News
U.S. 'Encouraged' By First 100 Days Of Montenegro's Government, State Department Official Says
Washington is "very encouraged" by developments during the first 100 days of Montenegro's new government and optimistic about prospects for deeper European and Euro-Atlantic integration, James O'Brien, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said on February 19 during a visit to Podgorica. Montenegro's parliament on October 31 appointed a new government -- a coalition of pro-Europe and pro-Serbia/Russia-friendly parties -- expected to lead the country in its bid to join the EU. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, who met with O'Brien, has said he supports "full membership" in the EU and "active, credible" membership in NATO, which Montenegro joined in 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
More News
Belarusian Opposition Activist In Serbia Urges Belgrade To Reverse Extradition Ruling
Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Andrey Gniot has urged Serbian authorities not to extradite him back to his home country, where he says his "life will be ruined." Gniot was arrested on October 30, 2023, at Belgrade's airport at the request of Belarus, which has charged him with tax evasion, and has been in custody since. Belgrade’s high court ruled in December that conditions for his extradition had been met. He has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have appealed the court ruling. Since Belarus’s disputed 2020 presidential election, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has cracked down on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds and forcing most of the country's opposition figures to flee. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Sweden Summons Russia Ambassador Over Navalny Death, Seeks New Sanctions
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom summoned Russia's ambassador on February 19 over the death of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and called on the EU to consider new sanctions against Russia, joining other Western nations making such moves. "The EU must take action against the political oppression in Russia. This is particularly important given the fact that on February 16, Aleksei Navalny died in Russian captivity," said the top diplomat of Sweden, which is expected to soon to become a member of NATO. He said new sanctions "would provide additional opportunities to take action against Russian government representatives and officials involved in human rights violations."
Baltics Say Upcoming Russian Election In Occupied Areas Of Ukraine 'Grave Violation Of International Law'
The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said Russia’s plan to hold elections in "temporarily occupied and illegally annexed" Ukrainian territory is "a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity." In a joint statement issued on February 19, the ministers of the Baltic NATO nations said, "We strongly condemn these unacceptable decisions by Russia's political leadership. Russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing such action will bear the consequences of these illegal activities."
Rise In Suicides Among Medical Students In Iran Highlights Growing Crisis In Sector
A rise in suicides among medical residents at Iranian schools, revealed in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) with Vahid Shariat, has highlighted a growing crisis within Iran's medical community.
Shariat, head of the Iranian Psychiatric Association, said in the interview dated February 18 that the Iranian Medical Council recorded 16 deaths over the past year among medical residents, a figure that is likely higher, he said, as the Health Ministry withholds "more accurate and extensive statistics."
"The ministry has more and more accurate statistics, which they consider confidential and do not make public," he said.
"Whenever there is a problem, before doing anything they make the statistics confidential or quickly deny them."
The rise in suicide rates among medical residents coincides with a mass exodus of medical staff from Iran.
Thousands of Iranian health professionals have left their homeland in recent years, mainly due to the country’s deepening economic crisis, difficult working conditions, and the lack of social and political freedoms.
Iranian media outlets estimate some 16,000 doctors, including specialists, have left the Islamic republic since 2020, leading to warnings of a public health-care crisis.
The exodus accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic, which took a heavy toll on health-care workers. Iran was one of the worst affected countries in the world, recording over 146,000 deaths.
The suicide issue has been described as "worrying" and a "significant problem for the medical community" by Mahmoud Fazel, head of the Supreme Council of the Medical System. In response, a committee has been established within the council to investigate the matter.
The occurrence of student suicides, particularly within those studying in the medical field, is not new in Iran, with media reports in recent years shedding light on the pressures faced by those pursuing such careers.
A recent study by the Psychiatric Association has found that the suicide rate within the medical community has seen a sharp increase in recent years. The research further highlights that, within a resident population of approximately 14,000, there is an average of 13 suicides annually.
Moreover, the study reveals a gender disparity in the suicide rates among doctors, with a 40 percent increase among males and a 130 percent increase among females compared with the general population.
