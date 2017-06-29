Moscow Court Convicts Five Chechens For Nemtsov's Murder

Five men accused of carrying out the 2015 killing of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, a former first deputy prime minister, have been found guilty.

A jury at Moscow's military court on June 29 brought in the verdicts after two days of deliberations. The jury failed to reach a unanimous decision, but majorities voted in favor of conviction.

The jurors did not recommend leniency for any of the defendants.

After the jury finished reading its decision, the judge adjourned the proceedings until July 4.

Defense lawyer Artyom Sarbashev told journalists after the hearing that all five defendants would appeal the convictions.

Vadim Prokhorov, a lawyer representing Nemtsov's family, said his clients were in general agreement with the jury's findings but urged authorities to continue "to search for the crime's masterminds and organizers."

The five defendants -- Zaur Dadayev, Anzor Gubashev, Shagit Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, and Tamerlain Eskerkhanov – are all from Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya and all were charged with carrying out a murder for hire.

Prosecutors said Dadayev, a former soldier in Chechnya's notorious Sever battalion, fired the fatal shots, and Anzor Gubashev drove the getaway vehicle. The other three defendants helped plan the murder and helped the others hide.

Prosecutors said the men committed the crime because they were promised 15 million rubles ($254,000).

Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee said on June 29 that a sixth man charged in absentia in a separate criminal case with organizing the killing -- former Chechen military driver Ruslan Mukhudinov -- is being sought by police.

Nemtsov's family thinks the murder was ordered by Mukhudinov's boss, Ruslan Germeyev, the deputy commander of the Sever battalion.

Investigators told the court that they went to Germeyev's home in Chechnya to question him, "but no one opened the door."

All five defendants pleaded not guilty, a position they reaffirmed in their closing statements on June 21.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is up to the Investigative Committee to determine if further legal action is required in connection with the case.

"This is not a matter for the Kremlin," Peskov said.

Nemtsov, who was a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a critic of the Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot in the back on a Moscow bridge just outside the Kremlin on the night of February 28, 2105.

In an interview with VOA on June 29, Nemtsov's daughter Zhanna Nemtsova said the trial failed to name the organizers of the crime or their motive.

"The investigators and then the court did everything possible to prevent the establishment of a motive because it was obvious to everyone in Russia, as well as to people in Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world that this was a political murder," Nemtsova said.

Nemtsova also criticized Putin for not compelling Kadyrov to testify at the trial.

"I suspect that Vladimir Putin knows much more than I do about the circumstances of this murder and that he has a complete picture of it," she said.

With reporting by the BBC, AP, Gazeta.ru, VOA, and DW

