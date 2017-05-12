Trump Tweets 'Let's Make Peace' After Meeting Russian, Ukrainian Envoys

U.S. President Donald Trump posted photos of his separate meetings with the top diplomats of Ukraine and Russia on Twitter and urged the two nations to end their conflict and "make peace."

"Yesterday, on the same day, I had meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin," Trump tweeted late on May 11 under separate photos of himself smiling broadly by each minister in the Oval Office.

"Let's make peace!" he said.

The photos confirmed that Trump held a rare, unannounced Oval Office meeting with Klimkin after hastily arranging a meeting with Lavrov, who was in Washington on May 10 initially to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Russia and Ukraine have been in conflict since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and started backing a separatist war in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's aggression prompted the European Union and the United States to impose sanctions on Moscow, and the Trump administration has said it will honor those sanctions as long as Russia fails to comply with the terms of a peace deal negotiated in 2015.

But the American president has been anxious to make good on his campaign pledge to improve relations with Russia, and the friction with Ukraine has stood in his way.