Factors such as "work pressure" and "income level" have been identified by the Medical System Organization as significant stress factors for medical students.
The head of the Iranian Medical Council has termed the "emptying" of the country of its doctors a "serious" crisis, signaling a dire need for immediate and effective measures to safeguard the wellbeing of Iran's future medical professionals.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP and
- RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service
Erdogan Urges Azerbaijani Leader To Avoid Armenia Tensions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 19 told Azerbaijan's visiting leader that he wanted Baku to avoid future border flare-ups with Armenia and to pursue a lasting peace. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara -- Baku's most important military and diplomatic supporter on the global stage -- after holding rare talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Munich meeting's stakes were raised by a deadly clash last week along the Azerbaijan-Armenian border that Yerevan said killed four Armenian troops. The two leaders also signed a number of commercial and cultural agreements, the sides said.
Bosnian Serb Leader Meets Lukashenka In Minsk, Plans To Meet Putin In Moscow
Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russia president of the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, met with Belarusian President leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Minsk and announced plans this week to travel to Moscow where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an extended journey in the region.
Radio-Television of Republika Srpska (RTRS) reported that prior to the February 19 meeting with Lukashenka, Dodik held discussions with Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk. Details of the meetings weren’t immediately disclosed.
Dodik is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions for alleged obstruction of the Dayton Peace Agreement and violating the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
He has spent the past two years attempting to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good, receiving harsh rebukes from Western officials.
Dodik is among the few Western Balkan officials to engage in talks with Russian and Belarusian counterparts despite Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dodik met in Moscow on September 2022 with Putin and received the Russian leader's backing in his upcoming bid for reelection.
He met with Lukashenka in June 2019. At that time, he was on an official visit as a member of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Since the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, the country has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and the mostly ethnic Serb Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
On February 18, Dodik stated on his official website that he did not come to Belarus "to ask for military aid."
Instead, he expressed his intention for Belarus "to understand the struggles of Serbs in Republika Srpska," emphasizing "their fight for sovereignty, status, and freedom."
"Those who claim that Republika Srpska is isolated probably think that we should be sitting in [U.S. President Joe] Biden's office and watching him stumble. Let them say what they want," Dodik said, adding that he had "a busy schedule."
"After Lukashenka, I will talk with Putin in two or three days, then with the president of Tatarstan [Rustam Minnikhanov]," said Dodik, referring to the autonomous Russian republic.
He said he plans to visit NATO member Montenegro next, where he will meet with the president of the National Assembly -- pro-Serbia, pro-Russia politician Andrija Mandic.
He said he will then meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the southern city of Antalya.
Dodik said he also plans a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Banja Luka in March.
Belarusian authoritarian leader Lukashenka and his allies are isolated and under a series of Western sanctions over the brutal crackdown on mass protests that followed Lukashenka’s disputed re-election in 2020 and ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Based on the Stabilization and Association Agreement, Bosnia-Herzegovina has the obligation to harmonize its foreign policy with the views of the EU foreign and security policy.
Bosnia-Herzegovina, as a nation, has joined the EU sanctions against Moscow. However, the implementation has faced obstacles due to the obstruction by Srpska officials led by Dodik.
Jailed Iranian Reformist Tajzadeh Issues Scathing Criticism Of Supreme Leader
Prominent Iranian reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who is currently imprisoned at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, has issued a scathing criticism of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he is responsible for the current "flawed structure of the political system in Iran."
In a letter published from prison, where he is serving a five-year sentence after being found guilty in late 2022 of "collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the regime," he says he will abstain from voting in the forthcoming parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections because of the "strategic failures" of the Islamic republic's leadership.
He also highlighted the devaluation of elections under Khamenei's leadership, saying holding such events was "pointless" given the current conditions of the country, which has seen months of unrest over living conditions, a lack of rights, and restricted freedoms, especially with regard to women.
Khamenei has "closed his eyes" to the "disastrous facts of Iran" and does not listen to the protests of millions of citizens, said Tajzadeh, who served as deputy interior minister under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
"On the other hand, most Iranians have also decided to ignore the leader and his radio and television addresses to protest the miserable state of the country. Don't vote," Tajzadeh added.
The publication of the letter came after another call from the Islamic republic's leader for voters to head to the polls en masse for March 1 elections he framed as "a solution for the country's ongoing issues."
Tajzadeh's letter highlights the deep-seated political divisions and the challenges facing Iran's reformist movement.
He criticized Khamenei for setting "red lines" that include maintaining hostile relations with Washington, enforcing the mandatory hijab law, supervision over the vetting of election candidates, and the continued illegal detention of political dissidents.
Such policies, Tajzadeh said, hinder any potential for international engagement or economic improvement for Iran in the foreseeable future.
Tajzadeh accused Khamenei of ignoring the "disastrous realities of Iran" and the voices of millions of dissenting citizens, highlighting a widespread resolve among Iranians to protest the dire state of the nation by boycotting the polls.
Tajzadeh was first arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, who ran against opposition reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
After his release, Tajzadeh often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi, who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
In October 2022, a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Tajzadeh to the current five-year term he is serving. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request he made to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Unusual Move, China Offers To Back Hungary In Security Matters
China offered to support longtime strategic partner Hungary on public security issues, going beyond trade and investment relations, during a rare meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban just as NATO struggles to expand its network in Europe. China hopes to deepen law enforcement and security ties with Hungary as the two mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong told Orban last week, the official Xinhua news agency said. During a visit to Budapest, Wang said he hoped such efforts would be "a new highlight of bilateral relations" in areas like combating terrorism and transnational crimes.
Belarus Proposes Draft Law Against The 'Promotion Of Nontraditional Family Relations'
Belarus's prosecutor-general has prepared a bill for lawmakers to discuss that proposes punishing the "promotion of nontraditional relationships," a thinly veiled reference to the country's often-persecuted LGBT community.
Prosecutor-General Andrey Shved told local media on February 19 that the draft law also addresses liability for "pedophilia and the voluntary refusal to have children."
"This project is now undergoing the approval process," he said, without elaborating.
The legislation appears to mirror a move in neighbor and close ally Russia, where President Vladimir Putin’s administration implements the harsh repression of dissent and pushes what it claims are "traditional values."
Recent steps taken by Moscow to restrict access to abortions on the local and national level and the government's decision to declare the nonexistent "international LGBT+ movement" as an "extremist organization" have sounded alarm bells among Russian rights activists.
In Belarus, homosexuality is not illegal. It was decriminalized in 1994 but same-sex marriages are not recognized in the deeply conservative country and there are no antidiscriminatory measures in place to protect the rights of the LGBT community.
In 2023, the independent gay rights group ILGA-Europe said Belarus placed 45th out of 49 countries in its annual review of the human rights situation of LGBT people in Europe and Central Asia, noting that "pro-government propagandists regularly called for the persecution of LGBT activists and the closure of LGBT organizations."
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron first since coming to power in 1994, has openly criticized homosexuality, once telling European Union politicians that it's "better to be a dictator than gay."
In a political speech in 2023, Lukashenka said gay men were "perverts" and "the ultimate abomination."
Pakistan's Imran Khan-Backed Candidates To Join Sunni Party, Says Interim Party Chief
Independent candidates backed by Pakistan's jailed former prime minister who won seats in recent inconclusive elections will join the minority Sunni Ittehad Council Political Party to form a government, the party's interim chief said on February 19. The interim chief, Barrister Gohar Khan, said at a news briefing that the decision to join the minority party was made so former PM Imran Khan's party, Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), which was barred from contesting the election, could access reserved seats in the national assembly. He said the group had signed a memorandum with the PTI and all direction would come from the PTI and jailed leader Khan.
Serbia's Ruling Party Boycotts Opening Of Belgrade City Assembly
The start of the Belgrade City Assembly's new term was postponed to March 1 after President Aleksandar Vucic's national ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) boycotted the 110-member body's constitutive session on February 19, preventing a quorum following disputed elections. Members of the opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition that alleged widescale fraud in the December 17 voting called it a "big victory for the opposition" and evidence that the Progressives can't bargain their way to a majority in Belgrade. Credible reports suggested voters had been bused in from outside Serbia, particularly in the capital where pollsters predicted a close race. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By dpa
Georgia's President Says EU Members Are Next If Putin Wins In Ukraine
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has warned of the danger of Russian aggression against other European countries if Ukraine loses the war. "That's the nature of Russia, that it doesn't stop if it is not stopped," the 71-year-old told dpa in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "The Europeans should be worried. Ukraine is really fighting today to defend European security and Ukrainians are dying for other Europeans," Zurabishvili said. Discussions about Russian weapons that could be used against satellites in space showed that geography no longer played a role, she said.
Zelenskiy Visits Front Lines As Russia Claims To Take Ukrainian Coke Plant After Avdiyivka Pullout
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on February 19 that he visited a command post in a northeastern region under intense attack by enemy forces, hours after Russia said it took control of Ukraine's largest coke plant in an eastern city where Kyiv last week acknowledged defeat by pulling the last of its troops.
The capture of Avdiyivka, formerly a city of around 30,000 but now largely leveled and deserted, in the eastern Donetsk region marks Russia's most significant territorial gain in nine months in its nearly two-year full-scale invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian forces cited Russian attacks overnight that appeared to be trying to grab further nearby territory and separate offensives in the northeast and south of the country.
Russia's Defense Ministry said early on February 19 that its "'Center' grouping of troops, taking the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in Avdiyivka."
It also claimed to have gained ground around the city, which Kyiv said last week it had withdrawn from to save the lives of Ukrainian troops.
Images appeared to show Russia's tricolor flag flying over the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant.
Hours later, Zelenskiy's office said he had traveled to a command post of a brigade defending Kupyansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's western military command said early on February 19 that the Russian Army had tried again repeatedly overnight to overtake Ukrainian positions in areas around Zaporizhzhya.
Local officials reported increased shelling of the city on February 17, leaving thousands of households without heat.
And the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces had mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Robotyny, in the Zaporizhzhya region, a day later.
They said Ukrainian troops had repelled the attacks.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Power in Kharkiv was cut off to around 9,500 people after shelling by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.
Russia's Defense Ministry on February 19 accused Ukraine of poisoning two Moscow-installed leaders of two regions falsely claimed as part of Russia and annexed in 2022 but said both men had survived.
It said the governor of Russian-held territory in Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik, had been poisoned in December and the leader of Russian-held territory in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, was poisoned in August 2022.
Kyiv is thought to have mounted increasingly daring operations targeting Russian-appointed officials in Ukrainian regions under Russian control since the early months of the war.
With reporting by Reuters
Landslide In Afghanistan Kills At Least 5, Leaves 22 Trapped, Missing
An avalanche has killed at least five people and left 22 more trapped or missing amid heavy rainfall in a mountainous region of an eastern Afghan province, locals and a Taliban official said on February 19. The landslide in the Nurgram district of Nuristan Province destroyed as many as six homes, according to Gohar Rahman, a deputy district governor for Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. Afghanistan has been hit by heavy rainfall following an extended drought that worsened the humanitarian crisis in a country already hard-hit by decades of war. To read the original story by Radio Azadi, click here.
At Afghanistan Meeting, UN's Guterres Pledges Work To Appoint Envoy
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on February 19 told a press conference at a two-day UN-sponsored meeting of more than two dozen nations but not including Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital to discuss the "evolving situation" in Afghanistan that he is starting consultations toward appointing a UN envoy to coordinate engagement between Kabul and the international community.
The Doha gathering is also aimed at discussing possible international engagement since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-2021.
Guterres held closed-door sessions with the representatives of several nations and organizations on the meeting's first day.
Mahbouba Seraj, a civil-society and women's rights representative who is in Doha along with a number of other Afghan participants not affiliated with the Taliban-led government, told Radio Azadi that priority topics on day two would include the plight of women and girls under the Taliban.
She expressed hope that hers and other women's voices will "finally be heard, that this issue will be followed up on, and indeed someone" will take up the cause of Afghan women, who are routinely discriminated against and isolated under the hard-line fundamentalist Taliban.
Girls above the sixth grade have been barred from attending school, universities are closed to women, and work in the nongovernmental sector and among most government bodies has been banned for women, in addition to other restrictions.
The Taliban leadership declined the invitation from the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (DPPA) to attend the gathering.
Guterres said the Taliban set unacceptable conditions for attending the meeting, including the barring of Afghan civil society members and de facto recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.
“I received a letter with a set of conditions to be present in this meeting that were not acceptable,” Guterres told a news conference. “These conditions denied us the right to talk to other representatives of Afghan society and demanded a treatment that, to a large extent, would be similar to recognition.”
Russia also said via its embassy in Afghanistan that it wouldn't send a delegation to the Qatari meeting.
Moscow said it was acting "at the request of the Afghan authorities" and would not join "so-called Afghan civil activists, whose selection, by the way, was conducted nontransparently behind Kabul's back."
Organizers said participants from 25 nations and groups would include those from "Afghanistan, the wider region, and beyond.”
“Other regional organizations working actively on Afghanistan such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” were also expected to be there.
The Taliban-led government remains overwhelmingly unrecognized internationally since taking over following the withdrawal in mid-2021 of the U.S.-led international coalition that spent two decades in Afghanistan after the events of 9/11.
The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry on February 17 said that due to the nonacceptance of its demands, it did not consider participation in the Doha meeting to be fruitful, expressing anger over the planned appearance of non-Taliban Afghan representatives at the sessions. The Taliban has long had a representative office in Qatar.
The DPPA said the current session would “take place in the context of Security Council resolution 2721 (2023), which encourages member states to consider increasing international engagement in the country, with the objective of a ‘clear end state of an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, fully reintegrated into the international community, and meeting international obligations.’”
The gathering is the second such meeting organized by the UN in the past year following a session in May 2023.
With reporting by AP
Navalny Widow Accuses Putin And Urges 'More Fury Than Ever' As Tens Of Thousands Join Demand For Body
The exiled wife of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has vowed to "continue our fight for our country" and sought public support ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers as domestic and international outrage mounts over Navalny's death in custody last week and Russian authorities' refusal to allow his mother and lawyers to see his body.
"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Aleksei Navalny," Yulia Navalnaya said in a two-minute video post on X, formerly Twitter.
Navalnaya, who along with their two children lives abroad, was already in Munich for a major international security conference when reports emerged on February 16 that Navalny had died at a harsh Arctic prison known as "Polar Wolf," where he was serving a 19-year sentence for alleged extremism that Navalny and Kremlin critics say was heaped atop other convictions to punish him for his anti-corruption and political activities.
"I will continue the work of Aleksei Navalny," Navalnaya said. "Continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand beside me."
She called for supporters to battle the Kremlin with "more fury than ever before" and said she longed to live in "a free Russia."
Navalnaya then met with EU foreign ministers in Brussels for the EU's Foreign Affairs Council in a show of European support.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emerged from that meeting expressing "the EU's deepest condolences" an confidence that Russian President "Vladimir Putin & his regime will be held accountable for the death of [Aleksei Navalny]."
"As [Navalnaya] said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin," Borrell said, adding that the bloc's support is assured "to Russia's civil society & independent media."
"The EU will spare no efforts to hold Russia's political leadership and authorities to account, in close coordination with our partners; and impose further costs for their actions, including through sanctions," a joint statement by EU foreign ministers following their meeting with Navalnaya stated.
An ally of Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, said in a post on Telegram that an investigator said tests on Navalny's body will take 14 days to complete.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis insisted earlier that the EU must "at least" sharpen sanctions against Russia following Navalny's death.
The EU has already passed 12 rounds of Russian sanctions and is working on a 13th with the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaching later this week, with member Germany pressing for more.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said Berlin would propose new sanctions on Moscow at the meeting with Navalnaya, but the outcome remained unclear.
The German Foreign Office said it was summoning the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death to "condemn this in the strongest possible terms and expressly call for the release of all those imprisoned in Russia for political reasons."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office called separately for clarification on the circumstances and for Russian authorities to release Navalny's body to the family.
