Trump Touts Peace Through Strength In UN Speech
U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that his administration was focused on achieving “peace through strength” in Afghanistan and Middle East. In a seven-minute-long prerecorded address from the White House on September 22, Trump listed what he saw as his foreign policy achievements — including sanctions against Iran, an economic cooperation deal between Kosovo and Serbia, and U.S.-backed peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.