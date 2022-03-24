News
U.S. Broadens Russian Sanctions List
The United States has slapped sanctions on more than 400 Russian politicians, oligarchs, and companies over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on March 24 that the expanded list of those sanctioned over the war includes dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank.
"Today, in its latest action to impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for its illegal, unwarranted, and baseless war against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating key enablers of the invasion," the statement said.
"This action aligns with similar actions taken by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, and reflects continued unity to hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable for his war of choice," it added.
The list includes Sberbank CEO German Gref, who has also been a close confidante of Putin since the 1990s.
The statement said that inclusion on the list freezes "all property and interests in property" in the United States "or in the possession or control of U.S. persons."
Sofia Recalls Ambassador To Russia For Consultations
SOFIA -- NATO and EU member Bulgaria says it is recalling its ambassador to Russia for consultations in response to "undiplomatic, sharp, and rude" comments from the Russian ambassador to Sofia.
"We will call back our ambassador from Russia for consultations back to Bulgaria.... Usually when one country calls back its ambassador for consultations, the other should follow and do the same," Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on March 24.
In an interview with Russian TV earlier this week, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova said that the Bulgarian people did not back their government's position toward Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mitrofanova told Russia-24 TV that "the people of Bulgaria still do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding the special operation in Ukraine."
Bulgaria last week expelled 10 Russian diplomats, saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters
Latvia Blacklists 25 Russian Celebrities Over Supporting War In Ukraine
Latvia has added 25 Russian celebrities to its list barring entry to the former Soviet republic over their support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry said on March 24 that those blacklisted will not be allowed to enter the NATO and EU member for an "indefinite period of time."
Many of the 25 Russians included on the list took part in a public event held at Moscow's Luzhniki sports stadium last week to support President Vladimir Putin and back Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which began one month ago.
The list includes popular actor Vladimir Mashkov, internationally known for his work in the 2001 film Behind Enemy Lines and the 2011 blockbuster Mission Impossible -- Ghost Protocol, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov.
Actress Masha Mashkova, Mashkov's daughter, who lives in the United States, told CNN on March 22 that her father lived "in a different reality."
"It's just unthinkable and surreal. And the fact that so many Russian people, including my dad, believe that this violence is somehow justified, it breaks my heart," she said.
Other Russian celebrities blacklisted by Latvia include conductor and opera company director Valery Gergiyev, dancer Sergei Polunin, singers Polina Gagarina, Nikolai Rastorguyev, and Stas Mikhailov, and piano player Denis Matsuyev.
With reporting by CNN and LSM
NATO Leaders Agree To Extend Stoltenberg's Term By One Year
NATO has agreed to extend Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term by one year to oversee the security alliance's response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Allies thanked the secretary-general for his leadership and dedication, particularly at this critical moment for international security," NATO said in announcing the extension on March 24.
Stoltenberg, a trained economist who was also once Norway's prime minister, was chosen to head the Norwegian central bank in February. He had agreed to serve out his term in Brussels, which ends on September 30, before taking up his new post around December 1.
NATO said Stoltenberg's term will now end on September 30, 2023.
"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said at an extraordinary meeting of the security alliance over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago has triggered Europe's largest military conflict since World War II, leading the alliance to to fundamentally rethink its defense policies.
U.K. Broadens Russian Sanctions List To Include More Oligarchs, Gazprombank, Sberbank Chief
The United Kingdom has added several high-profile Russian individuals and companies to its sanctions list as Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to tighten the "economic vice" around President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The British government said on March 24 that 59 individuals and entities had been added to the sanctions list, effectively freezing their assets and restricting the people on the list from coming to the country.
The expanded list includes Russian oligarchs Evgeny Shvidler, financier Oleg Tinkov, and German Gref, the head of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank. Companies now on the list include Gazprombank, Alfa Bank, and the state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot.
"The harder our sanctions, the tougher our economic vice around the Putin regime, the more we can and do to help the Ukrainians [and] I think the faster that this thing could be over," Johnson said at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels after the updated list was announced.
The United States and its allies have imposed several series of crippling economic and financial sector sanctions against Russia since it launched a war against Ukraine on February 24.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce more penalties against Moscow on March 24.
His national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on March 22 the actions "will focus not just on adding new sanctions but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion on sanctions."
Gazprombank is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas. Alfa-Bank is one of Russia's top private lenders.