Family and supporters have continued to seek access from Russian authorities to Navalny's body amid ongoing detentions as Russians lay flowers at ad hoc memorials since authorities said he collapsed and died during a walk at the Siberian prison on February 16.
The Kremlin -- which for years avoided mention of Navalny by name -- broke its official silence on February 19 by saying an investigation was ongoing and would be carried out according to Russian law. It said the question of when his body would be handed over was not for the Kremlin to decide.
It called Western outcry over the February 16 announcement of Navalny's death "absolutely unacceptable."
A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying in response to further questions: "I have nothing to add."
The Latvia-based Novaya Gazeta Europe said on February 18 that police were securing a local morgue in the Siberian city of Salekhard as speculation swirled around the location of the 47-year-old Navalny's body and whether it showed signs of abuse.
Navalny's family and close associates have confirmed his death in prison and have demanded his body be handed over, but authorities have refused to release it pending an investigation.
The Mediazona website said late on February 18 that cameras along the icy road linking the harsh "Polar Wolf" prison, where he was moved recently to serve a 19-year sentence for extremism, with the northern Siberian city of Salekhard showed a convoy of four vehicles that likely was transporting Navalny's body (see below).
Navalny is the latest on a significant list of Putin foes who have ended up dead under suspicious circumstances abroad or at home, where the Kremlin has clamped down ruthlessly on dissent and free speech since the Ukraine invasion began.
Political analyst Yekaterina Shulman told Current Time that Navalny "possessed incomparable moral capital" in Russia but also well beyond its borders.
"He possessed fame -- all Russian and worldwide," Shulman said. "He had moral authority [and] he had a long political biography. These are all things that cannot be handed down to anyone and cannot be acquired quickly."
She cited Navalny's crucial credibility and "political capital" built up through years of investigations of corruption, campaigning for elections, and organizing politically.
"Perhaps this apparent political assassination will become a rallying point not for the opposition -- the opposition is people who run for office to acquire mandates [and] we are not in that situation -- but for the anti-war community...inside Russia," Shulman said.
Mediazona and Novaya.gazeta Europe said Navalny’s body was being held at the district morgue in Salekhard, although officials reportedly told Navalny's mother otherwise after she traveled to the remote prison on February 17 and was denied access.
A former spokesperson for Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, claimed Navalny's mother had been turned away again early on February 19.
Yarmysh tweeted that Russia's federal Investigative Committee had told his mother and lawyers that "the investigation into Navalny’s death had been extended. How much longer she will go is unknown. The cause of death is still 'undetermined.'"
"They lie, stall for time, and don't even hide it," she added.
The OVD-Info human rights group website showed more than 57,000 signatories demanding that the Investigative Committee return Navalny's body to his family.
WATCH: Court documents examined by RFE/RL reveal that medical care was repeatedly denied to inmates at the prison where Aleksei Navalny was held. In one case, this resulted in the death of an inmate. The revelation comes amid questions over how Navalny died and as his body has still not been handed over to his family.
The group noted that a procedural review process could allow authorities to keep the body for at least 30 days, or longer if a criminal case was opened.
Novaya Gazeta Europe quoted an unnamed medical worker as saying bruising that could be a sign of indirect heart massage was found on Navalny's chest, indicating possible efforts to resuscitate him.
The report couldn’t be independently confirmed.
Since the announcement of his death on February 16, Russian police have cordoned off memorial sites where people were laying flowers and candles to honor Navalny, and dispersed and arrested suspected violators.
They have detained more than 400 people at gatherings in at least 36 cities.
Most arrests were made in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, OVD-Info said, adding that more than 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg by late evening of February 18.
Online news channel Verstka reported that spontaneous memorials to Navalny have appeared in at least 140 cities across Russia.
Prior to the Kremlin spokesperson's comments on February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin had made no official mention of Navalny or his death in custody.
But the Western response has been to condemn Putin and his administration, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying there is "no doubt" that Putin is to blame for Navalny's death.
The British and U.S. ambassadors laid tributes over the weekend at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to repression that has emerged as a site to honor Navalny.
U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she was honoring "Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," adding, "His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory."
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Conducts Five Strikes In Huthi-Controlled Areas Of Yemen, Military Says
The United States conducted five self-defense strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias, U.S. Central Command said on February 18. It said it struck three mobile, anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel, and one unmanned surface vessel on February 17. Huthi attacks in the Red Sea area have been one sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas -- deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union -- after the extremist Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on October 7.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Say Foreign Ministers To Meet Soon
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet soon to define the bitter rivals' borders and to seek progress toward a peace treaty, leaders of both countries said following meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich. Azerbaijani news agency APA on February 18 quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as saying his foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, would meet "soon" with Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, although no date was given. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, "The meeting of foreign ministers will refer to further discussion and agreement on the text of the peace treaty." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, click here.
British PM, EU Commission Chief Express Outrage At Navalny Death, Discuss Ukraine
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone on February 17, expressing outrage over the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in a Russian prison and discussed aid for Ukraine, which is battling against a full-scale Russian invasion. They "expressed their outrage at the death of Aleksei Navalny, and underscored the utmost importance of holding those responsible within the Russian system to account," a statement said. Von der Leyen said the two "shared a strong commitment to support" Ukraine.
EU's Borrell Says Bloc Will Keep Aid, Artillery Shells Flowing To Ukraine
MUNICH -- Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says the 27-member bloc has provided a "continuous flow" of aid to Ukraine in its nearly two-year battle against the Russian invasion, but he acknowledged that in war "it is never enough" and that assistance -- especially in the form of artillery shells -- will continue to be sent to Kyiv.
In an interview on February 18 with RFE/RL, Borrell said that the EU last year provided 28 billion euros ($32 billion) in aid to Ukraine and so far this year has committed 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in assistance.
"We have to do more, I know. It is never enough when you fight on war. It is never enough," he said on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference.
"But don't tell me that we are not doing [enough] every day. We do a lot. [There is] a continuous flow, a very intense flow of our ammunition going to Ukraine.
"And we have my personal commitment and [the commitment of] the member states to continue the supply," he added. "Ukraine needs more. Ukraine needs more."
Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and a former Spanish politician and diplomat, said that "it will come, it will come," speaking of badly needed additional ammunition supplies for Ukraine, especially promised artillery shells.
"We are producing. We have increased 40 percent the capacity of our production -- 40 percent more," he said. "We were on a very low level [of arms and ammunition production] when the war started, and we are ramping up our production capacity.
"I know it is not enough. You will tell me 1.1 million [artillery shells] is not enough. But our industry is selling the weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces. And I have been calling every day [on] member states to go and ask for more orders from the European defense industries. So, we continue doing as much as we can."
In late January, Borrell acknowledged that the EU would fall far short of its target of sending 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, saying that about half of that amount was delivered by that deadline and that the rest would be sent by the end of the year.
Kyiv has long complained that a shortage of ammunition is hampering its forces' ability to strike back at Russia.
On February 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his Western partners to deliver more weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.
The remarks in Munich came on the heels of his decision to pull his outgunned and outmanned forces out of the embattled eastern city of Avdiyivka in the face of the latest Russia onslaught there.
Pussy Riot Members, Others Honor Navalny At Berlin Memorial Event
Members of the Russian Pussy Riot protest group and other well-known activists held a memorial in the German capital, Berlin, on February 18 for fierce Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a remote prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Lyusya Shtein -- who fled Russia in 2022 amid pressure from the authorities over their public protests against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- attended the Berlin gathering, the Meduza website reported
Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of Navalny, and exiled former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova also attended, the report said.
Many of the participants in the protest wore pink hoods and masks and carried protest banners in front of the Russian Embassy briefly before leaving, German dpa news agency reported.
"We call on the international community to show solidarity and to work for justice," the Pussy Riot activists said.
"Aleksei Navalny's murder and threats to Pussy Riot members are attacks on the fundamental values of freedom, justice, and human dignity that we have to defend with determination," the group said.
