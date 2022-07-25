News
U.S. Congressman Adam Smith Says Long-Range Weapons Key To Ukraine Victory
U.S. Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, says Washington hopes to significantly increase the amount of long-range weaponry Ukraine has to defeat Russia and thwart President Vladimir Putin's brutal, unprovoked attack on the country.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Smith (Democrat-Washington) said he aims to get Ukraine as many as 30 multi-rocket launch systems -- Kyiv has requested at least 50 -- as soon as possible "because in this fight, whoever can see far and shoot far is going to be in better shape."
"Putin is trying to expand Russian territory through a brutal, unprovoked attack. It's not because Putin felt threatened. It's because Putin wanted to expand the territory of Russia through brute force," said Smith, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy while on a trip to Kyiv with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
The United States has already delivered a dozen M142 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, to Ukraine and recently approved the delivery of four more. Meanwhile, Western allies have delivered a few M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to Ukraine, as well.
The systems can fire rockets far behind enemy lines with the precision of a few meters, making them highly effective.
Addressing one of Kyiv's longstanding requests, Smith said in the interview, recorded on July 23, that giving Ukraine U.S. fighter jets is not feasible at this point, and that instead the focus "is more on the missile systems, the range, the drones and the electronic warfare aspects of it."
"The HIMARS systems with their range, you know, 30 to 50 kilometers is really helpful. We've seen the impact already just in the last month. But if they had a longer range, it'd be tougher for the Russians to hide their stuff," he said.
Smith said the importance of the war goes far beyond the borders of Ukraine as Russia was breaking one of the central premises of the modern world: "that sovereign borders matter."
"Everybody in the world has a stake in making sure that he [Putin] doesn't succeed. Because if he does, anybody can do it anywhere," Smith said.
"And Putin is not inclined to stop at Ukraine. He has claimed another territory, China has claimed another territory, we need to make it clear that you cannot take other sovereign territory by force. So I think he is a profound threat not just to Ukraine, but to world peace and stability."
With reporting by Taras Levchenko and Kyrylo Lazarevych
Gazprom Plans To Shut Down Another Pipeline Turbine, Further Reducing Gas Flow
Russian gas giant Gazprom says it will further cut daily gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany beginning on July 27.
The company cited the “technical condition” of another turbine on the pipeline, saying that from July 27 it would be halting its operation.
The company said this would result in throughput falling to 33 million cubic meters per day -- half of the current amount.
Gazprom resumed gas flows through Nord Stream 1 last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. Russia said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine being serviced in Canada.
Germany has said the cuts are not necessary for technical issues but are punishment for the EU imposing tough sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that continued sanctions risked triggering catastrophic energy price rises for consumers around the world.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week accused Russia of using energy as a weapon as she warned that Europe must prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas flows.
A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction could result in factory closures and force households to either turn down the heat or pay even higher prices.
Last year, 40 percent of the EU's total gas imports came from Russia.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Iranian Veterans Arrested At Protest Over Government Failure To Pay Bonuses
Several Iranian veterans protesting in front of the Iranian Parliament over the government's failure to pay bonuses and compensation were arrested by security forces over the weekend.
The veterans, most of whom fought in Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq, gathered in front of the legislature saying they had failed to receive pension bonuses, as well as war compensation and subsistence allowances.
Hassan Nowrozi, a member of parliament, acknowledged the veterans' complaints, saying the government owes the veterans and their families for "medical claims."
Compounding the situation were reports that Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, head of the Martyrs Foundation that is charged with helping the families of those who fought in the war, found that tens of millions of dollars earmarked for the fund had been embezzled. Upon his call, an investigation has been started into the issue.
The foundation has dozens of companies under its supervision.
According to some reports, between 320,000 and 500,000 Iranians were wounded in the Iran-Iraq War.
In recent months, many of those wounded in the conflict have been gathering in front of the Martyrs Foundation building in Tehran to protest their living conditions, the non-payment of salaries, and the government's neglect of their demands.
Iran has been swept by a wave of unrest over economic conditions over the past year.
Labors and pensioners protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repressions.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Ministry Announces Ban On The Presence Of Women In Advertising
Iran's Guidance Ministry has told advertising agencies that under the government's tightening of the so-called hijab and chastity law, women are now prohibited from appearing in advertisements.
The ministry sent a letter to agencies over the weekend following the release of a promotional video by the Domino ice-cream company that featured an actress wearing a sweater donning additional layers of clothing while images of ice cream flash across the screen.
At the end of the ad, she is wearing a winter coat and hat and takes a bite of the ice cream.
A government agency subsequently called the ad "a crime" and condemned the use of an actress saying such ads lead to the "promotion of immorality" in the society.
The move comes as authorities increasingly crack down on women deemed to be in violation of a law making it mandatory to wear a hijab in public.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress. The country's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in enforcing the law, with videos emerging on social media showing officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Since Raisi's order, women judged not to be in compliance have been told they will be barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Kubrakov Says First Grain Shipments From Ukraine May Be This Week
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says he hopes the first shipments of grain under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey will leave the country's Chornomorsk port this week.
Speaking at a news conference on July 25, Kubrakov said there was no limit stipulated in the deal as to the amount of grain that could be shipped from Ukraine.
"We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days...We are preparing for everything to start this week," said Kubrakov, who led Ukraine's delegation at talks to clinch the deal in Istanbul last week.
Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vasyukov added at the same news conference that after Chornomorsk, shipments will then follow from Odesa and Pivdeny. The timeframe for all three ports to be functioning is within two weeks, he added.
Under the grain deal, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to prewar levels of some 5 million tons a month.
Russian missile strikes in Odesa on July 24 raised questions about Russia's commitment to the agreement, but Kubrakov said technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from the ports continue.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food price to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Kyiv has said around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
Eurovision Chooses U.K. To Host 2023 Event Instead Of Ukraine
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by the United Kingdom, which has been chosen to take over next year's competition after Ukraine was deemed unable to host due to safety and security concerns arising from the war with Russia.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement on July 25 that bidding for a host city in the United Kingdom, which placed second behind Ukraine in the 2022 competition, will begin this week.
"The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine," said Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the Ukrainian state broadcaster that was to head up the 2023 event.
Britain has already stepped in to take on the role of host for other countries on four occasions, as well as being the scheduled host four times.
"It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in the statement.
"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity."
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the 66th Eurovision, held in Italy in May, with its entry Stefania. Russia was excluded from the contest due to its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Emoji Extremism: Siberian Teacher Fined For Commenting On Anti-War Post With Sad Face
A teacher in Russia's Siberia region has been fined for "discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation" because he reacted to some anti-war social media posts with emojis.
Aleksei Argunov told North.Realities of RFE/RL's Russian Service on July 25 that he was fined 30,000 rubles ($520) for using a sad emoji in the comments section of a social media post on the conviction of a politician who wrote that it “hurt him to watch Russian people kill Ukrainians, and Ukrainians forced to kill Russians.”
Argunov said that the charges also included an emoji he left on a video published on YouTube in March by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger that urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine. He left an emoji in the comments section that indicated his approval of Schwarzenegger's comments.
"The police themselves understood that it was stupid" to write up the charges, said Argunov, a philosophy and history teacher in the city of Barnaul, about 200 kilometers south of Novosibirsk.
Two days later, a court found him guilty in what appears to be the first conviction of someone for leaving an emoji in the comments section of a post by someone else.
Since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March, he signed bills into law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers. Russian citizens now face up to 10 years in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
Since the laws were approved, several Russians -- including some elected officials -- have been found guilty of posting anti-war items on social media.
Iran Says IAEA Cameras Will Remain Off Until New Nuclear Deal Is Reached
Iran says cameras belonging to the UN's nuclear watchdog will not be turned back on until a deal is reached to restore a 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers.
The cameras, which Tehran took down last month, were installed as part of the agreement to clear up accusations that Iran was trying to enrich uranium capable of being used in nuclear weapons.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted Mohammad Eslami, a vice president and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying on July 25 that with the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in tatters because of the unilateral pullout of the United States under former President Donald Trump, the cameras are no longer acceptable.
"Those cameras are related to the nuclear deal. If Westerners return to this pact and we are certain they will not commit any mischief, we will make a decision on these cameras," he said.
The U.S. withdrawal in 2018 has led Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord.
Tehran recently suggested it could still return to compliance if a new deal is struck, but it has insisted Washington must move first.
The United States has said that negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands.
Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Iranian Actress Nazanin Bahrami Reportedly Detained, Whereabouts Unknown
Relatives of Nazanin Bahrami say the Iranian actress has been arrested by undercover police in central Tehran.
Bahrami was one of some 800 women to recently sign a statement denouncing the “systematic” sexual harassment and violence against women in the Iranian film industry and had called for a mechanism to ensure those responsible were dealt with.
Her relatives said Bahrami was returning home in the capital from work when she was surrounded by plainclothes police and taken into custody.
Her whereabouts are not known and officials have not commented on the situation.
In recent months, pressure has been building on Iranian authorities over women's rights.
In response, Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent, with videos emerging on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away for various infractions such as failing to wear a hijab while in public.
Wheat Prices Up Sharply After Strike On Odesa, Despite Moscow Denying Impact Of Attack
Wheat prices rose sharply on July 25 after Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend, despite claims by the Kremlin that the strike targeted military installations and that it would not affect grain exports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 25 that the two Kalibr missiles that landed near a pumping station at the Odesa port targeted "exclusively" military infrastructure and were "not connected with the agreement on the export of grain" reached on July 22 in Istanbul by Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations, and Turkey.
"This cannot and should not affect the start of shipment," Peskov told reporters.
However, wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose nearly 4 percent to $7.86 a bushel on July 25, regaining much of the ground lost after the signing of the agreement.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
The deal to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports is valid for 120 days and targets monthly exports of 5 million tons.
In Ukraine, fighting continued unabated as Moscow's invasion entered its sixth month, with Russian troops shelling multiple locations in the north, south, and east amid indications that the Russian military, in addition to its personnel shortage, was also facing difficulties in replacing or repairing hundreds of pieces of equipment damaged in combat.
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 25 that Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
"This cuts their logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling," Reznikov said in televised comments.
Russia's Defense Ministry, in turn, said on July 25 that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for HIMARS systems in Bohdanovtsy in Ukraine's Khmelnytskiy region.
Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian claims could be independently confirmed.
Russia has previously said it had destroyed several of the HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, in claims denied by Kyiv.
Reznikov on July 25 also said the first three Cheetah anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany are already in Ukraine.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on July 25 that "inconclusive" fighting is under way in the east and in the Kherson region that fell to the Russians early in the war.
The bulletin said scarce personnel resources make it difficult for Russian commanders to decide whether to beef up the offensive in the east or to bolster the defense in the west.
It added that British intelligence had identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
"At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks," the update added.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops on July 24 continued attempts to take control of a power plant in Vuhlehirsk, located some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk. The plant is Ukraine's second-largest and a strategic infrastructure objective that Russian forces are keen to capture.
The General Staff said Russian forces retreated after another unsuccessful attempt to seize the plant.
"The enemy is losing personnel but stubbornly continues its attempts to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirskaya [power plant]," it said.
The General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled a previous attempt to take control of the plant on July 22.
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces, said Ukrainian strike aircraft carried out missile attacks on three Russian strongholds, destroying equipment and killing troops.
In Moscow, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee said Russia has charged 92 members of the Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity.
Aleksandr Bastrykin told the government news site Rossiiskaya Gazeta that more than 1,300 criminal investigations had been launched. Some 96 people, including 51 armed forces commanders, are wanted, he said.
The Ukrainians were involved in "crimes against the peace and security of humanity," he told the site.
Bastrykin's claims could not be independently verified and Ukraine has not commented.
WATCH: A video shot by a Russian soldier captures a military mutiny in Ukraine -- as men from a unit of military engineers defy their commander and refuse to fight. Photos sent by another soldier from the unit showed a basement where they were later detained. Two mothers of men in the unit said that 20 soldiers were being held ahead of a court martial.
Kyiv is also conducting its own investigations. Ukrainian authorities said earlier this month they were examining more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russian forces since the start of the invasion on February 24.
The International Criminal Court has sent a team of investigators and forensics experts to Ukraine, which it has described as a "crime scene."
The Kremlin denies all war crimes or that it has been targeting civilians.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Ukraine Says 18 Medical Personnel Killed Since Russian Invasion
At least 18 medical personnel have been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country’s Health Ministry said on July 24.
The ministry also said that more than 50 medical workers had been wounded by Russian attacks since Russian launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.
The number of medical facilities destroyed is 123, the ministry said, which issued its report on Facebook. Another 746 need repairs, it said.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians or medical workers.
Kyiv says the Kremlin is using "terrorism" to bully Ukrainians into a humiliating peace deal.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Ottawa Confirms Death Of Canadian Citizen In Ukraine
Canada has confirmed that one of its citizens died recently in Ukraine.
The confirmation came after a media report said the Canadian died while fighting alongside two U.S. citizens who also died while fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
"Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. Consular officials are in contact with the family and are providing consular assistance," a Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on July 24.
The spokesperson said further details would not be shared due to privacy considerations.
The deaths of the two U.S. citizens were confirmed on July 23 by the U.S. State Department, which declined to provide details.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Police In North Macedonia Find 86 Migrants Crammed Into Truck
Police in North Macedonia have found 86 people crammed into a truck and an attached trailer near the southern border town of Gevgelija.
The people, identified as migrants from Pakistan, Syria, and India, were discovered late on July 23 during a routine inspection, police said on July 24.
They gave no other details about them, but said the truck driver, a 44-year-old identified only by the initials D.M., was arrested. If convicted of smuggling, he faces up to five years in prison.
The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece and were headed to Serbia and onward to wealthier European countries. They have been transferred to a reception center in Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece.
The relaxation of restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more migrants attempting to use the Balkan route into Europe.
Based on reporting by AP
Israel Warns Russia That Shutdown Of Immigration Agency Would Hurt Relations
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has warned Russia against shutting down an agency that processes the immigration of Jews to Israel, saying the move would have a serious impact on bilateral ties.
Lapid told a meeting of senior officials on July 24 that closing the offices of the Jewish Agency for Israel would be a “serious event that would affect relations," a government statement said.
Russia's Justice Ministry has demanded that the Russian branch of the agency be shut down, and Moscow’s Basmanny district court has scheduled a hearing on the ministry's request for July 28.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Justice Ministry request came after the organization violated Russian laws. He denied that Moscow wanted to prevent more "bright minds" from leaving Russia for Israel.
The Jerusalem Post cited a top Israeli diplomatic official as saying that the Russian ministry’s request is based on allegations that the agency, also known as Sohnut, "illegally collected info about Russian citizens."
Lapid ordered a delegation to make plans to head to Moscow for talks aimed at reversing the decision, the Israeli government statement said.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, established in 1929, began working in Russia in 1989 and has assisted hundreds of thousands of Jews from all over the U.S.S.R. to immigrate to Israel.
The Israeli Integration Ministry says nearly 17,000 people have left Russia for Israel this year so far, more than twice as many as last year.
Closing the agency's Russian branch would not stop Russian Jews from moving to Israel, but it could slow down the process.
Some Israelis see the threatened shutdown as punishment for Israel's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine.
Lapid has taken a tougher stance over the conflict than Israel's former prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who stepped aside on July 1.
As foreign minister in Bennett’s government he accused Russia of violating the "world order" in February when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Bennett stressed Israel's strong relations with both sides, withheld direct criticism of the invasion, and subsequently tried to play a role as mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
Lapid has renewed his criticism of Russia since becoming prime minister, but has still tried to walk a cautious line.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Zelenskiy Promises Ukraine 'Will Not Give Up' As Russian Invasion Enters Its Sixth Month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has promised that his country “will not give up” in its fight against Russia.
“We will protect what is ours,” he wrote on Telegram on July 24, to mark five months since Russia launched its massive military incursion into Ukraine on February 24. “We will win.”
“The war has not broken Ukraine and will not break it,” he added.
Zelenskiy also repeated calls for the international community to supply the weaponry Ukraine needs to repel the Russian attack and free the Ukrainian territory that has been occupied by Moscow.
Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions displaced since Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy stressed that the war over the last five months has been a continuation of Russia’s original attack on his country eight years ago, when Moscow annexed the Ukrainian Black Sea region of Crimea and fomented a separatist conflict in parts of eastern Ukraine.
Lavrov Begins Africa Trip In Egypt Seeking To Calm Concerns About Grain Deliveries, Inflation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reassured Egyptian leaders that Moscow is committed to delivering supplies of Russian grain after reaching a deal with Ukraine on grain exports.
"We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments," Lavrov said on July 24 in a press conference in Cairo with Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shukry.
"We discussed specific parameters of cooperation in this area, agreed on further contacts between the relevant ministries, and we have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis," Lavrov said.
Lavrov is in Egypt on the first leg of an Africa trip that will also take in Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The trip is aimed at assuaging concerns raised by the disruption of shipments of Ukrainian grain caused by Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
African nations have been particularly affected by rising commodity prices caused by the war, including spiking gas and oil prices.
The deal Russia reached with Ukraine on July 22 is backed by the United Nations and Turkey and is aimed at allowing grain exports to leave Ukraine to help ease inflation and a global food crisis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the deal as a "beacon of hope" for a world in which food prices are rising rapidly.
