U.S. Sanctions Owners Of Two Vessels For Carrying Russian Oil Priced Above Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on two companies for allegedly violating a price cap on Russian oil agreed last year by Western countries.
Vessels owned by companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were cited as having violated a price cap set in December by the countries in the Group of Seven leading economies, the European Union, and Australia.
The coalition set the price cap at $60 per barrel for Russian crude to restrict income for Russian oil that could then be used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
A vessel owned by U.A.E.-based Lumber Marine was found to have violated price-cap policy, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release. The vessels carried Russian-origin crude priced at more than $75 a barrel, the Treasury said in a statement on October 12.
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Ice Pearl Navigation Corporation, saying one it its vessels carried crude oil priced above $80 a barrel.
"Today's action demonstrates our continued commitment to reduce Russia's resources for its war against Ukraine and to enforce the price cap," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services such as insurance, finance, and shipping to Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel. The coalition implemented the program to restrict Russian revenue while keeping oil flowing to markets.
Both tankers used U.S.-based service providers while transporting the Russian origin oil, the Treasury Department said.
"Because of the actions we're announcing today, and the further actions we will take in the coming weeks and months, these costs will continue to rise and Russia's ability to sustain its barbaric war will continue to weaken," a senior Treasury official told reporters in a conference call.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 11 said the price cap had sharply reduced Russian revenues over the past 10 months and that it was critical to keep imposing severe and increasing costs on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Former Leader Of Banned Group In Russia's Bashkortostan Faces Charge Of Inciting Hatred
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan have launched a probe against Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, accusing him of inciting hatred. Alsynov told RFE/RL on October 12 that the case against him is linked to his speech at a rally in April where he criticized the government's plans to start gold mining near a village and bring workers from the Caucasus there. Alsynov added he was ordered to come to the police for questioning on October 16. In 2020, Russia banned Bashqort, a group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, labeling it as extremist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee Over Inclusion Of Organizations From Occupied Ukraine
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over its decision to incorporate sports bodies in eastern Ukrainian areas that it occupies. Russia’s Olympic body is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement, the IOC said on October 12. The move follows a decision by the Russian Olympic Committee to include regional sports organizations from the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya. This constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of Ukrainian Olympic Committee, the IOC said.
Bulgarian Government Faces No-Confidence Vote Over Green Transition Plans
The Bulgarian government faces a vote of no-confidence in parliament on October 13 over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector that have sparked angry protests from miners and other workers.
The motion, filed by the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane and backed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and the small populist party There Is Such People (ITN), is seen as having little chance of succeeding as the three parties do not have enough seats in the parliament.
Members of the three opposition parties said the government’s policies in the energy sector were a "risk for national security" during debate on the motion in parliament on October 12.
Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov countered that there was "no basis for the opposition's criticism," adding that he was confident the government would receive enough support to survive the vote.
The opposition parties has criticized the government's decision to adopt and send to the European Commission plans for the green transition of three coal-mining regions -- Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kustendil -- which are expected to be hit hard by the switch to cleaner energy.
Adoption of the plans was a condition for the European Commission to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in funds that would be used for the green transformation of the regions and the creation of new jobs for coal workers.
The plans must include a timetable for reducing the capacities of coal-burning power plants in order to be approved by the European Commission.
The adoption of the plans sparked protests of miners and other energy sector workers who fear they would lose their jobs. The government negotiated an agreement with the protesters, with Denkov saying the government won't close any coal-burning power plants before 2038. He added, however, that "the market will decide which ones will stay."
Still, Iskra Mihaylova, a lawmaker from Varzrazdane, claimed that the coal regions are facing an "economic catastrophe" as a result of the government's decisions.
Konelia Ninova, the leader of BSP, also criticized the government's actions in the nuclear energy sector and said that the government itself is "a risk to national security."
But Kiril Petkov, a lawmaker from We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said the no-confidence vote was part of a campaign for "propaganda based on fear and hatred."
"I suspect that some of you regret that we are in the European Union and would be happy if we could participate in Putin's Eurasian Union," he said during the debate, referring to some of the opposition parties' pro-Russian orientation.
The three opposition parties, supported by one independent lawmaker, have only 72 of the 240 seats in parliament.
The two ruling parties -- We Continue The Change - Democratic Bulgaria and GERB -- have a majority of 132 lawmakers, while the Movement For Rights And Freedoms has 36 lawmakers.
