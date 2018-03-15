U.S. Announces New Sanctions Targeting 19 Russians, Five Entities

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on 19 Russian individuals and five Russian entities in connection with what U.S. officials said was Russian meddling in U.S. elections and malicious cyberattacks on the United States.

The measures, announced on March 15, target 13 people who were indicted last month by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, including Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and the company he allegedly finances, the Internet Security Agency, a company known informally as the Russian "troll factory."

The entities included Russian's military intelligence agency, the GRU, and the country's main intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service.



"The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyberactivity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyberattacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia," Mnuchin said.