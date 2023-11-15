News
U․S․ To Deliver Report On Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Leading Up To Azerbaijani Offensive
The United States is preparing a comprehensive and transparent report on what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of Azerbaijan’s offensive in September, a U.S. State Department official told a congressional hearing on November 15.
James O’Brien, assistant secretary at the department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said the investigation is focused not only on what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh on the day of the offensive but also during the months preceding it.
“We have commissioned independent investigators. We have our own investigators working in the field. There is information available from international nongovernmental organizations and other investigators, O’Brien told the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe.
“And as we develop the record of what happened, we will be completely open about what we are finding. I can’t put a timeline on this investigation, but we will inform you as we go forward,” he said.
The hearing follows the exodus of nearly all ethnic Armenians from their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's lightning military operation in September. The offensive ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
O’Brien said the State Department is also working on support for Armenia, the refugees' destination, adding that he has been impressed by the Armenian government’s commitment to reforms and diversifying existing economic, political, energy, and security relationships, particularly those in the trans-Atlantic region.
“I think we owe it to the people of Armenia to help them through this difficult situation so that those choices they have made very bravely [help them] have a more secure, stable, and prosperous future,” the U.S. diplomat added.
O’Brien told the committee that Washington insists that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have complete access to the territory and that they receive adequate information “so that they can make real choice about their future.”
U.S. and EU officials have urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The leaders of both countries have said they are ready to begin talks.
Members of the committee also discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, emphasizing that the countries hindering the process, including Russia, should be kept away from the negotiations.
Reflecting on events in September, Representative Bill Keating (Democrat-Massachusetts) said that despite months of diplomatic talks earlier this year that had led to “significant progress,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “decided to break with the internationally accepted and lawful diplomatic path, instead opting for the use of military force in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
Keating said he supports U.S. humanitarian and economic assistance to displaced people in Armenia and ensuring "accountability for any potential crimes committed against those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh or those who are choosing to remain there.”
With reporting by Heghine Buniatyan
Iranian Rights Lawyer Sotoudeh Released From Prison After Posting Bail, Husband Says
Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been released from prison, her husband said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sotoudeh was released on November 15 after posting bail, said Reza Khandan. Sotoudeh began a hunger and medication strike late last month after being severely beaten during her arrest. Khandan told RFE/RL then that his wife embarked on the strike after she was detained during the funeral of Armita Garavand, who succumbed to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over an alleged head-scarf violation.
Moscow Court Rejects Appeal Of Former Governor Furgal Against His 22-Year Sentence
The Moscow regional court has rejected an appeal filed by Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, against a 22-year prison term he was handed in February after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and of ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, charges he has steadfastly denied. Furgal, who took part in the November 15 hearing via a video link, reiterated his innocence. Furgal's arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked months-long mass protests in the Khabarovsk capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Woman Charged In Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger Pleads Not Guilty As Trial Starts
Darya Trepova, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, pleaded not guilty to a charge of terrorism as her trial started on November 15 in St. Petersburg.
Trepova was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2 killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. Fifty-two people were wounded in the attack. Tatarsky was reportedly in a meeting when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him, which then exploded.
Trepova said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device in the statue. Co-defendant Dmitry Kasintsev, who is accused of providing Trepova with accommodation after the deadly blast, pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
The 26-year-old Trepova is charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
The Ukrainian-born Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 and of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
With reporting by Fontanka
Iranian Police Arrest 300 People For Attending Party Where Men And Women Mixed
Iranian police arrested 300 people at a party in the central city of Semnan because the event allowed the mixing of men and women.
Colonel Ali Mirahmadi, deputy commander of Semnan Province's law enforcement, announced the arrests at a "mixed-gender party" on November 14, “utilizing covert intelligence and surveillance tactics” at the gathering, which was held in a hall located on the outskirts of the county.
Accused of violating social norms, the 300 men and women were detained in a reflection of the increasing efforts by Iranian authorities to curb activities deemed inappropriate under the country's strict Islamic codes. Mirahmadi also confirmed that the venue hosting the event was closed down for "trade violations."