Observers see the motion as a means for the opposition to raise its profile before an upcoming local election in late October.
Political turbulence is nothing new in Bulgaria. This is the first motion for vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years.
We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria and GERB have long been rivals but agreed to form a government after negotiations that lasted more than two months following the elections on April 2.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party came first but it failed to cobble together any support to form a government.
Orban Says Georgia Deserves European Union Candidate Status
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on October 12 during his visit to Georgia that the South Caucasus nation deserves to obtain European Union candidate status, adding that Hungary was “disappointed” by the EU's refusal to grant Georgia the status last year. In June 2022, the European Commission declined to grant Georgia EU candidate status, instead urging it to implement a series of reforms. The European Commission has urged Tbilisi to fulfill 12 conditions to obtain the status, including ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judiciary and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Armenia Ask UN Court To Force Baku To Protect From 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to ensure Azerbaijan does not "ethnically cleanse" the breakaway region after Baku launched a lightning offensive last month that triggered most residents to flee the area.
The hearing started at The Hague-based United Nations court on October 12 with statements from both sides.
Armenia has been demanding that Azerbaijan refrain from "punitive actions against current or former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders or military personnel."
“Nothing other than targeted and unequivocal provisional measures protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will suffice to prevent the ethnic cleansing Azerbaijan is perpetrating from continuing and becoming irreversible,” Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the lead counsel for Armenia's legal team, told the court.
Baku and Yerevan were locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly ethnic Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict brought little progress and the two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With its September lightning offensive, Azerbaijan effectively regained control of the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians -- virtually the entire population -- have fled to Armenia.
Azerbaijan's legal team was to present its case later in the day on October 12, but the Foreign Ministry has previously said the departure of ethnic Armenians was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.”
A court ruling is expected in the case in a few weeks. Judgments of the court are binding.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Almaty Court Starts Hearing Into Complaint Against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, started a hearing on October 12 into a complaint against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Alisher Turabaev from the southern city of Shymkent has accused Azattyq of violating a law on the distribution of "false information," because the broadcaster described the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as "Russian-led" in one of its reports. The law, added to the Administrative Code earlier this year, has been called “a soft censorship tool” by rights defenders. The court adjourned the hearing until October 20 after Azattyq’s lawyer requested linguistic forensics for the report in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Identifies All 59 People Killed In Missile Strike On Grocery Store
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on October 12 that all 59 people killed in a suspected Russian missile strike on a grocery store and cafe in the Kharkiv region last week had been identified. The missile hit the site in the village of Hroza on October 5 as people were attending a memorial for a fallen soldier. The Security Service of Ukraine said on October 11 that two former Kharkiv region residents, brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamon, are suspected of assisting Russia to coordinate the attack.
Moscow Court Puts Tajik Citizen In Pretrial Detention On Espionage Charge
The Telegram channel of the Moscow courts of common jurisdictions said on October 11 that the Russian capital's Lefortovo district court had ruled a day earlier to send a Tajik national to pretrial detention for at least two months on an espionage charge. The man, identified as Sh. Tillozoda, was arrested at the Federal Security Service's request. No more details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tajik Authorities Cut Off Electricity In House Of Self-Exiled Opposition Leader's Mother
Oishamo Abdulloeva, the mother of self-exiled opposition leader Sharofiddin Gadoev, told RFE/RL on October 12 that authorities cut off electricity to her house a day earlier over her son's political activities in Europe. "They told me 'Your son criticized the president [Emomali Rahmon] in Germany and we got an order from above,'" Abdulloeva said. Self-exiled Tajik activists said earlier that their relatives were under pressure after Central Asian activists pelted the car of President Emomali Rahmon with eggs while he was in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in late September. To read the original story by RFE/RL' Tajik Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Noted Turkmen Blogger, Stand-Up Comic Reportedly Beaten To Death In Ashgabat
Noted Turkmen blogger and stand-up comic Muhammed Mammedov has reportedly been beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning from a long stay in Turkey. According to the Turkmen.news website, unknown assailants attacked the 30-year-old Mammedov and his friend late at night on October 4. The blogger's friend sustained minor injuries, while Mammedov was severely beaten and died hours later. It is not known if authorities have launched a probe into the deadly attack. Turkmenistan is one of the most closed and repressive countries in the world. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Arrives In Bishkek For CIS Leaders Summit, Armenian PM Absent
