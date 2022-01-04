Healing Hate: Son Of Infamous U.S. Neo-Nazi Rejects Racist Roots To Champion Georgian Orphans

January 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and failed insurrection in the United States. Kelvin Pierce saw eerie parallels between the events of that day and an ultraviolent race-war novel written by his neo-Nazi father that the FBI dubbed "the bible of the racist right." This RFE/RL documentary, Healing Hate, tells the story of how Pierce overcame his father's hateful ideology through his journeys across the South Caucasus nation of Georgia. By helping orphaned children and reuniting his adopted daughters with their biological families, Pierce confronts the traumas of his own racist youth and begins to heal the scars of hate.