Russia said it played no role in the food crisis, and in an article posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website ahead of the trip, Lavrov rejected Western claims that Moscow is to blame for the growing global food crisis, dismissing them as “another attempt to shift the blame to others.”
The deal calls for unblocking the export of some 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the implementation of the deal should start in the coming days and will be run by a joint coordination center in Istanbul.
Under the agreement, ships are to be guided through safe channels in the Black Sea, avoiding mines placed by Ukraine as part of its war defenses. Representatives of the four parties to the agreement are to monitor the ships through the Bosphorus and on to world markets. All sides agreed there would be no attacks on them.
Lavrov said at the news conference that as many as 70 foreign vessels from more than a dozen countries were waiting to transport grain. He said one of them, a ship that was to bring food to Egypt, was blocked "because of the threat of mines."
Ukraine has said that responsibility for the blockade lies with Russia, whose forces on July 23 launched missile strikes on Odesa, one of the Black Sea ports from which grain is exported.
Ukraine on July 24 said it would proceed with plans to restart grain exports despite the missile strikes, which Moscow said had destroyed “military infrastructure” at the Odesa port.
While in Cairo, Lavrov also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and addressed the permanent representatives of the Arab League.
He used the speech to press the Kremlin's narrative that the West pushed Russia to invade Ukraine and accused the West of ignoring Moscow's security concerns stemming from NATO’s expansion eastward.
Before Russia launched its invasion on February 24, European countries, the United States, and other Western nations made numerous attempts to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve differences over security and NATO expansion through negotiations.
Egypt has refused to take sides in the Ukraine war, and Sisi has cultivated close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said Sisi asked Lavrov to convey his greetings to Putin.
He stressed the priority importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end the “crisis” in Ukraine and reiterated Cairo’s support for “efforts to settle the situation in the interests of ensuring international security and stability,” according to TASS.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Russia Blocks Another Website By Novaya Gazeta Staff Over Ukraine War Coverage
Russia’s state media-monitoring agency has blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.
Roskomnadzor blocked the site on July 24 at the request of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, and there was no further explanation.
Novaya rasskaz-gazeta began publishing on July 15 and was produced by the staff of the respected newspaper Novaya gazeta, which suspended publication in March under pressure from the authorities over its coverage of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
According to the staff of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta, the website lasted seven days and nine hours before being shut down.
Novaya gazeta began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia. The paper’s editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Some members of the paper’s staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe. Roskomnadzor has blocked its website in Russia as well.
Shortly after the massive Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation,” Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.” The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Says Washington Will Support Kyiv 'For As Long As It Takes'
KYIV -- The United States will continue to “support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” expediting military aid in the country’s battle against invading Russian military forces, says the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Bridget Brink said she was “really proud” of the fact that the United States was “the largest provider of security assistance to Ukraine.”
“And that includes long range artillery, anti-air defense, coastal defenses, a lot of ammunition and much, much more. So, we are now providing assistance through a presidential drawdown, which is a very fast way to provide it. And we're doing it about every other week [which] is what we are on a schedule for and we will continue supporting and helping Ukraine with the security assistance for as long as it takes,” Brink added, referring to a presidential authority to provide military assistance.
Brink’s comments come after the White House announced on July 22 that the United States is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones.
The latest tranche brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by President Joe Biden’s administration to $8.2 billion since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on its western neighbor on February 24.
The new package includes four high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS and will allow Kyiv to acquire up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, both crucial weapon systems that have allowed the Ukrainians to stay in the fight despite Russian artillery supremacy, according to John Kirby, the White House National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications.
U.S. officials are coordinating closely with their Ukrainian counterparts on weapons deliveries, Brink said.
“So, I can tell you that, at every stage of this, with the closest coordination with our Ukrainian partners, we are doing everything possible to give Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines what they need as soon as they need it,” the U.S. ambassador said.
Brink said it was up to Ukraine to decide “what victory is” as President Biden and his administration have made clear.
“We've always said, and the president has said, we're not going to tell Ukraine what victory is or force Ukraine into a position of giving up territory or something like that. That is not what we are going to do,” Brink explained. “What we like to see, what we support for Ukraine is a sovereign, independent, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine. So, all of this assistance and all of this support is to help Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government achieve that goal.”
Crimea 'Playbook'
Russia was relying on its “playbook” from 2014 when it seized control of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and began to foment unrest in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, providing arms, fighters, and financing to separatists.
“It's outrageous that Russia is trying to annex territory of Ukraine. But it's no surprise, we saw this happen in Crimea in 2014. And it seems like it's the same playbook,” said Brink.” So, efforts are taking place in Kherson and other parts that are occupied by Russia now to do things such as give citizens passports, require Russian language in the schools and administration, install proxy leadership in those administrations. We think it's outrageous, and it's not in accordance with international law.”
The U.S. National Security Council said on July 19 that it had intelligence that Russia was preparing to annex all of the Donbas as well as land along Ukraine's southern coastline including Kherson and Zaporizhzhya.
This would formalize Russian control over more than 18 percent of Ukrainian territory in addition to around 4.5 percent that Moscow took in 2014 by illegally annexing Crimea.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 20 that Russia's ambitions in Ukraine now went far beyond the eastern Donbas region to include a swath of land in the south and "a number of other territories."
Lavrov claimed that Russia’s new territorial ambitions were driven by the course of the war. But in the early stages of the invasion, Russia tried to occupy much of Ukraine’s south and capture the capital, Kyiv.
In her interview with RFE/RL, Brink also denied that sanctions against Moscow weren’t working.
“I think they're already having an effect. And sanctions, the way sanctions work, is the effect also takes place over time. So, it is clear based on GDP [gross domestic product] output, basically, based on inflation, and other indicators that the sanctions are already having an impact,” Brink said.
The White House has said that Russia’s default on its foreign debt on June 27 – the first time since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago -- showed the power of Western sanctions imposed on Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
Brink, who speaks Russian, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the U.S. State Department and the White House National Security Council. Before taking up her post in Kyiv, Brink served as U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on May 19, the same day that the Senate confirmed Brink's nomination. The embassy had closed earlier this year due to security concerns.
Ukraine Proceeds To Implement Grain Deal Despite Attack On Odesa, Shelling Of Numerous Towns
Ukraine's military reported Russian shelling in numerous locations in the north, south, and east on July 24 after Ukraine said it would press ahead with plans to restart grain exports from Black Sea ports despite a Russian attack on Odesa that Ukraine said raised questions about Russia's commitment to a deal signed two days ago to unblock the exports.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops on July 24 continued attempts to take control of a power plant in Vuhlehirsk, located some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk. The plant is Ukraine's second-largest and a strategic infrastructure objective that Russian forces are keen to capture.
The General Staff said Russian forces retreated after another unsuccessful attempt to seize the plant.
"The enemy is losing personnel but stubbornly continues its attempts to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirskaya [power plant]," it said.
The General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled a previous attempt to take control of the plant on July 22.
Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces, said Ukrainian strike aircraft carried out missile attacks on three Russian strongholds, destroying equipment and killing troops.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Ignat also said the antiaircraft defense functioned "perfectly," shooting down all four Russian Kalibr missiles flying from the Black Sea toward the Khmelnytskyi region.
Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three Russian missiles over the territory of the Khmelnytskiy region. Another missile was shot down by air defense forces of the southern air command, he said
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russia used two Kalibr missiles on July 23 to strike near a pumping station at the Odesa port, while two others were shot down by Ukrainian air-defense forces. A Ukrainian military official said the missiles were fired from a Russian warship in the Black Sea near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova acknowledged the missile strikes, saying on July 24 that they had destroyed “military infrastructure” at the Odesa port. She added without evidence that the “high-precision strike” had destroyed a Ukrainian Navy “patrol boat.”
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that despite the attack Ukraine continued technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the missile strike “barbarism” and said it showed that Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain-export agreement reached on July 22.
In his nightly address on July 24, he said Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible.
"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Zelenskiy announced last year. "We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them."
Under the grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to prewar levels of some 5 million tons a month.
The missile strikes on Odesa appeared to violate the deal, under which Moscow would guarantee safe passage in and out of the ports. The deal would also free up exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a trip to Africa to reassure countries that the international agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea remains in place.
He told Egyptian leaders in Cairo that Russia "reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments."
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Under the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters into three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.
Kyiv said around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the food crisis, and blamed Western sanctions for slowing Russia’s own food and fertilizer exports.
He has also blamed the food crisis on Ukraine’s decision to lay mines around its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine was forced to mine the area around its ports to prevent Russia from invading its territory by sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
West Aims To Deliver Up To 30 Precision Rocket Launch Systems To Ukraine, Says U.S. Congressman
The United States and its Western allies could potentially deliver up to 30 multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine that have been highly effective so far in destroying Russian arms depots, a senior U.S. congressman said.
