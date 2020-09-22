Rohani: U.S. Can Impose Neither Talks Nor War On Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has told the UN General Assembly that although life is difficult under U.S. sanctions, it is “harder still [to live] without independence.” In a prerecorded address from Tehran on September 22, Rohani said that whichever candidate wins the U.S. presidential election on November 3 he will have to “surrender to the resilience of the Iranian people.” U.S.-Iranian relations have worsened since 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from a landmark multilateral nuclear deal with Iran signed by U.S. President Barack Obama and reimposed sanctions that have devastated the Iranian economy.