Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy seeking a peace deal with the Taliban, has said there is a chance of an agreement this year after nearly 18 years of war in Afghanistan. In an interview with RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan in Kabul on April 1, the Afghan-born U.S. diplomat said the best scenario would be to have a peace deal in place before Afghanistan holds presidential elections in September.