Rep. Adam Smith (Democrat-Washington), the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told RFE/RL that the current goal is to increase the number of rocket systems deployed to Ukraine to 25-30.
Smith made the comments during a visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Smith is one of several members of Congress who met with the Ukrainian leader on July 23.
Ukraine has requested at least 50 of the high-precision rocket systems, including both the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.
The systems can fire rockets far behind enemy lines with the precision of a few meters, making them highly effective.
The M270 is mounted on a tracked chassis and can fire up to 12 rockets at a time. The HIMARS are mounted on a truck for greater mobility but can only fire six at a time.
The United States has already delivered a dozen HIMARS to Ukraine and recently approved the delivery of four more.
Western allies have delivered a few M270s to Ukraine.
Smith did not give a time frame for the delivery of the remaining systems.
Orban Calls For U.S.-Russia Talks On Ukraine War, Saying Kyiv Can't Win
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the United States and Russia to hold peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv cannot win against Moscow’s larger force.
During a July 23 speech delivered in neighboring Romania, Orban also criticized the European Union’s strategy of imposing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, saying it is hurting the bloc.
"Only Russian-U.S. talks can put an end to the conflict because Russia wants security guarantees" only Washington can give, Orban said.
The United States and its Western allies were engaged in intense, monthslong negotiations with Russia over the Kremlin’s security concerns when President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine on February 24 on the false premise of protecting Russian-speakers in the Donbas.
A nationalist who has repeatedly clashed with the EU over his increasing authoritarian rule at home, Orban has been a thorn in the bloc’s side since the war began, undermining the image of a West completely united against Kremlin aggression.
The 59-year-old Hungarian leader has held up EU energy sanctions against Russia and criticized Western military assistance to Ukraine. The 27-member EU requires unanimity for many decisions.
The EU earlier this month imposed its seventh round of sanctions against Russia as it seeks to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
While the sanctions have severely hurt Russia’s economy, they have also helped drive up energy prices, slowing the EU economy and pushing it toward recession. Russia had been the largest supplier of energy to the EU prior to the war.
During his speech in Romania, Orban highlighted the economic impact on the EU and said the bloc needs a new strategy for dealing with Russia and the war.
The Hungarian leader said the EU "should not side with the Ukrainians, but position itself" between both Kyiv and Moscow.
The EU sanctions "will not change” the course of the war and "the Ukrainians will not come out victorious," he said, pointing to the Russian military’s “asymmetrical dominance.”
Along with other EU leaders, Orban initially condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he has maintained an ambiguous position on the conflict in recent months, even sending his foreign minister to Moscow to negotiate for more gas imports.
Hungary is among the European nations most dependent on Russian natural gas, receiving about 85 percent of its needs from the Kremlin-controlled Gazprom company.
With European natural gas prices up nearly fivefold over the past year due in large part to the war in Ukraine, Orban has been forced to scrap a decade-long cap on gas and power prices for higher-usage households.
The price caps helped Orban secure reelection in 2014 and had been a key point of his election campaign in April, when he won a fourth consecutive term in office.
The 59-year-old ultraconservative leader also defended his vision of an "unmixed Hungarian race" as he criticized mixing with "non-Europeans."
"We move, we work elsewhere, we mix within Europe," he said at the Baile Tusnad Summer University in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a large Hungarian community.
"But we don't want to be a mixed race", a "multiethnic" people who would mix with "non-Europeans," he said.
The Hungarian premier has targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, restricting the right to seek asylum and putting up barriers at borders.
The European Court of Justice has condemned Hungary several times as a result.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Independent Siberian Lawmaker Reportedly Flees Russia Amid Criminal Investigation
A lawmaker from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk who made critical comments pertaining to Russia’s war in Ukraine has reportedly fled the country after prosecutors opened a criminal investigation.
Khelga Pirogova, an independent lawmaker, left Russia on July 22, the same day that Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin ordered prosecutors to open a criminal case, local media reported.
She may have fled to neighboring Kazakhstan, local media speculated. Pirogova did not answer her phone when contacted by RFE/RL. Her lawyer, Yegor Solunin, said he has yet to receive material from prosecutors.
Pirogova was briefly detained by police on July 22 following a charity event in support of local residents who took part in protests organized by jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in January 2021.
The protesters have been ordered by a court to pay compensation to the police.
Pirogova gained attention beyond her region when her comments on an article in Russian state media went viral.
