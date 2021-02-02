U.S. Pledges Continued Economic, Military Support To Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged continued U.S. economic and military support to Ukraine under President Joe Biden's new administration.



In a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 1, Blinken “emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.



“He pledged to continue robust U.S. economic and military assistance to Ukraine,” it added, while working on a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.



Blinken also called on Ukraine to maintain progress on fighting corruption and implementing rule of law and economic reforms. The two also discussed the coronavirus pandemic.



Ukraine relies on Washington’s support against Russia since Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.