Lavrov, Kerry Reportedly Discuss Cooperation On Climate Change

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met briefly in New Delhi, according to Russian media, and discussed the global climate agenda.

According to the reports, based on sources, the meeting occurred on April 6 at a hotel in the Indian capital where the two officials were staying on unrelated trips.

Lavrov is on a working visit to India, while Kerry is in New Delhi in connection with an online climate summit scheduled for April 22-23.

Leaders of 40 countries, including Russia and China, have been invited by Washington to take part in the summit.

Kerry and Lavrov discussed climate change and related issues in a telephone call earlier in February.

Under the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, the United States officially reentered the Paris Climate Accord in February, a move welcomed by European leaders.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017, calling it a "disaster" for America's economy.

