UN Watchdog Says Iran Meeting Requirements Of Nuclear Deal

Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal it struck with major powers, news agencies report, citing an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

News agencies on June 2 said the UN atomic watchdog’s quarterly assessment indicates Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium is well under the limit mandated in the accord.

Low-enriched uranium can be used for peaceful means but when enriched further can be weaponized.

The IAEA report also said Iran's stock of heavy water, which can be used in reactors that can produce weapons-grade plutonium, was 128.2 tons -- just below the 130-ton limit.

Tehran has twice surpassed the 130-ton limit, leading the IAEA to express concerns and drawing strong criticism from the United States and others.

The report also showed that Tehran has so far met requirements to reduce activities at a plant that makes heavy water.

The nuclear agreement with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for the easing of economic sanctions against Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has routinely criticized the deal, calling it a “disaster.” During his presidential campaign, he vowed to pull the United States out of the agreement but has since backed off those comments.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa