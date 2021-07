George Kent, the top U.S. diplomat for Ukraine, says that "Russia is the aggressor state" in Ukraine and the armed confrontations in the country's east should be called a "war," not just a "conflict." Speaking to Olena Removska from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on July 20 in Kyiv, Kent added: "The duty to end the war is up to Russia, not up to Ukraine." Kent serves as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.