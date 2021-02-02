Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

U.S. Pledges Continued Economic, Military Support To Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, January 27, 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged continued U.S. economic and military support to Ukraine under President Joe Biden's new administration.

In a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 1, Blinken “emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.

“He pledged to continue robust U.S. economic and military assistance to Ukraine,” it added, while working on a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

Blinken also called on Ukraine to maintain progress on fighting corruption and implementing rule of law and economic reforms. The two also discussed the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine relies on Washington’s support against Russia since Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG