him that some 300 inmates at Correctional Colony No. 1 in the town of Tlyustenkhabl had been recruited by the private military company Vagner, which has ties to the Kremlin and is involved in the war in Ukraine.
A day earlier, Gulagu.net issued a video it said was taken in the penitentiary in Adygea, where former law enforcement officers are incarcerated, in which an apparent inmate talks about his friends being recruited to go "either to rob or to fight."
Osechkin, who left Russia several years ago and is based in France, said that there had been "a flow" of complaints in the last two weeks from relatives of inmates and recently released former inmates at penitentiaries in some 20 regions of Russia who reported recruitment campaigns behind bars.
"About two and a half months ago, we began receiving information indicating that the FSB (Federal Security Service) started visiting penitentiaries for former law enforcement officers, to recruit inmates. They were interested in inmates who had experience taking part in military operations, promising early release in exchange of readiness to go to the war,” Osechkin said. “Almost nobody among those who really have had such an experience wished to go to [fight in] the war."
Osechkin's group has said that such recruitment campaigns have been reported at prisons for former law enforcement officers in the town of Shakhty, in the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine; in the southern city of Krasnodar; and in St. Petersburg.
Facing heavy casualties in a war whose end may be months or years away, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government and the military have taken numerous steps to bolster recruitment without, at least for now, ordering a general mobilization that could be politically risky.
Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russia has lost more than 37,400 soldiers and officers since it launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, while Western intelligence agencies have said the number probably exceeds 20,000. The Russian Defense Ministry last released casualty figures in late March, saying that 1,351 of its personnel had died.
Another human rights group, Free Buryatia, said earlier that some 150 soldiers in Russia's Republic of Buryatia quit the armed forces after they took part in the war in Ukraine, despite pressure imposed on them.
U.S. World Bank Provide $1.7 Billion For Ukraine Health-Care Workers
The U.S. government said it and the World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.7 billion in assistance to pay the salaries of its health-care workers and provide other essential services following Russia's invasion of the country.
The announcement on July 12 said the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Treasury Department, and the World Bank is aimed at alleviating the budget shortages caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal war of aggression,” USAID said in a statement.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said paying the salaries of health workers is becoming more difficult “due to the overwhelming burden of war."
He said that “$1.7 billion is not just yet another financial support. It is an investment that makes us a step closer to victory."
USAID has so far given $4 billion in budgetary support to the Ukrainian government, with the funds being used for maintaining gas and electricity supplies to hospitals and schools, getting humanitarian supplies to citizens, and paying the salaries of civil servants and teachers, the organization said.
Based on reporting by AP
Hundreds Protest In Budapest As Parliament Discusses Orban's Tax Changes
BUDAPEST -- Hundreds of protesters blocked a bridge over the Danube River in Budapest as parliament debated a motion by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government that would increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small businesses.
Traffic was blocked for three hours on July 12 in the capital along the main thoroughfare, with protesters chanting "withdraw it" in one of the first major shows of public disconnect with the nationalist leader’s government since his April reelection.
Orban's popularity has weakened in recent months, hit by raging inflation, a tumbling currency, and disputes with the European Union over the government's perceived lack of democratic standards.
His government submitted the new amendments to parliament on July 12. It proposes to tighten eligibility for a simplified tax regime that many small businesses opted into because of the eased administration and low tax rate.
A vote on the new law could come as early as July 13. If it passes, it will come into effect on September 1.
The opposition Jobbik party has called on Orban to withdraw the legislation.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations To Meet In Turkey To Discuss Grain Exports
Military delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey will meet with UN representatives to discuss the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which has become disrupted because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting will take place on July 13 in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 12.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 11 discussed Ukrainian grain exports in separate phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Ukraine and its allies have pushed for the reopening of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Kyiv says are shut because of a Russian blockade.
Western countries have increased their demands for the reopening of the ports to allow shipments of grain, especially to countries in the Middle East and Africa that depend on Ukrainian grain to feed their populations.
Erdogan told Putin that it is time to take action regarding a UN plan to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports.
He also reiterated that a lasting and just peace should be negotiated to end the war, according to a statement from the government communications office quoted by the state news agency Anadolu.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he appreciated Erdogan's help on resuming grain exports and added that Russia also must be stopped from taking Ukrainian grain from occupied territories.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Anadolu
EU Says Members Have Frozen $13.8 Billion In Russian Assets Since Start Of War
European Union member states have so far frozen Russian assets worth $13.8 billion since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has said.
"For the moment, we have frozen -- coming from oligarchs and other entities -- 13.8 billion euros [$13.8 billion], so it's quite huge," Reynders told reporters in Prague on July 12 ahead of an informal meeting of EU justice ministers.
"But I must say that a very large part of it, more than 12 billion...is coming from five member states," he added.