Borrell Accuses Moscow Of Stalling On Talks With Ukraine
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says Russia is stalling in talks on a cease-fire in Ukraine and won't take the discussions seriously until it has reached its goals with its unprovoked invasion.
In an interview with Spain's TVE broadcast on March 24, Borrell said Russian President Vladimir Putin has his eyes on surrounding the Black Sea coast to the border with Moldova in order to isolate Ukraine from the water.
"Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything. What it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said. "It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength."
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. While it has moved on fronts mainly in the north and east, the fiercest battles so far have been over the port city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian forces putting up stiff resistance.
Taking control of the city of some 400,000 would give Russia a land link between Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 – and territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Residents of Mariupol, tens of thousands of whom have yet to escape the besieged city, have been trapped for weeks with dwindling basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel. At least 2,300 people have died, some buried in mass graves, authorities have said.
Zelenskiy Asks NATO For More Support As Western Leaders Hold Summits On Ukraine War
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged NATO to provide Ukraine with unrestricted military aid as Western leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, kicked off a series of extraordinary summits in Brussels to map out the next steps in efforts to stop Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," Zelenskiy told NATO leaders via video link as fierce fighting continues in the besieged city of Mariupol and other flash points across the country.
"The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need," Zelenskiy added in the video address.
While Zelenskiy suggested the alliance could supply Ukraine with equipment such as anti-missile weapons, tanks, and even jets, his speech was possibly more noteworthy for what he didn't ask for: the enforcement of a no-fly zone to negate Russia's air superiority and membership in NATO.
Previously, the Ukrainian leader had made several impassioned pleas for NATO to create and enforce a no-fly zone over the country, a request that has been roundly rejected because the United States and other allies say it will escalate the conflict by bringing NATO forces in direct engagement with Russia's military.
Instead, Zelenskiy said his request for weapons and other military equipment from NATO members would give Ukraine "just like you, 100 percent security."
"I am sure you already understand that Russia does not intend to stop in Ukraine. Does not think and will not. She wants to go further, against the eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states, Poland -- that's for sure," he said.
Zelenskiy added that NATO had yet to show what it can do to save people, "to show that this is indeed the most powerful defense alliance in the world."
Biden is scheduled to also take part in a European Union summit as well as a gathering of the Group of Seven industrialized states, and to use the occasion to announce more sanctions against Moscow.
Britain also announced that it was adding 59 Russian individuals and entities to its sanctions list, effectively freezing their assets and restricting the people on the list from coming to the country. Companies now on the list include Gazprombank, Alfa Bank, and the state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot.
In a separate video message late on March 23, Zelenskiy called on the world's democracies to unite in the face of Russia's "crude and cruel" force, accusing the invaders of atrocities against civilians and warning the West that freedom must take precedence over economic interests.
"At these three summits, we will see who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money. Life can be defended only when united," he said.
Russian ground forces slowed or stopped in their tracks by Western-armed Ukrainian troops are resorting to indiscriminately shelling military and civilian targets alike from a distance.
Speaking ahead of the alliance summit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" with his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Stoltenberg also said any use of chemical weapons would "fundamentally change" the nature of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as it would be a "blatant" violation of international law that will have "widespread and severe consequences."
He said leaders at the meeting will discuss "the need for a reset of our deterrence and defense in the longer term."
WATCH: Drone video has revealed widespread devastation in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The footage posted to social media on March 22 showed the smoldering ruins of damaged residential buildings that have been hit by Russian shelling.
NATO has already said it will double the number of deployments it has in Europe by adding four more. The new installments will be located in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said on March 24 that Russia was stalling in talks on a cease-fire in Ukraine and won't take the discussions seriously until it has reached its goals.
A senior U.S. defense official said on March 23 that Moscow's ground forces appeared to be setting up defensive positions 15 to 20 kilometers outside Kyiv as they had made little to no progress toward the city center.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in some areas east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops appear to have pushed the Russians farther away.
The official added that there is activity from Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, where the besieged strategic port of Mariupol is located.
The Ukrainian Navy said on March 24 that it had struck a Russian naval transport vessel docked in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol.
"The Orsk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers has been destroyed in the port of Berdyansk captured by Russia," the Ukrainian Navy wrote on social media.
Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming out of a large gray vessel docked next to big cranes in amateur footage of what the Ukrainian Navy said was the strike on the ship.
There was no immediate response to the claim from the Russian Defense Ministry and the strikes could not be independently confirmed.
In an interview with Spain's TVE broadcast on March 24, Borrell said Putin has his eyes on surrounding the Black Sea coast to the border with Moldova in order to isolate Ukraine from the water.
"Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything. What it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said. "It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength."
Biden is scheduled to give a news conference after the March 24 meetings, then head to Poland for talks with leaders in that country, which has taken on the bulk of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the fighting.
The monthlong pitched battles across Ukraine have pushed almost 4 million civilians out of the country and left tens of thousands stranded in cities without utilities and dwindling foods supplies, creating what the Red Cross has called “apocalyptic” conditions.
The UN General Assembly is preparing to meet on March 24 to discuss the war in Ukraine and a draft humanitarian resolution written by Kyiv. Unlike in the Security Council -- where Russia, along with other permanent members, holds veto power -- no one country can block a resolution in the General Assembly.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Britain To Send 6,000 Missiles To Aid Ukrainian Military
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on March 23 that his country would send 6,000 more missiles and about $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine’s military, which is battling against a brutal invasion by Russian forces.
The missiles will consist of anti-tank and high-explosive weapons, Johnson said on the eve of a NATO and G7 summit in Brussels.
"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight," he said in a statement.
"We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust," Johnson said.
According to his office, Johnson will press Western allies at the Brussels summits to "step up a gear" in their responses to Moscow's actions.
He will urge the delivery of "enhanced defensive support to Ukraine and doubling down on economic sanctions,” according to his office.
The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country.
"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Russia To Expel U.S. Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Retaliation For Earlier Move By Washington
The Kremlin says it is expelling a number of U.S. diplomats in reaction to Washington's move earlier this month to expel 12 Russian representatives to the United Nations based in the United States.
"On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to [a senior diplomat] who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing the number of people hit by the order.
On February 28, Washington ordered 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN to leave the United States, accusing them of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the UN said the diplomats ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."
The mission said the expulsions had been “in development for several months” and were in accordance with the United States’ agreement with the United Nations as host of the UN.
The diplomatic moves come as tensions are high and the United States and its allies consider additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Swimming Panel Investigates Rylov For Alleged Attendance At Moscow War Rally
The international swimming governing body says it has started an investigation of Olympic champion Yevgeny Rylov for his alleged appearance at a pro-war rally in Moscow last week.
Switzerland-based FINA said on March 23 that its disciplinary panel was investigating Rylov "for a potential violation of the FINA rules following his alleged participation in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow" on March 18.
It said the FINA board had asked the panel to expedite the proceedings involving Rylov.
FINA made the remarks as part of an announcement confirming that athletes from Russia and close ally Belarus would not take part in its World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, which are starting on June 18.
Russian cultural and sports groups and individuals have been barred from many international competitions following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has also been hit after Russia used its territory to move troops into Ukraine.
“FINA maintains its strongest condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FINA also wishes to reiterate its commitment to supporting the Ukraine Swimming, Diving and Artistic Swimming Federation as they prepare for upcoming competitions,” FINA said in its statement.
The March 18 Moscow sports rally featured Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking before a large crowd, many of whom were holding Russian national flags and patriotic posters to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.
Putin used the occasion to justify Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Russian Service
UN General Assembly Vote On Ukraine Now Likely On March 24
The UN General Assembly will not likely vote on a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine until March 24, delaying the expected vote by one day.
The delay was caused by the large number of speakers seeking to address the matter, diplomats said.
The text of the resolution, introduced by Ukraine, is clearly directed against Russia.
The General Assembly previously voted on Moscow’s actions, but Ukraine and its Western allies are seeking to get more than the 141 “yes” votes cast on March 2 to adopt a resolution that called out Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."
Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted “no,” while 35 states, including China, abstained.
General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding and are mainly symbolic.
There is also a much more neutral text proposal from South Africa that does not mention Moscow as an aggressor despite its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia failed on March 23 in its attempt to get its own humanitarian resolution on the Ukraine conflict passed in the UN Security Council.
Only China joined Russia to vote in favor of the text in the 15-member Security Council. The remaining 13 countries abstained.
Western countries have described the country's introduction of a humanitarian resolution as "cynical" and an "insult."
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
First Female U.S. Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright Dies At Age 84
Madeleine Albright, a native of Czechoslovakia who fled Nazi and communist persecution in Europe to become the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died at age 84.
Her family said on March 23 that she died of cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
Albright served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 before being named as secretary of state by Democratic President Bill Clinton. She served in the State Department post for the four years of Clinton’s second term.
When she became secretary of state, Albright was the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. government, although she was not in the line of succession to the presidency because she was foreign-born.
Clinton said in a Twitter statement that Albright was "one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being."
Republican former President George W. Bush, who was often criticized by Albright, wrote on Twitter: “[Wife] Laura and I are heartbroken by the news of Madeleine Albright’s death. She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it.”
“She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world. I respect her love of country and public service, and Laura and I are grateful to have called Madeline Albright our friend.”
Albright was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama in 2012.
As ambassador to the UN, Albright pressed for a tougher stance against ethnic Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina after Bosnian Serb military forces laid siege to the capital, Sarajevo, killing at least 10,000 soldiers and civilians.
As secretary of state, she played a key role in persuading Clinton to intervene militarily against Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovo's ethnic-Albanian population in 1999.
Kosovar leaders praised Albright's contributions to the small Balkan country's independence.
President Vjosa Osmani described her as "a great friend of Kosovo."
"She gave us hope, when we didn't have it," Osmani said in a Facebook post, adding that the "people of Kosovo will remember her forever."
"She became our voice and our arm when we had neither a voice nor an arm. She recognized the pain of our people because she had experienced persecution herself since childhood," she said.
She was born near Prague in 1937 as Marie Jana Korbelova. Her family fled Czechoslovakia in 1939 as the Nazis took over the country, and spent the war years in London.
After the war, as communists took over much of Eastern Europe, her Czech diplomat father took the family to the United States.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
RFE/RL Freelance Correspondent Polina Efimova Detained In Russia
RFE/RL freelance correspondent Polina Efimova has been detained in the Russian city of Taganrog as she was talking to refugees from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under siege by Russian armed forces.
Efimova’s colleagues told the Novaya gazeta newspaper that she was detained when interviewing refugees from Mariupol in a bus near the Sports Palace in Taganrog on March 23.
According to her colleagues, police detained Efimova after she said that she did not have documents with her to prove that she was a journalist.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and many more seeking a route out of the city to safety amid constant bombardment by Russian forces.
For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov and the most contentious battleground in the war so far.
With reporting by Novaya gazeta and OVD-Info
U.S. Government Declares That Members Of Russian Forces Have Committed 'War Crimes' In Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has determined that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes during the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 23.
“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.
"Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken said.
"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he added.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague generally prosecutes alleged war crimes.
U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" when talking to journalists on March 16, sparking an angry reaction from Moscow.
The U.S. military accused Russian forces on March 21 of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion, while European and Ukrainian officials have also used the term in describing Russia’s actions.
In addition, Blinken himself had previously called Russia’s attacks on Ukraine “war crimes,” but this is the first official statement by the U.S. government declaring the assessment, headlined: “War Crimes by Russia’s Forces in Ukraine,” the statement said.
“Since launching his unprovoked and unjust war of choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine,” the statement added.
“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded.”
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters
Two Tajik Men Killed While Fighting In Russian Army's Ranks In Ukraine Buried In Homeland
Two Tajik men who served in the Russian Army and were killed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine have been buried in Tajikistan.
Sources close to the government told RFE/RL on March 23 that, in all, the bodies of at least four Tajik men who were killed while fighting alongside Russian armed forces in Ukraine had been repatriated to Tajikistan.
RFE/RL's correspondents found out the identities of two Tajiks who were buried in recent days in Tajikistan's Khatlon and Sughd regions -- 50-year-old Saidakbar Saidov and 38-year-old Ramazon Murtazoev, who served in the Russian Army and were killed in Ukraine.
Many Tajiks have dual Tajik-Russian citizenship which is allowed by a special agreement between Dushanbe and Moscow.
Moscow has not provided an update on casualty figures since early in the invasion, when it said on March 2 that 498 soldiers had been killed.
However, a NATO official told AP that the Russian death toll was likely to be between 7,000 and 14,000, although numbers on both sides are impossible to independently confirm.
Belarus Grants Refugee Status To U.S. Capitol Rioter Indicted In Washington
MINSK -- A U.S. citizen who took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., has been granted refugee status in Belarus.
In an interview with state-controlled media, Evan Neumann said he had received refugee status papers in the western city of Brest on March 22.
Neumann, 49, was detained by Belarusian border guards last August for illegally crossing into the country from Ukraine.
In December, a court in Washington indicted Neumann on 14 criminal counts, including assaulting police officers and other crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time that the FBI was investigating the case and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Neumann told Belarusian media earlier that he stayed in Switzerland and Italy before heading to Ukraine for four months. He then decided to illegally cross into Belarus and seek political asylum after Ukraine's security services started showing an interest in him.
The United States has no extradition treaty with Belarus.
The attack on the Capitol attempted to halt a joint session of U.S. Congress that was in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over incumbent Donald Trump in a November 2020 election. The siege followed a rally near the White House earlier that day at which Trump called on his supporters to march on the Capitol in a last-gasp attempt to overturn the election results.
The attempt failed as lawmakers reconvened after the riot to certify the results, ensuring Biden became the country's 46th president.
The indictment says that during the riot, Neumann shoved a metal barricade into a line of officers and struck the officers with the barricade and with his fist. In an interview with Belarus-1, Neumann rejected the charges, calling them "political persecution."
Since the riot, more than 700 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
With reporting by BelTA
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Deal Closer 'Than Ever Before'
Iran's foreign minister says an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that Tehran signed with world powers is closer “than ever before.”
"If the U.S. acts pragmatically, we are ready to have foreign ministers of countries belonging to the nuclear deal's joint commission gather in Vienna to finalize the agreement," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference during a visit to Damascus on March 23.
"We believe that today we are closer to an agreement in Vienna than ever before," he said.
"We have given our latest proposals to the U.S. through the European Union's Coordinator to reach a final deal. We reminded the Americans that we will not cross our red lines," Amirabdollahian said.
If an agreement is reached, it would mark the culmination of nearly a year of tough negotiations between Tehran and Western powers, although previous statements on both sides have suggested that a deal was imminent only to hit further snags.
An agreement had been close weeks earlier until Moscow demanded guarantees from the United States that sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.
Inserting a bit of caution, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter following Amirabdollahian’s statement that being "near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that."
“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity, and [a] balanced approach to take the last step. To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take.”
The comments come a day after the United States said it was up to Iran to make the hard decisions necessary to revive the landmark nuclear deal and ease its sanctions-ravaged economy.
"The onus is on Tehran to make decisions that it might consider difficult," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on March 22.
Price cautioned, though, that a return to the deal was neither certain nor imminent.
Iran signed the landmark deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China in 2015. It allowed for the easing of sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programs.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May 2018, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and also to punish Tehran for its putative support of extremist activity in the region. Trump also reimposed tough financial sanctions against Iran.
Iran has denied it is seeking nuclear weapons, saying the program is for civilian purposes, and it has rejected accusations of support for extremists.
However, after Washington pulled out, Iran has breached limits set in the deal and has insisted that the United States lift its sanctions before it returns to the accord.
Meanwhile, a group of Republican lawmakers in the United States sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to keep Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the designated list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Unconfirmed reports stated that the U.S. administration was considering removing the group from the list as part of compromises related to the nuclear talks.
“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps is one of the most dangerous terrorist groups in the world today,” Representative Scott Franklin of Florida said.
“Through its sponsorship of terrorism, the IRGC is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people and at least 600 U.S. troops. It has consistently sought the destruction of our partners and allies in the region, most notably Israel, and has been an obstacle to peace in the Middle East for decades.”
“The Biden administration simply cannot reward this terrorist regime with any sort of legitimacy from the U.S. government.”
The United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019.
With reporting Reuters, Fox, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Shuts Ukrainian Consulate In Brest, Expels Several Diplomats From Minsk
The Belarusian government has shut down Ukraine's consulate in the western city of Brest and ordered an unspecified number of Ukrainian diplomats to leave the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk as Belarus continues to assist Russian armed forces in their attacks against Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatol Hlaz said on March 23 that Ukraine's ambassador and four employees at the embassy in Minsk will be allowed to stay in the country, while the rest of the staff will be forced to leave.
Hlaz added that the move was made due to "Ukraine's numerous unfriendly actions" conducted for many years "to irresponsibly destroy interstate relations" with Belarus.
A day earlier, Belarus's security service (KGB) said in a statement that at least 10 employees at the Ukrainian Embassy, which accounts for almost half of the diplomatic mission's staff, were actually "staff members of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main intelligence directorate" and allegedly "involved in recruiting agents and collecting classified data."
On March 19, Belarus recalled all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, which prompted speculation that Belarus was preparing to send its troops to Ukraine to help Russian armed forces.
Belarus has aided Russian President Vladimir Putin by allowing Belarusian territory to be used by Russians troops to launch attacks against Ukraine.