Separately, the Qom University of Medical Sciences has imposed academic suspensions on several students for organizing mixed-gender parties, accusing them of "undermining the social and educational structure and promoting permissiveness through social media activities."
In addition to parties where both men and women are in attendance, some gatherings, called "hijab unveilings" -- women in attendance do not wear the mandatory head scarf -- have also seen police interventions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab sparked by Amini's death have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
More recently, the country has been put back on edge by the death of 17-year-old Armita Garavand in a Tehran subway in October.
Garavand was pronounced dead after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While protests against the crackdown and curbs on freedoms appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to remain a flashpoint, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
FlyDubai Resumes Flights To Afghanistan After Two-Year Hiatus
Officials from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on November 15 welcomed the resumption of FlyDubai flights to Kabul's international airport two years after stopping service following the collapse of the Western-backed government. All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war. A United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai flight landed in Kabul on November 15. FlyDubai, the sister carrier of long-haul airline Emirates, now will make two flights a day to Kabul.
Kazakh Court Acquits Defendant In High-Profile Trial Related To Killing Of 4-Year-Old During 2022 Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A military court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has acquitted the defendant in a high-profile trial related to the death of a 4-year-old child during unrest in Kazakhstan in January last year that claimed at least 238 lives.
Aikorkem Meldekhan was shot dead in Almaty -- most likely by military personnel, according to official investigations -- when she and other members of her family were in a car on their way to a grocery store on January 7, 2022. The vehicle was sprayed with at least 20 bullets, also wounding Aikorkem's 15-year-old sister. A forensic investigation concluded that the bullets were shot from firearms used by the military.
The Military Court of Almaty Garrison found the defendant in the case, a military serviceman, Arman Zhuman, not guilty.
Prosecutors sought seven years in prison for Zhuman on a charge of abuse of power with the usage of firearms that led to the death of a child.
The trial, which started on July 26, was held behind closed doors as the court said some of the materials were classified.
Lawyers of Meldekhan's family have insisted the case should be sent back for additional investigation and that the charge be changed from abuse of power to the murder of a minor and attempted murder. They also wanted other military personnel involved in the deadly shooting brought to justice.
The girl's family also requested that probes be launched against investigators and prosecutors who initially closed the case.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by Kazakh security forces during a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January 2022.
With the country in the throes of unrest, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave police and military troops the controversial order to "shoot to kill without warning." He justified the move by saying that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" had seized the Almaty airport and other buildings. No evidence of foreign-trained demonstrators has ever been presented.
The order sparked an outcry, and Aikorkem's picture turned into an image symbolizing the victims of the crackdown, many of whom were killed -- some by torture -- by police, security forces, and military personnel, including troops of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, whom Toqaev invited into the country "to restore law and order."
Russian Prosecutors Seek Nine Years In Prison For Navalny Associate, Ex-Deputy Minister Milov
The prosecution asked a Moscow court on November 14 to convict and sentence in absentia former Deputy Energy Minister Vladimir Milov, an associate of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, on a charge of distributing fake information about Russian armed forces involved in the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine. The charge against the opposition politician, who resides abroad, stems from his stream on the Navalny Live YouTube channel in March 2022, where he talked about Russian troops' alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Family Says Afghan Worker Killed, Body Burned By Employers In Turkey
The family of an Afghan migrant worker in Turkey has accused his employers of killing him and then burning his body to cover up their crime.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 15, Qamar Gul said her husband, Wazir Mohammad Nourtani, didn't return from work in Turkey's western Black Sea province of Zonguldak on November 9.
She said she reported his disappearance to the police on November 10 and "around noon the next day, they informed me that they had found a body."
"When they showed me the body, it was my husband," she said.
Nourtani, 50, worked in an illegal coal mine in Zonguldak. He was the sole breadwinner for his family of five.
According to reports in Turkish media, police have arrested six people in connection with his death, including the owners of the illegal mine where he worked.
The suspects, the reports say, have confessed to his murder after he fell unconscious while working. The owners allegedly didn't take him to the hospital. Instead they killed him in an apparent bid to prevent their illegal mine from being discovered.
Police have not commented officially on the case.
"I want to ask them, why did they kill him?" Gul said, questioning why they didn't take him to the hospital.
"Why did they set him on fire?" she added. "They broke his arms and legs and smashed his head."
After living in Iran for two decades, Nourtani moved to neighboring Turkey earlier this year to escape Tehran's ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants.
He is not the first Afghan suspected of being killed in the country. There have been several reports of Afghans who entered Turkey from Iran being shot dead.
Turkey, like Iran and Pakistan, has begun to deport a large number of Afghans back to their country, with almost 4,000 leaving in recent weeks. Over the past month, some 400,000 Afghans have been repatriated from those two countries.
Turkey hosts more than 3.2 million registered Syrian refugees. Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, it has seen an increasing number of Afghans arriving via Iran.
- By RFE/RL
Putin Signs Amendments To Presidential Election Law That Limit Reporting During Vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restrict coverage of the poll scheduled for March next year by the media.
The bill, endorsed into law on November 14, permits only those journalists working for officially registered media outlets to attend sessions held by the country's election commissions.
The law also says that only those "who have a right by the Russian Federation's laws" to take pictures and record video at voting sites can do so, while such photo and video coverage must not violate the secrecy of the ballot and confidentiality of personal data.
In addition, the law restricts journalists' work at voting stations located in military units, allowing only media outlets approved by the commanders of the units to cover the election process.
The Central Election Commission, under the legislation, now has the right to change the election procedure on territories where martial law has been introduced. The commission is to take into consideration the thoughts and opinions of the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service, and local governments when making decisions, the law says.
Russian embassies and consulates now have a right to change the date and time of elections if citizens' lives and health are under threat.
The exact date of the next presidential election is expected to be announced by parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, in mid-December.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the amendments to the law on presidential elections were necessary due to "a special situation" in Russia's "new territories," a reference to Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
Putin has yet to announce whether he will take part in the poll, though most analysts expect him to run.
According to constitutional amendments introduced in 2020, Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, is eligible to take part in two more presidential elections.
With reporting by Meduza and RIA Novosti
Ninety-Two Kazakh Citizens And Their Families Leave Gaza For Egypt
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on November 15 that 92 Kazakh citizens and members of their families had left Gaza for Egypt and will be evacuated to Kazakhstan as soon as they reach Cairo. Last week, the ministry said it was in talks with Israeli and Egyptian officials on the possible passage of Kazakh citizens from Gaza to Egypt. On October 11, Kazakhstan brought 166 people, including 124 Kazakh citizens, from Tel Aviv to the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty. Kazakhstan has stated that the ongoing conflict in Gaza must be settled via a diplomatic dialogue. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
15-Year-Old Son Of Chechen Leader Kadyrov Gets Seventh Award
Adam Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of the authoritarian ruler of the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded with the Order for Serving Islam on November 15, his seventh award since he beat up Russian teenager Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning a Koran in August. Adam Kadyrov was honored for his "significant personal contribution to the strengthening of Islam and the defense of its values." He has already been honored by Chechnya and Russia's other mostly Muslim-populated republics -- Tatarstan, Kabardino-Balkaria, and Karachai-Cherkessia. Ramzan Kadyrov is said to have asked his counterparts to honor his son. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve First Reading Of Bill On Military Reserve Service
The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, approved in its first reading on November 15 a bill on creating a military reserve that would allow, in case of emergency, to quickly organize their mobilization. According to the bill, the first group of 2,000 reservists will start serving in 2025. The three-year service will be performed on a contractual basis, with reservists keeping their regular jobs. Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry announced the plans to introduce reserve service last year, less than two weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Woman Who Fled Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence Detained In Armenia
Police in the Armenian city of Ashtarak have detained a 21-year-old woman who fled her native region of Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus to escape domestic violence, Russian women's rights defender Svetlana Anokhina told RFE/RL on November 15.
According to Anokhina, Armenian police subsequently transferred Fatima Zurabova to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where they confiscated her telephone and told her that she was suspected of an unspecified crime in Ingushetia and will be deported back to Russia.
Anokhina added that Zurabova's uncle and another person appeared at the police station in Yerevan and the police left Zurabova in a room with the two men, who demanded she return to Ingushetia.
Zurabova tried to explain to the Armenian police that she needs their help and protection from her relatives, adding that she fled Ingushetia to escape the domestic violence she regularly faced, but the police said that since the alleged crime was committed in Russia, they couldn't help her.
Anokhina also said that Zurabova refused to leave the police station, fearing that she would be immediately taken back to Ingushetia by her relatives.
"All her rights were blatantly violated -- they locked her in a room with her uncle, while she begged them not to do so, confiscated her telephone, did not allow her lawyer to meet her," Anokhina said.
Anokhina's Marem human rights group helped Zurabova flee to Armenia on November 8 after the woman asked for assistance in late September, saying that she was regularly beaten at home for "behavior that did not correspond to the traditional Ingush society," namely for having her own opinion on different issues.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's mostly Muslim-populated North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Human right defenders say families in the North Caucasus often file complaints, accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Local authorities usually take the side of the alleged abusers.
Belarus Declares Compilation Of 19th-Century Author's Works 'Extremist'
The Belarusian authorities have declared a two-volume compilation of works by a 19th-century writer who is considered a father of Belarusian literature "extremist." The decision by the Zhytkavichy district court in the country's southeast targeting works by Vintsent Dunin-Martsinkevich concerned a compilation issued in 2007-08 and was made public on November 14. In August, the Prosecutor-General's Office designated as extremist two of the author's poems written during the uprising of Kastus Kalinouski, a partisan who led a revolt against Russian imperial forces in 1863. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Blast At Russia's Tambov Gunpowder Plant Investigated As 'Terror' Attack
An explosion that occurred on November 11 at a gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region is being investigated as a a terrorist attack, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported. The explosion in Kotovsk, some 480 kilometers southeast of Moscow and some 600 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border, started a fire that destroyed a 300-square-meter area but caused no injuries, according to Russian authorities. The Baza channel on Telegram said the explosion was caused by a drone. Kommersant reported, citing sources, that investigators had found fragments of a drone that hit the factory, one of Russia's largest producers of gunpowder. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Declares Nationwide Air-Raid Alert For Second Day In A Row
Ukraine declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory for the second consecutive day on November 15 after the air force warned of a threat of air strikes when MiG-31K warplanes were detected to have taken off from Russian territory.
"MiG-31Ks take off from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region," the air force said in a message, advising civilians to go to special shelters. Savasleika is located some 1,000 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian border.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Russian military said it launched eight missile and 59 air strikes and fired 49 salvoes of rockets at both Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Earlier on November 15, at least one person was killed when the Ukrainian city of Selydove in the eastern region of Donetsk was struck by Russian forces overnight, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on Telegram.
The message said that Russian troops used an S-300 antiaircraft system to launch four missiles at the city, striking a four-story apartment building and killing an 85-year-old woman, whose body was found under the rubble of the collapsed building.
An 82-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded in the attack, the prosecutor said, adding that a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized after being wounded when a Russian missile struck a different part of Selydove.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, a man was killed and seven other people were wounded in three Russian missile attacks earlier on November 15 on civilian infrastructure in a populated area, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram, without giving details about the precise location.
Meanwhile, the chief of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, said on November 15 that a "small" number of Ukrainian forces had landed on the Dnieper River's left bank in the village of Krynkiy, some 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson city.
Saldo claimed on Telegram that the Ukrainian forces were being slaughtered and that the average life expectancy of a Ukrainian soldier there is about two days.
On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukrainian forces had secured a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper.
Neither Yermak's nor Saldo's claims could be independently verified.
Ukraine's General Staff on November 15 said its forces fought more than 60 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, with heavy fighting under way in the Lyman part of the Kharkiv region and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle in recent months.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction" in southern Ukraine, the military added.
It did not mention any operation of Ukrainian troops across the Dnieper.
In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Speaker Mike Johnson's stopgap spending measure that would continue to fund the government into the new year with broad bipartisan support.
The bill does not include supplemental funding President Joe Biden requested for Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa
Influential German Journalist Received Money From Russia, Investigation Claims
Influential German broadcaster and author Hubert Seipel, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin and wrote two books about him, received 600,000 euros ($646,000) from companies associated with oligarch Aleksei Mordashov, who is close to Putin and is on the Western sanctions list, a joint journalistic investigation has found.
Seipel is known in Germany for an exclusive 2014 interview with Putin and has also produced a documentary about him.
The investigation, carried out by German broadcaster ZDF, Der Spiegel magazine, and the German investigative outlet Paper Trailer Media, said Seipel, an award-winning journalist, received the money in instalments via a Cyprus-based company linked to Mordashov for two books described by many as favorable portraits of Putin.
According to confidential files from Cyprus-based financial services firms obtained by the German journalists, in 2018 Seipel, renowned in Germany as one of the top independent experts on Russia, signed a 600,000-euro sponsorship agreement to write and promote a book about the "political climate in Russia" -- an unusually high fee in Germany's publishing business.
The book was published in 2021 under the title Putin’s Power: Why Europe Needs Russia, following a previous Putin biography published in 2015 and titled Putin: Inner Views Of Power.
In the documents obtained by the investigation, there is a handwritten note indicating that Seipel may have already received money in 2013 for preparing Putin's biography.
Seipel, who has said that he met Putin "nearly 100 times" and was one of the very few Western journalists to have direct access to the Russian leader, did not warn his readers or the publisher about a possible conflict of interest.
Seipel confirmed to ZDF that he had received "financial support through Mordashov," but claimed that this "did not influence the content of his books in any way," pointing to a contractual clause stating that the author "has no obligation to the sponsor in relation to the book project."
The NDR television company said in response to a request from the investigative team that it did not know about Seipel's Russian financing and said it was considering filing a lawsuit against him.
ARD and the Russian side, including the Kremlin's press service, declined to comment.
Mordashov, a steel and banking magnate who was placed under U.S, EU, and British sanctions last year for his close ties to the Kremlin, owns a majority stake in the German travel company TUI.
He is one of Russia's richest people, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at nearly $21 billion.
After being included in the sanctions list, Mordashov's representatives claimed that he had withdrawn his shares in Rossia Bank, owned by close Putin associate Yury Kovalchuk.
However, in September, the European Court found that the alleged transfer of shares was not supported by documents.
With reporting by The Guardian, AFP, and ICIJ
Leaked Documents Indicate Abramovich Had Financial Ties To Putin
Two companies controlled by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich sold shares in a lucrative advertising firm in 2010 to two men whom Western governments claim are nominal holders for President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reported, citing leaked financial documents from Cyprus, a well-known offshore haven for Russian businessmen. The sale price of the 25 percent stake in Video International appears to have been below fair value, the BBC said, and could challenge the tycoon's long-standing position that he had no financial relationship with the Russian president. The EU placed sanctions on Abramovich in 2022, claiming he had "privledged access" to Putin.
Armenia, Britain Discuss Defense Cooperation As 'Strategic Dialogue' Commences
Armenia and Britain are discussing defense cooperation among "a range of global and regional issues of mutual concern," as part of a "strategic dialogue" launched during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to London this week. A joint statement issued following a first meeting on November 13, said it was "an opportunity to mark the strong cooperation and friendship between our two democracies." Bilateral defense cooperation "continues to expand," the statement said. It added that Britain "will soon begin working to support Armenia's border management capacities to tackle security and migration issues." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For Damaging Army Posters
A court in the Russian city of Tolyatti has sentenced a man to six years in prison for damaging posters depicting soldiers in the latest attempt by the authorities to muffle dissent. Aleksei Arbuzenko, a 46-year-old teacher, was charged with discrediting the Russian Army and involving a minor in a crime. Arbuzenko allegedly commited the act with this young son. A video presented by prosecutors shows two people throwing what appears to be rocks at a large roadside poster. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year signed a bill into law outlawing criticism of the armed forces with prison terms of up to 15 years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Seeks To Send 500 Residents Of Siberian Region To War Weekly
A Russian defense official has requested that Yakutia, a region with a non-ethnic Russian majority in northeastern Siberia, send 500 men to the Ukrainian front on a weekly basis to improve its ranking.
