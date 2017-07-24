Kushner: 'I Had No Improper Contacts' With Russian Officials
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner has said that he did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election, and that he knew of no other campaign officials who did so. Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, made the statement on July 24 after meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of several congressional committees looking into contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials during last year's presidential campaign. (Reuters)