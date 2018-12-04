U.S. Gives Russia 60 Days To Comply With Nuclear Arms Pact

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will suspend its obligations under a Cold War nuclear arms treaty if Moscow does not return to compliance within two months.

Accusing Russia of "cheating at its arms control obligations," Pompeo said in Brussels on December 4 that a six-month notice period for leaving the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Moscow and Washington would start in 60 days.

Pompeo made the announcement after meeting with his NATO counterparts, who said it was "up to Russia" to save the treaty that the United States had threatened to leave.

Russia has "developed and fielded" a missile system that violates the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Moscow and Washington and "poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security," said the foreign ministers from the 29-member alliance in a statement ​issued after talks in the Belgian capital on December 4.

"We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty," the statement said.

The ministers called on Moscow to "return urgently to full and verifiable compliance," saying: "It's now up to Russia to preserve the INF treaty."

Speaking at a news conference after the talks, Pompeo said Russia had developed "multiple battalions" of the SSC-8 cruise missile, also known as the Novator 9M729, adding that its range "makes it a direct menace to Europe."

The INF agreement prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing, or deploying ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,000 kilometers.

Amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West, U.S. President Donald Trump in October vowed to abandon the treaty, saying Russia had been violating it with with the SSC-8.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and also alleged that some elements of U.S. missile-defense systems in Europe were in violation of the agreement.

Washington denies that.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters