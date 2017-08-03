Special Counsel Mueller Reportedly Impanels Grand Jury In Russia Probe

WASHINGTON -- U.S. media are reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Wall Street Journal, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter, said the grand jury started its work in “recent weeks” and is a sign that Mueller's inquiry into Russia's efforts to influence the election and whether it colluded with Donald Trump's presidential campaign is “ramping up.”

Reuters news agency, citing sources, reported that grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with a June 2016 meeting between President Donald Trump's son and a Russia lawyer.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that the investigation was focusing on potential financial crimes.

A grand jury is empowered to conduct official investigations to determine whether criminal charges should be filed in a matter, and it operates in secrecy.

It does not necessarily mean criminal charges are imminent or that they will ever be filed, experts say.

The Journal quoted Ty Cobb, special counsel to the President Trump, as saying he wasn’t aware that Mueller had started using a new grand jury.

“Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Cobb said. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.…The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment.

Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 election and any possible links with the Trump campaign or transition team. He is also investigating potential obstruction of justice.

Separate congressional panels are also investigating matters related to allegations of Russia's interference in the election.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia.

Moscow also denies any interference in the U.S. election.

With reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and CNN