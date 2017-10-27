U.S. Congress Receives List Of Russians Targeted By New Sanctions

The U.S. State Department on October 26 provided Congress with a list of people and companies targeted for sanctions because of their ties to Russian military and intelligence agencies.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the list would be made public in coming days, but the department is first allowing U.S. companies time to put an end to any business they are doing with the targeted firms and individuals so they can avoid running foul of the sanctions.

"Secretary Tillerson has signed off on this and it is currently being held on Capitol Hill," she said.

"The department is currently informing Congress, key U.S. industries and stakeholders, and our allies and partners" about the list and accompanying guidance the department is providing to help businesses and U.S. allies avoid violating the sanctions, she said.

The sanctions law, which President Donald Trump reluctantly signed in August, targets Russia's military and intelligence services because of their alleged role in efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The law calls on the president to impose sanctions on any person or firm who engaged "in a significant transaction" with the Russian defense or intelligence sectors.

But first, the law requires the Trump administration to identify people and groups associated with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors and provide that information to Congress by an October 1 deadline.

When the department missed the deadline, lawmakers cried foul and accused the administration of dragging its feet because of Trump's opposition to elements of the sanctions law.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, who had questioned the department's delay of the sanctions list, welcomed the delivery on October 26.

"The guidance provided today by the State Department is a good first step in responsibly implementing a very complex piece of legislation," he said. "Congress will expect thorough and timely consultation until full implementation is complete."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said one reason for the delay was concern about how the sanctions would affect U.S. businesses as well as U.S. allies who do business with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.

Turkey, for example, is a NATO ally that recently made a deal with the Kremlin to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

Saudi Arabia, another U.S. ally, also recently struck an array of deals with Moscow, including contracts to buy Russian weapons.

People who have seen the list told the Associated Press that many of the Russian officials on it have previously been targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Former President Barack Obama in December imposed some sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies for allegedly meddling in the presidential election.

The United States also imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 for its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine and its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula.

When the sanctions list is released to the public in coming days, businesses and foreign countries will be given three months to wind down their transactions with sanctioned Russian companies and individuals, Nauert said.

The three-month grace period will expire on January 28, she said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