The lawmaker said she was disgusted by the article, which quoted relatives of Siberian soldiers killed in Ukraine thanking local government officials for competently organizing funerals.
In her Twitter post, Pirogov said “not one normal person” would calmly accept the death of a relative and be pleased with a well-organized funeral.
"Instead of the lives of their relatives, they managed to have a normal table with food organized at the funeral," Helga Pirogova said in her post. “It's just unspeakable, I want to revive them all, slap them hard on the cheeks and let them go back to the graves” to grieve.
Pirogova later deleted her post, saying it was an emotional reaction to the article.
Since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March he signed bills in law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers.
Russian citizens face up to 10 year in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
A Russian court earlier this month sentenced Aleksei Gorinov, a Moscow city lawmaker, to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of “knowingly distributing false information” about Russia’s military.
At a meeting of the Moscow city legislature in March, Gorinov criticized the Russian invasion, suggesting it was inappropriate to be holding a local children’s art competition while in Ukraine “every day children are dying.”
Gorinov is the first elected official in Russia to be convicted under the new law.
Ukraine Says Russian Missiles Hit Odesa Port, Key To Grain Export Deal
Russia bombed Ukraine’s port of Odesa, a strategic Black Sea terminal, on July 23, a day after a landmark deal was signed between the two warring nations to resume grain exports.
Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port, but did not cause significant damage, Ukrainian officials said. Another two missiles were shot down, they added.
Ukrainian, Western, and UN officials immediately denounced Russia’s attack, accusing the Kremlin of continuing to threaten global food supplies and endangering the lives of millions of people around the world.
"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement [the grain deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said following the attack.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
After months of talks, Russia and Ukraine finally signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22, allowing millions of tons of desperately needed grain -- currently trapped in Ukraine by the war -- to be exported across the Black Sea and help alleviate the global food crisis.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Under the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters into three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.
Kyiv said around 20 million tons of produce from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the attack “outrageous” and a sign the Kremlin “continues to weaponize food.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the strike a “cowardly” attack and said its shows that “the Russian leadership's signature counts for little at the moment."
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara, a key interlocutor in the grain talks, was “concerned” by the attack.
Natalya Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said one of the missiles hit a pumping station while the other caused a small fire that damaged houses around the port.
She said the grain storage area was not hit. No casualties have yet been reported.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that “Russia would bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis” if the strikes caused the deal to collapse.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the food crisis, and has blamed Western sanctions for slowing Russia’s own food and fertilizer exports.
He has also blamed the food crisis on Ukraine’s decision to lay mines around its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine was forced to mine the area around its ports to prevent Russia from invading its territory by sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Thirteen Russian Missiles Hit Central Ukraine, Killing At Least Three People
Thirteen Russian missiles hit a military airfield as well as railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region early on July 23, killing at least three people, the regional governor said.
"Nine Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and one serviceman is dead. First, two guards of an electrical substation were killed," Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.
The provincial capital, Kropyvnytskiy, was targeted by eight Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea and five long-range Kh-22 missiles fired from aircraft, Raikovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
One neighborhood has been left without electricity. Rescue workers were working at the affected areas, the official added.
Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours in southern Kherson Province, where Ukrainian troops continued their offensive against Russian forces, British military intelligence said on July 23.
It said Russian forces were using artillery fire along the Inhulets River.
"Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update.
It said additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the strategic Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnieper River, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs. Ukrainian rockets first targeted the Antonivskiy bridge on July 19.
The 1.4-kilometer bridge is a key link for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine. If the Antonivskiy bridge is rendered unusable it would be hard for the Russian military to keep supplying its forces in the region.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Unian.net
Floods Kill More Than 20 People In Southern Iran, Says State Media
Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern province of Fars have killed at least 21 people following heavy rainfall, state media reported on July 23.
The flooding hit several towns and villages near the city of Estahban where torrential rainfall swelled the Roudbal River, a local official said.
Videos posted on local and social media showed vehicles being carried away by the rising waters of the river. One video showed adults pulling a child from a car as it began to shift downstream.
According to city Governor Yousef Karegar, rescue teams saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.
Photos released by Iran's Red Crescent Society showed rescue workers walking on cracked dry soil while others searched among reeds.
The flooding began at around 5 p.m. local time on July 22, on a summer weekend in Iran, when families tend to head to cooler areas such as rivers, lakes, and valleys.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television said.
Iran has seen repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In Fars Province, a flash flood caused the death of 44 people in March 2018.
Experts say climate change amplifies droughts and floods and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
