Unlocking North Macedonia's Tourism Potential

SKOPJE -- As you stand in the middle of Skopje's Macedonia Square, you are surrounded by the sights and sounds of tour groups from as far away as Austria, Germany, Spain, and Asian countries like China and Japan. Travelers who take the time to visit the nearby Old Bazaar -- the region's biggest and best-preserved Ottoman bazaar -- are rewarded with a trip through its winding lanes, traditional stores, mosques, and hammams (Turkish baths). The showcase of rich history that stretches back to the Roman era entices tourists to linger a bit longer. Despite the country's rich archaeological and cultural sites, tourists are spending fewer days in North Macedonia, a telltale sign that the country is undervaluing a potentially lucrative tourism industry.

Lara, accompanied by 10 friends, stands amid the sunshine in Skopje's bustling square. Their journey through North Macedonia began with a visit to the stunning Lake Ohrid area, followed by a brief stopover in the capital before venturing onward to the verdant Matka Canyon. Their three-day tour offers a small glimpse into the country's rich heritage and natural beauty. "The nature is awesome. The only thing I don't like is seeing so many dogs on the street because I feel so bad for them," she said.

More Tourists, Shorter Stays Despite a surge in tourism, North Macedonia faces persistent challenges, including inadequate lodging, transportation, and infrastructure. These shortcomings contribute to the trend of declining tourist stays and underscore the need for comprehensive reform. Tourist guide Zoran Stavrevski says there is another issue: the type of tourists the country is pursuing. "I have the impression that the state focuses on foreign operators who bring organized groups of tourists from their countries," Stavrevski said. Travelers who wish to plan their own quick getaway or cross the country on their own, such as individuals or couples, are not assisted by the tourism sector, he adds. Stavrevski also cites the growth of airline flights going in and out of nearby Albania and Bulgaria that are more than double the connections that North Macedonia receives. "We seem to be satisfied with collecting the crumbs," he adds.

Nice Place But Where Are The Toilets? Spase Perovski, the director of the National Institution Stobi, sheds light on the overarching challenge confronting many of North Macedonia's important cultural and archaeological sites, the insufficient infrastructure to support them. "While tourists visit our sites, our current infrastructure falls short to accommodate their needs," he said. "It is necessary to adopt a general urban plan to build hotels, museums, and everything else that is needed," before conceding, "We are a little late in that."

30,000 Euros For The Promotion Of Tourism Foreign visitors' average stay in the country is 1.9 nights, according to official data from the Tourism Promotion and Support Agency (APPT). This is a decrease from 2021, when the average stay was 2.3 nights. According to Jasmina Laskarovska, director of APPT, the government must make a number of improvements in order to draw and keep tourists. She believes that when there are more lodging options, public facilities, and marketing campaigns to draw tourists, both the quantity and duration of visitors will increase. "In recent years, we have done very little. There should be more accommodation and public facilities," Laskarovska said. With APPT's total budget of 2.58 million euros, only 30,000 euros ($32,000) is used for the promotion of tourism, a decrease of 25 percent. Additionally, the agency has virtually no cooperation with the municipalities in the country it should be working with.

Tourism Revenues APPT reports that in 2023, North Macedonia's tourism turnover brought in $598 million, a 25 percent rise over the previous year. The president of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, Arkan Kerim, claims that the state has the potential to increase its tourism industry to over $1 billion annually if it controls it more effectively. "In order for us to have sufficient development, we need to have political will." Kerim adds that the future prime minister should understand the importance of tourism. "We need to create a Ministry of Tourism and give it authority in order to invest in tourism," he said. With Skopje set to host the European Capital of Culture in 2028, questions arise regarding the city's readiness to accommodate the anticipated influx of 2 million to 3 million guests in a city that last year hosted roughly 376,000 tourists. "Where will we accommodate those guests, because even now we are struggling with accommodation," Kerim said.