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on October 12 to take part in a summit of the Council of the Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) scheduled for October 13. It is Putin's second trip to Kyrgyzstan since Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Nikol Pashinian, the prime minister of Armenia, a CIS member-state, said earlier this week that he will not participate in the summit. Pashinian's absence -- Armenia's foreign minister is attending instead -- highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moscow Court Sends Anti-War Activist To Psychiatric Clinic
A military court in Moscow ruled on October 11 to send Aleksei Onoshkin, an anti-war activist from the city of Nizhny Novgorod, to a psychiatric clinic. Onoshkin was arrested in 2022 and charged with calls for terrorism and distributing fake news about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The charges stemmed from his posts and comments on the Internet criticizing Russian aggression against Ukraine. In October last year, Onoshkin was transferred to a psychiatric clinic. Rights activists condemned the move, comparing it to Soviet times, when authorities used so-called "punitive psychiatry" to muzzle dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Drone Debris Kills Three People In Russia's Belgorod
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on October 12 that debris from a drone that was hit by air defense systems fell on a house in Belgorod's outskirts overnight, killing three, including a child, and severely injuring two people. According to Gladkov the drone's debris destroyed two houses and seriously damaged several other houses and vehicles. The Defense Ministry said the drone belonged to Ukraine. In recent months, amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russian regions bordering its western neighbor and other areas have regularly faced drome attacks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Finland Can't Rule Out 'State Actor' Involvement In Pipeline Damage
Finland can't rule out the possibility that a "state actor" was involved in damaging a Baltic Sea gas pipeline and a parallel telecoms cable, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service said as NATO ministers sat down for talks on the incident. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and a telecommunications cable was confirmed after one of the two pipeline operators, Finland's Gasgrid, noted a drop in pressure and possible leak over the weekend during a storm. Finland says the damage was probably caused by "outside activity,” renewing energy-security concerns and boosting gas prices a year after the Nord Stream pipeline bombings.
Romania's Defense Ministry Says Drone Crater Found Near Border With Ukraine
Romania's Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near the NATO member's Danube border with Ukraine. "Around 5 a.m. (local time) teams sent to investigate reported the discovery of a drone crater [caused by a] possible explosion on impact, in an area covered with vegetation near the right bank of the Chilia branch [of the Danube] some 3 kilometers west of the village of Plauru," the ministry said in a statement. Plauru is located across from the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmayil, which was subjected to a Russian drone attack overnight on October 11-12.
Iranian President, Saudi Crown Prince Speak For First Time Since Diplomatic Ties Restored
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 11 in a phone call, Iranian state media reported. It was the first call between the two leaders since China brokered a deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties. Raisi and the crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," the state media report added. There was no comment on the call from Riyadh.
Russian Drones Damage Danube Port Facilities, Debris Lands In Romania
A fresh wave of Russian drone strikes on Danube port installations critical for Kyiv's grain export caused damage and injuries, Ukrainian authorities said on October 12, as Romania urged Russia to stop its attacks after again finding debris on its territory near the border with Ukraine.
Ukraine's Southern Defense Force and Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that air defenses shot down 28 out of 33 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, but some of the drones, launched from different directions, "used complex trajectories and features of the landscape" to strike grain storage facilities in the Ukrainian port of Izmayil on the Danube River.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
Kiper said in a message on Telegram that port infrastructure and residential buildings in Izmayil sustained damage and several fires broke out but were rapidly extinguished. An 88-year-old woman sustained burns and was receiving emergency treatment in the hospital, Kiper said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops are resisting renewed assaults by Russian forces on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a prewar population of around 31,000 people, which has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000.
"Avdiyivka. We are holding our ground," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this," he wrote.
Earlier, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled 10 Russian assaults in the Avdiyivka area over the past 24 hours.
In Bucharest, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said the drone strikes on Izmayil had "again serious consequences" on Romania after the NATO country's Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near its Danube border with Ukraine.
"Around 5 a.m. teams sent to investigate reported the discovery of a drone crater [caused by a] possible explosion on impact, in an area covered with vegetation near the right bank of the Chilia branch [of the Danube] some 3 kilometers west of the village of Plauru," the ministry said in a statement without giving other details.
Plauru is located across the Danube from Izmayil.