Aleksandr Avdonin, the military commissar of Yakutia, told a closed-door meeting with local officials in September that the region was at the bottom of the pack in terms of troop recruitment.
Yakutia had filled its recruitment plan by only one-third, Avdonin told them, according to rights group Free Yakutia Foundation, which acquired an audio recording of the meeting. That was the lowest among regions in Russia's Far East, he said.
He urged officials to send 15 residents from each district on a weekly basis until the end of the year. Yakutia, one of the poorest regions in Russia, has 36 districts, which would imply sending 540 men a week to Ukraine.
Yakuts, a Turkic-speaking people, are the largest ethnic group in Yakutia, followed by Russians. The Kremlin has tried to justify its aggression against Ukraine on various spurious grounds, including the need to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
Rights groups have said that some ethnic minorities in Russia have shared a greater burden of the war effort than their percentage of the Russian population would imply. Ethnic regions of Russia are among the poorest and men may be attracted by the high salaries offered to fight in Ukraine.
Avdonin did not hide the fact that Russians are dying in large numbers in eastern Ukraine but said that he and local officials could face consequences if they did not increase recruitment, noting that the Defense Ministry and Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, are monitoring regional recruitment.
"We will work, we will work hard, we will send people. Because nothing has ended. It seems some people are saying that the [Ukrainian] counteroffensives have been stopped, that it seemingly has become easier at the front, but not a damn thing is easier. The guys in the trenches are dying every day," the Free Yakutia Foundation quoted Avdonin as saying.
Yakutia is located about 5,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front, or more than twice as far as the United Kingdom and the Ukrainian front.
Iranian Activist Tabarzadi Handed New Sentence After Closed-Door Trial
Iranian political activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi, who has already been sentenced to more than 45 years on charges including "collaboration with a hostile government" and "waging war against God," has been sentenced once again, this time to four years and three months on charges of "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security."
Tabarzadi, who has been in custody for some 400 days, said in a letter obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the new sentence was handed down by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, which was presided over by Judge Iman Afshari, in a closed session.
In the letter, Tabarzadi described enduring extensive pressure during his detention, which came shortly after nationwide protests broke out over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. The unrest has led to renewed pressure on political activists.
Tabarzadi, a journalist who is also the head of the banned Democratic Front of Iran, said that the night before his trial, he was moved from Isfahan prison to solitary confinement in a detention center in Tehran under heavy security.
Tabarzadi said he did not defend himself at the court hearing because "according to the law and principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the trial must be public, independent, and held in the presence of a jury and lawyer."
His daughter, Tima Tabarzadi, told Radio Farda that her father, as previously, did not accept any of the new charges.
"My father does not have the option to choose a lawyer. A court-appointed lawyer has been selected for him, and we have no contact with him," she added, noting that since her father does not recognize the court, he will not appeal the verdict.
"His lawyer, Mohammad Moqimi, is currently outside Iran, and if he were in Iran, they would not allow him access to the case anyway," Tima Tabarzadi said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Late Moscow Mayor's Brother-In-Law Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
A Moscow court on November 14 sentenced Viktor Baturin, the brother of the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, to six years in prison on charges of attempted fraud and forgery. The Simonovsky district court ruled that Baturin attempted to illegally take over the property of his sister, Yelena Baturina, one of the richest women in Russia, who built her fortune during the 1990s and 2000s when her late husband dominated Moscow politics. Luzhkov, who served as the mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010, died in December 2019 at the age of 83. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Charges 40 Over Deadly 2022 Blaze At Evin Prison
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office says it has charged 40 people over a deadly fire at the notorious Evin prison in October 2022. Prosecutor Ali Salehi made the announcement on November 14 but gave no further details. Eight prisoners were killed in the blaze, which officials said was caused during a fight between inmates. However, activists are skeptical of the government's claims. Sources told RFE/RL that a riot broke out at the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners. At the time, the country was being rocked by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
