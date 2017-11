The top U.S. Army commander in Afghanistan said the conditions in the country were "set for success" as NATO announced plans to increase troop numbers. In an interview on November 9 in Brussels with RFE/RL's Mustafa Sarwar, General John Nicholson said the Taliban "cannot win on the battlefield" and that it should come to the bargaining table to begin peace negotiations. (RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan)