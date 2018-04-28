Commander Says U.S. Has Shared Interest With Russia In Afghanistan

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said there was "small-scale support being rendered to the Taliban," but it is "difficult to establish with the great certainty" that Russia is behind it. In an interview on April 27 in Brussels with Mustafa Sarwar of RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, General John Nicholson said that the United States had "a shared interest with Russia in Afghanistan" in defeating Islamic State militants, in counternarcotics, and in peace and stability in Afghanistan.