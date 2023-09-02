White House Discusses Anti-Corruption Efforts With Ukrainian Delegation

Russia has said that its forces thwarted three sea drone attacks on the strategic Crimean Bridge linking Ukraine's occupied Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland, as Ukraine's military said it was continuing its push toward the southeastern city of Melitopol in an effort to cut off the land bridge to Crimea.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

One attempt by Ukraine to strike the Crimean Bridge was made on the night of September 1, and two others on September 2, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attacks, which reportedly blocked traffic on the bridge for three hours.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it considers the rail and vehicle bridge used to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine to be a legitimate military target.

Russia has attempted to hinder Ukraine's ability to strike the bridge with barriers, including sunken ships, following a July attack that damaged the road section of the bridge.

The attacks came as Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region in an attempt to cut off a land bridge connecting occupied Ukrainian territory to the Crimean Peninsula, which Kyiv has said it intends to take back after it was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Ukrainian military said early on September 2 that its advance continues in the direction of the southeastern city of Melitopol.

On September 1, the United States said that Ukrainian forces had made "notable progress" in the ongoing counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhya region in recent days.

"They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defenses," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. He also acknowledged criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive "by anonymous officials," saying this was "not helpful."

"Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can't deny...that they have made progress now," Kirby added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence said on September 1 that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The attack this week on Pskov airport, around 700 kilometers from Ukraine, marked the latest strike on Russian territory since Kyiv vowed in July to "return" the conflict to Moscow.

"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.

With reporting by AFP