"Heinous Russian attacks on Ukraine civilian infrastructure had again serious consequences on Romania’s territory," Odobescu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"New evidence of impact was found on Romania's soil. We call on Russia to stop these #war crimes," she wrote.
Romanian news reports said that the crater had a 4-meter diameter and a depth of 1.5 meters and that it contained smoldering debris.
Before the October 12 incident, the debris of three drones had been found on Romanian territory close to the Ukrainian border this year.
Russian troops also shelled the southern region of Kherson overnight, killing a 70-year-old man, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early on October 12 that three people were killed by debris from a downed drone that fell on a residential building.
Ukraine, whose civilian and energy infrastructure has been subjected to relentless Russian drone and air strikes that have caused massive damage and hundreds of casualties, has in recent months stepped up its own drone attacks on bordering Russian regions.
In Prague, the Czech Defense Ministry said it will give Ukraine "in the coming months" infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, and other heavy weaponry.
The equipment will be delivered "from the production and warehouses of Czech private companies to the Ukrainian armed forces at the expense of the Danish government," the ministry said in a statement.
On October 11, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million as Zelenskiy traveled to NATO's headquarters in Belgium to press for more support for his war-ravaged country ahead of the onset of the cold season.
"I'm proud that the United States will announce its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said alongside Zelenskiy during a meeting in Brussels of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Austin said the new package will consist of air-defense, rocket, and artillery ammunition as well as anti-tank systems among other things, adding that Washington "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Belgium Expects To Use $2.4 Billion In Tax On Frozen Russian Assets To Fund Ukraine
Belgium, where most frozen Russian central bank assets are held, expects to collect 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in taxes on the assets and use them to help reconstruct Ukraine, a spokesperson for Belgium's prime minister said on October 11. The European Union and the Group of Seven (G7) have been discussing whether they could use the interest paid on more than 300 billion euros of frozen Russian public money to fund Ukraine. The European Commission said in July it would present a proposal on whether there was a legally sound way to use the funds once the G7 agreed.
French Court Hands Russian Artist A Suspended Sentence Over Leaked Sex Video
A court in Paris has handed suspended six-month prison terms to Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky and his girlfriend for their roles in leaking a sex video that helped upend the Paris mayoral race and bring down a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron in 2020.
French media reports said on October 11 that Pavlensky and Alexandra de Taddeo will be wearing electronic bracelets for half a year.
The couple was shortly detained in February 2020 and charged with invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent over the leaking of the video that forced Benjamin Griveaux to end his mayoral campaign.
Griveaux, a married father of three and member of Macron’s centrist La Republique En Marche (LREM) party, pulled out of the race after the scandal broke.
French media reports said at the time the videos were believed to have been sent in May 2018 by Griveaux, then the government spokesman, to de Taddeo before she became Pavlensky's girlfriend.
Pavlensky has claimed responsibility for posting the video online, saying he was “glad to have done this” to denounce “hypocrisy" and "lies” by Griveaux.
Pavlensky is known for attention-grabbing protests aimed at breaking through public indifference to perceived oppression.
In 2019, a French court handed Pavlensky a prison sentence for setting fire to the facade of a French central bank building in 2018 but allowed him to walk free for time served in pretrial detention.
In an interview with RFE/RL in February 2018, Pavlensky said he targeted the Bank of France because it "remains a symbol of occupation for Paris" and "a firm symbol for suppression of all revolutionary beginnings."
The stunt echoed one Pavlensky carried out in Moscow in November 2015, when he set fire to a door of the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service. He spent six months in pretrial detention in that case before he was convicted and fined about $8,000.
In the past, he has nailed his scrotum to Moscow's Red Square, sewn his lips together, wrapped himself naked in barbed wire, and chopped off part of his ear.
Pavlensky fled Russia in 2017 and was granted political asylum in France.
With reporting by Le Figaro
About 1,000 Ukrainians Seek Evacuation From Israel, Ambassador Says
Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel says about 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have turned to the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv asking for help to be evacuated to Ukraine to escape the war between Hamas and Israel.
Yevhen Korniychuk told RFE/RL on October 11 that the number of Ukrainians seeking to leave is rising and that this has created a complex problem.
"We do not have anywhere to evacuate the people. We will not transport people from one war to another war,” he said. “Our major goal is to take out as many people as possible in a short period of time."
Of the whole Russian-speaking population of Israel, about half a million people are of Ukrainian origin.