He did not specify the five countries, but he urged other EU members to step up efforts to identify and freeze assets under their jurisdictions.
Germany’s finance minister, Christian Lindner, said the value of frozen Russian assets in his country was 4.48 billion euros in mid-June.
Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Malyuska reiterated calls made by Kyiv that the assets should be used to provide compensation for war damages inflicted by Russian forces.
"Currently, they are protected by sovereign immunity, but our understanding is that assets of a state [that] started a war, committed aggression, shall not be protected by sovereign immunity," he said in Prague
"We are suffering from economic losses, and it does not make sense to cover all those losses by Ukrainian or European taxpayers' money," Malyuska added.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
For The First Time, Russia Fines Apple For Refusing To Localize User Data
A court in Moscow has fined Apple for failing to localize the storage of personal data of its users amid a Russian government campaign to tighten state control over the Internet.
On July 12, the Magistrates Court in the Taganka district ordered Apple to pay 2 million rubles ($32,000). It was the first time the U.S.-based tech giant had been fined for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory.
In recent months, Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian laws.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws, including a push seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia.
Many critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
- By Anna Sous
Exiled Basketball Star Vows To Continue Efforts To Help Belarus Become Free
PRAGUE -- A former national basketball team captain who left Belarus under pressure after taking part in protests over the deeply disputed 2020 presidential election says she will press ahead with her efforts to unite Belarusians abroad against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Belarus Service in Prague on July 11, Katsyaryna Snytsina said that she organizes basketball games for her compatriots living outside Belarus to unite them to reach "our common goal."
"It is easier for me to communicate with people through sports.... And I just wanted to show all the Belarusians that although there are no visual reports showing protests in Belarus now due to formidable repressions, there are tens of thousands of Belarusians across the world who continue to do something," Snytsina said.
"Now we are collecting materials to be issued on YouTube. My goal is to show people that tens of thousands of Belarusians keep on doing something," she said.
Snytsina quit the national team in March 2021, saying she could not represent the country while its citizens "are being tortured and oppressed and held in jails where they are being killed and crippled."
After Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 2020 election, tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied for months, saying the poll was rigged. Snytsina joined thousands of Belarusian athletes who signed a petition at the time, calling the official results illegal.
Lukashenka and the state security apparatus cracked down hard on protesters and the sweeping suppression of dissent continues nearly two years later.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Many Western countries have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. The United States, the European Union, and others have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Lukashenka's regime.
"We will certainly overcome. I am now on the team, and we will prevail for sure.... I am confident about that because I am doing something concrete, and people around me are making efforts every day," said Snytsina, who currently lives in a European Union country.
Talking about assistance provided by Lukashenka to Russia in its unprovoked and ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Snytsina said that the majority of Belarusians were against the war.
"For a posting in social networks, one can get years in prison. People made a choice as the repressions are underway, the war continues, and people are dying. There is no way back. You see everything clearly -- just black or white," she said.
"Either you are against the war and openly condemn it and flee the country. Or just flee the country. Or you keep everything inside you and stay in Belarus."
"The protest is my life now. My basketball life and protests are intertwined. I imagine that at some moment I will turn a corner and there will be the finish line, our victory," Snytsina added.
"I don't know where exactly we are on that road, but the most important thing is that we are moving on it towards our goal."
Putin To Meet Raisi, Turkey's Erdogan In Tehran, Kremlin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran to meet his Turkish and Iranian counterparts as part of the so-called Astana format of talks related to Syria, the Kremlin has said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 12 that Putin will hold talks on July 19 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in only the Russian leader's second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia, Iran, and Turkey have held multiple rounds of talks, initially in the Kazakh capital of Astana, on efforts to end the civil war in Syria and to stabilize the government of the Middle East country.
Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Tanks In Prague Spark Grief, Curiosity2
Russia Maintains Eastern Shelling Amid Reports Of Ukraine Strike In Luhansk3
Toymaker Lego Is Latest Multinational To Pull Out Of Russia Since Invasion Of Ukraine4
In Russia's Poorest Regions, Mothers And Wives Are Fighting To Bring Their Soldiers Back Home5
Germany's Ex-Chancellor Refuses To Disassociate Himself From Putin6
Russian Workers At Foreign Auto Plants Face Uncertain Road Ahead As Production Idles Indefinitely7
Lithuania Widens List Of Russian Goods Barred From Ground Transport To Kaliningrad8
Newly Identified Victims Of Srebrenica Genocide Buried As Netherlands Offers First Apology9
U.S. Says Iran Preparing To Send Drones To Russia For Use In Ukraine War10
Ukraine 'Disappointed' By Canada's Decision To Grant Waiver To Allow Repair Of Russian Gas Pipeline
Subscribe