With reporting by BelTA
Zelenskiy Evokes Verdun In Speech To French Parliament, Urges Companies To Quit Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged French companies to leave Russia and stop sponsoring Moscow’s “war machine” as many other Western enterprises have done in the wake of the Kremlin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
In a video address to the French parliament on March 24, Zelenskiy said that "French companies must quit the Russian market."
"Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine," he added.
The Ukrainian president has kept a high profile following Russia’s February 24 invasion and has spoken to several legislatures through video linkups, including to lawmakers in the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Israel.
Seated at a desk wearing a khaki T-shirt, Zelenskiy told the French parliament that images of devastated Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol "recall the ruins of Verdun as in the photos of World War I that everyone has seen."
"The Russian Army makes no distinction between targets. They destroy residential areas, hospitals, schools, universities."
Automaker Renault, which is partly state-owned, suspended production at plants near Moscow last month but has since reportedly resumed production.
Major French retailers such as Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and sports group Decathlon have not followed a boycott of Russia by other top Western companies.
Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the Swedish parliament on March 24 and Danish lawmakers on March 25.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
NATO To Beef Up Eastern Flank With Four More Battle Groups
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the Western alliance will deploy four new battle groups across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of its response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
NATO already has battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.
"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air, and at sea. The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on March 23.
"This means that we will have eight multinational NATO battle groups all along the Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea," Stoltenberg said ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit scheduled for March 24 that will also be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.
"We face a new reality for our security, so we must reset our deterrence and defense for the longer term," he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russia Says 'Unfriendly' Countries Will Have To Pay In Rubles For Gas Supplies
MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin says Russia will start forcing "unfriendly countries" -- including all European Union states -- to pay for their natural gas supplies in rubles.
Putin's March 23 statement comes as crippling international sanctions slapped on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine begin to hit hard, especially the local currency.
Putin said during his meeting with the government that Russia will implement the changes and stop accepting payments in currencies that have been "compromised" within one week. He did not say whether oil supplies would also be affected by the move.
The announcement means that European nations who have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, will have to buy rubles with their euros or U.S. dollars at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for the natural gas delivered from Russia. The move would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
Last week, Putin signed a decree allowing Russian banks sanctioned by the West to carry out their obligations with regard to foreign currency deposits in rubles at the current exchange rate until September 1.
Russia's close ally, Kazakhstan, has already said it will use Russian rubles for the payment of customs fees in bilateral trade.
Biden, Stoltenberg Warn Of Threat Of Russia Using Chemical Weapons In Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden says the threat of Russia using chemical weapons against Ukraine was "real" as NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Moscow were to use armaments.
“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said on March 23 as he left for Europe, where he will meet with NATO, Group of Seven, and European Union allies to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is in its fourth week amid fierce resistance by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
Several Western officials, including Stoltenberg, have repeatedly warned that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime.
"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law, and would have far-reaching consequences," Stoltenberg said in Brussels on March 23.
Earlier this month, Russia requested a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council to address Moscow's allegations of U.S. “biological activities” in Ukraine -- a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia likely called the session as a "false flag effort" aimed at laying the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.
"Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating,” Thomas-Greenfield said on March 11.
"We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Pretrial Restrictions Imposed On Former RFE/RL Freelance Correspondent
KEMEROVO, Russia -- A court in Siberia has imposed pretrial restrictions on journalist Andrei Novashov, a former freelance correspondent for RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, and charged him with distributing "false information" about Russia's armed forces by reposting another journalist’s article online.
Novashov's lawyer, Maria Yankina, told RFE/RL that a court in the city of Kemerovo ruled on March 23 that her client cannot use the Internet, make phone calls, or attend public events while an investigation into his activities continues.
Yankina said that she cannot disclose any other information about her client as she signed a document keeping her from discussing details of the case.
Novashov has gone incommunicado since police searched his home on March 21.
The investigators launched a probe against Novashov using a new law that envisions a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for distributing "false" information about the operations of the Russian armed forces. The legislation was endorsed by President Vladimir Putin on March 5.
The case against Novashov stems from his reposting an article by journalist Viktoria Ivleva, who used Ukrainian sources to describe the brutal attack by Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where thousands of civilians have been killed or remain trapped inside the city with no utilities and dwindling food supplies.
According to the Telegram channel Setevyye Svobody, investigators proposed that Novashov publicly apologize to the Russian armed forces for reposting the report, but he refused to do so.
A day earlier, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned legal attacks on Novashov and other journalists associated with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia, vowing that the “systematic harassment” will not stop the independent news organization from covering events in the country.
