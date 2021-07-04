Senator Visits U.S. Troops In Kosovo On July 4, Warns About Russian Influence

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst came to Camp Bondsteel -- the largest U.S. military base in Kosovo -- on July 4. The politician congratulated the soldiers on U.S. Independence Day and hailed their service as part of the NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo. In addressing the troops, the Republican senator for the state for Iowa, who is herself a military veteran, emphasized the role they were playing in helping "to preserve the prosperity and the stability of the region" and also warned about "a lot of Russian influence that tries to come into the Balkans."