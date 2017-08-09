U.S. Ambassador To Visit With UN Watchdog On Iran Nuclear Deal: Reuters

Reuters is reporting that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will travel to Vienna this month to discuss Iran's nuclear activities with officials at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency.

Citing an anonymous U.S. official, Reuters said the trip is part of Washington's review of Tehran's compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

In April, Trump ordered a review of whether continuing to suspend some U.S. sanctions on Iran as called for under the nuclear deal remains in the U.S. interest. He has dubbed it "the worst deal ever negotiated."

Most UN and western sanctions were lifted 18 months ago under the deal, which called for sanctions relief in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear activities. But Tehran is still subject to a UN arms embargo and other restrictions, which were not part of the deal.

Haley will be meeting with officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is charged with monitoring whether Iran is complying with the agreement, Reuters said.

Based on reporting by Reuters