“And these people either are Ukrainian passport holders or those who have a right to obtain Ukrainian passports," Korniychuk said, adding that as Ukraine continues to fight to repel the ongoing Russian invasion, Kyiv cannot afford to pay for the flights.
There are 15,000 Ukrainian citizens registered at the consulate, Korniychuk said, noting that those are just the people who chose to be registered. The embassy also has a temporary consular registration list with a certain number of people registered.
In addition, there are many Ukrainian citizens residing in the Gaza Strip, Korniychuk said.
According to Korniychuk, it is more complicated to evacuate Ukrainians from Gaza, the narrow sliver of land home to 2.3 million Palestinians that is currently under heavy Israeli missile attack and a blockade.
The ambassador added that about 160 Ukrainian citizens registered with a Ukrainian consul are currently working in Gaza.
Korneychuk said the most probable way to evacuate Ukrainians from Gaza is via Egypt, where the United States promised to open additional checkpoints.
The embassy gives priority to Ukrainian citizens who are in Israel as tourists or are there to visit their relatives or religious sites, he said.
Answering RFE/RL's question about the possible involvement of Iran and Russia in masterminding the ongoing violence, Korniychuk said Israeli officials are confident that Iran was behind the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli villages that left hundreds dead and caused Israel's ongoing offensive against the Gaza-based militant organization.
Iran has denied involvement.
"As for Russia, Israeli government's position toward Russia has always been cautious," Korniychuk said, adding that he is confident that evidence proving Russia's involvement will come up gradually and the Israeli government will have to change its policies toward Moscow.
"Today there are huge portraits of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Arab terrorists hanging all around [Gaza]. What else can we talk about here?" the ambassador said.
Veteran Russian Rights Defender Oleg Orlov Fined For 'Discrediting Armed Forces'
A Moscow court on October 11 ordered veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov to pay a 150,000 ruble ($1,500) fine for the "repetitive discrediting of Russia's armed forces" involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The court did not heed the prosecutor's request to place Orlov in a psychiatric clinic for having "an abnormally heightened sense of justice and lack of self-preservation instinct." Orlov pleaded not guilty and said, "I refuse to repent." The charge against Orlov stemmed from his interview with the French magazine Mediapart, in which he condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bulgarian Prosecutors Charge Five Foreigners With Illegal Exports To Russian Units In Ukraine
Bulgarian prosecutors said on October 11 that five foreign citizens – three Russian nationals, a Belarusian national, and an Albanian national -- have been charged with participating in a criminal group that was illegally exporting goods for Russian units fighting in Ukraine.
The announcement comes a day after Bulgarian authorities said they had arrested 12 people who purportedly participated in an organized crime group that had allegedly exported “dual-use goods” to Russia -- products intended for civilian use that can also be used for military purposes -- in violation of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow because of its war against Ukraine.
Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva told state broadcaster BNT on October 11 that the five people were charged with criminal responsibility in the scheme and that the district prosecutor’s office has submitted a request for their permanent detention.
Hristeva said that the activities of the criminal group went through a company registered in Plovdiv, a city located about 130 kilometers east of the capital, Sofia, which purchased the goods from abroad and then repackaged them in an apartment in the city.
The goods were then transported in suitcases and bags to the Sofia airport, where an attempt was made to export them. However, a special operation conducted by the police and the national-security agency prevented them from being shipped.
The goods included optical sights, binoculars, aviation radios, and computer software worth about 4 million leva ($2.2 million).
They “were intended for Russian units involved in the war in Ukraine,” including Wagner mercenaries, and for the regular Russian army, according to the head of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Plamen Tonchev.
Tonchev also said that the criminal group has been operating in other EU member states, as well as in the United Kingdom, Serbia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, and that it has been active since 2021.
Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union had imposed sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Among the 2014 sanctions is a ban on exporting “dual-use goods and technology” intended for military end-users.
In Bulgaria, dual-use goods can only be exported with a permit issued by a commission under the auspices of the Economy Ministry. The national-security agency said the alleged criminal group acted without the necessary permission.
In the recent months, Bulgarian intelligence agencies have come under fire from the newly formed government over their lack of action in countering Russian influence. This led to a conflict between the government and President Rumen Radev, who appoints the heads of key intelligence agencies, including the State Agency for National Security.
Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and NATO but has close historical and cultural ties to Russia.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
