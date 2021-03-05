U.S. Sanctions Ukraine Oligarch Kolomoyskiy, Family Over Alleged Corruption

The U.S. State Department says it has designated Ukrainian tycoon and former public official Ihor Kolomoyskiy, who is accused of involvement in “significant corruption.”

"While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about [Kolomoyskiy’s] current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on March 5.

In addition to the oligarch, Blinken designated his wife, Iryna Kolomoyska, his daughter, Angelika Kolomoyska, and his son, Israel Zvi Kolomoyskiy, making them also ineligible for entry into the United States.

It said that during his tenure as governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoyskiy was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”

Such acts included “using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.”

Kolomoyskiy is one of the most influential tycoons in Ukraine. His media assets are credited with helping President Volodymyr Zelenskiy win the April 2019 presidential election while dozens of parliamentarians are loyal to him.

The FBI is investigating Kolomoyskiy and the other owner of PrivatBank, Hennadiy Boholyubov, in connection with accusations that more than $5 billion was stolen from the lender through fraudulent loans and that the money was then laundered.

In 2016, Ukraine was forced to nationalize PrivatBank, once the country’s largest lender, and pump more than $5 billion into the lender in order to stave off its bankruptcy.

The United States accuses Kolomoyskiy and Boholyuobov of using some of the laundered proceeds to buy assets in the United States ranging from metals companies to commercial properties with the help of two American associates based in Miami.

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department moved to seize three commercial buildings belonging to Optima Ventures, a U.S. real-estate holding company controlled by Kolomoyskiy and Boholyubov, including in Texas, Kentucky, and Ohio, accusing the pair of purchasing them with money embezzled from PrivatBank and later laundered by U.S. shell companies.

Optima Ventures informed a Florida court on February 5 that it will file for arbitration against the United States in the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for attempting to seize the Texas building worth $23 million.

The billionaires deny the accusations against them.