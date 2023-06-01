U.S. To Open Diplomatic Station In Arctic Norway

Kosovo Prime Minister Albert Kurti showed no signs of backing down in a dispute over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in areas of North Kosovo dominated by ethnic Serbs as diplomats pushed for an end to a standoff that erupted in violent clashes involving NATO peacekeepers several days earlier.



Speaking to Kosovar media on June 1, Kurti said the mayors, elected in April in balloting boycotted by ethnic Serbs, should "go and work in their offices."



"We need to have normality.... What is the meaning of having public buildings for state officials if they are not used?" he added.



Ethnic Serb protesters gathered for a fourth day in three northern Kosovo towns, but in smaller numbers than in the previous days after violent clashes earlier in the week over the forced installation of the mayors. An apparent social-media organized counterprotest by Albanian citizens was also reported in the divided city of Mitrovica, in ethnic-Serb- dominated northern Kosovo.



European Union leaders meanwhile gathered for a summit in Moldova where international efforts to end the standoff saw key diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urge "immediate de-escalation"by both Serbia and Kosovo.



The crisis started when ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with an overwhelming ethnic Serbian majority -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid a Serb boycott.



Violence that broke out on May 29 between ethnic Serbs trying to prevent the mayors having access to municipal offices and Kosovar police continued after the intervention of KFOR international troops, who suffered dozens of injuries.



A tense calm has since followed the clashes as KFOR installed razor-wire barricades around municipal buildings to keep protesters at bay.

One ethnic Albanian mayor, Lulzim Hetemi, has been in his office in Leposavic since early on May 29 with NATO peacekeepers keeping him separated from protesters. The ethnic Albanian mayors for Zvecan and Zubin Potok have been working remotely from their home villages.

Despite appeals by the United States and the EU to return to dialogue, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti is continuing to insist that the ethnic Albanian mayors have the legal right to take over municipal buildings in the towns where they were elected even as their legitimacy was being contested by the Serbs.



The United States has proposed allowing the mayors to work from locations other than the municipal buildings, but Kurti told RFE/RL on May 31 that such an order would be regarded as proof of a parallel structure being created within Kosovo.



During the summit in Moldova, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was to meet there with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani.



Borrell who had met Kurti in Bratislava on May 31, reiterated on the sidelines of the summit in Moldova that violence in Kosovo had to be condemned.



Borrell said he had urged Kurti to play his part in defusing the crisis, adding he hoped to convey the same message to Vucic.



Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the summit in Moldova, Osmani said Kosovo does not want to harm its relationship with Washington, and will continue to coordinate steps with the United States. But she accused Serbia of destabilizing Kosovo.



"The challenge comes from Serbia, a country that still needs to come to terms with its past," Osmani told Reuters.

The leaders of France and Germany have also announced plans to meet top Serbian and Kosovar officials at the summit in Moldova.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 1 that the alliance, which announced it was supplementing its Kosovo contingent with 700 more troops, is ready to send even more forces to calm the situation. Stoltenberg was speaking at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.



He added that the first 700 troops were already on their way to Kosovo.



The Belgrade-backed Serbian List (Srpska Lista) said the protests will stop only when their demands for the removal of Kosovar Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of special police units from the north are met.



Meanwhile, several hundred citizens gathered in ethnic-Albanian-dominated southern Mitrovica, despite a request by the Kosovar police not to respond to a call on social media for a protest.



RFE/RL correspondents on the ground reported that the protesters also include citizens from Albania.



Police forces have cordoned off the southern part of the bridge over the Ibar River that separates the two Mitrovica communities -- ethnic Serbs in the north and ethnic Albanians in the south.



Kosovo police warned earlier that protest calls on social media came from suspicious profiles and may be malicious.

On June 1, Blinken urged Kosovar and Serbian leaders to ease tensions, warning that they were putting their aspirations of European integration at risk.



"We call on the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions," Blinken told reporters at the NATO talks in Oslo.



"We support the process of Euro-Atlantic integration for Kosovo and Serbia. But the current escalation hinders rather than helps the efforts to move in that direction," he said.



Blinken also said Vucic and the Serbian government "should downgrade the security status of the Serbian Armed Forces and call on the Kosovo Serbs to stop defying KFOR and refrain from further violence."

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and AP