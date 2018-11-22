UN Watchdog Says Iran Sticking To Nuclear Deal Amid U.S. Sanctions

Iran is implementing its part of a landmark nuclear deal with world powers, the UN atomic watchdog monitoring the pact reaffirmed on November 22, two weeks after the United States reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

President Donald Trump said in May he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, and reimposed the sanctions on November 5.

Iran has warned it could renounce the deal if signatories France, Britain, and Germany, and their allies fail to preserve the economic benefits promised by its terms.

Under the 2015 deal, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in exchange for strict limits being placed on Iran's nuclear activities.

"Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano told a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

The JCPOA is the official name of the 2015 nuclear accord reached by Iran with the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China.

"It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," Amano added, confirming the conclusions of a confidential report to IAEA member states last week.

Based on reporting by Reuters