Organizers said German authorities had demanded that Pussy Riot protesters remove their masks and threatened them with arrest if they did not do so, leading demonstrators to leave the site.
Meduza reported that protesters had planned to march from there to the Brandenburg Gate but were stopped by police.
The leaders of the protest have all faced threats or imprisonment from Russian authorities, especially following the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Tolokonnikova and bandmate Maria Alyokhina had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
Shtein, 26, a Pussy Riot activist, has lived in Vilnius since leaving Russia in 2022.
Sobol, 36, a lawyer and highly visible aide to Navalny, fled Russia in August 2022 amid pressure from the authorities, with media reports saying she was living in Estonia.
Ovsyannikova and her children have lived abroad since a few months after she appeared briefly on state television in March 2022 holding a sign reading: "Stop the war! Don't believe propaganda."
A court sentenced her in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison for purportedly spreading false information about the military.
Shortly after the Pussy Riot protest, some 250 demonstrators gathered near the Russian Embassy in another protest against Navalny’s death, Berlin police said.
With reporting by Meduza and dpa
Estonian PM Says She Won't Be Intimidated By Russian Arrest Warrant
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on February 18 dismissed an arrest warrant issued by Russia, saying it was just an attempt to intimidate her amid speculation she could get a top EU post. Once ruled by Moscow but now an EU and NATO member, Estonia has been a supporter of Kyiv, and Kallas has been one of Moscow's most vocal critics since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia placed her and several other Baltic politicians on a wanted list on February 13 for destroying Soviet-era monuments. "It's nothing surprising, and we are not afraid," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
- By AFP
Afghan Province Orders Officials Not To Photograph Living Things
Authorities in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, ordered officials on February 18 not to take pictures or videos of "living things." In a letter addressed to civilian and military officials, the provincial department of the interior directed them "to refrain from taking pictures of living things in your formal and informal gatherings, because it causes more harm than good." It said text or audio content on officials' activities was allowed. Images of humans and animals are generally avoided in Islamic art, extending for some Muslims to an aversion to any images of living things.
Former Envoy Gives Pessimistic Assessment Of Taliban As Crucial UN Meeting Opens
A former British diplomat and NATO representative in Afghanistan says he is not optimistic about the situation in the war-torn country as its Taliban leaders continue to restrict rights and freedoms, especially for women.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Nicholas Kay, NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan between 2018 and 2020, said he saw little potential for change in Afghanistan in the near future with the Taliban holding a tight grip on society.
"I think it's tough days ahead for Afghans, unfortunately," he said ahead of a major UN meeting on Afghanistan that began in Doha on February 18. "I wish I could be more optimistic."
Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the extremist Islamist group has banned education and work for women in most sectors. Afghans have lost most fundamental rights and many face Taliban retribution and oppression.
The country's aid-dependent economy has shrunk dramatically as natural disasters, climate change, and forced returns of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries have worsened the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
Kay says that reforming or diluting the Taliban's hard-line policies will be "a long, hard process," because the group is committed to its ideology and way of governing.
"I don't see any immediate openings in terms of granting more human rights, civil and political rights to Afghans," he said.
Kay, however, said he didn't expect the international community to abandon the country, with continued aid likely to flow to alleviate the suffering of Afghans.
"It is nobody's interest to see the Afghan state collapse and its institutions collapse," he said. "So, a degree of cooperation and support will continue."
International diplomacy concerning Afghanistan is intensifying.
The United Nations has invited the Taliban to the two-day international conference on Afghanistan that began in the Qatari capital on February 18.
Hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, special envoys of member states and regional organizations will discuss international engagement with the Taliban and the potential appointment of a UN special envoy tasked with promoting reconciliation among Afghans.
Kay said that if the meeting achieves consensus over appointing a UN special envoy, it will be "good progress."
However, the Taliban government is staunchly opposed to the appointment of a high-profile UN envoy.
It argues that the UN presence under Roza Otunbaeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, who heads the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), is enough.
"A lot will depend on whether the Taliban attend the meeting in Doha," Kay said.
The Taliban claims that its internationally unrecognized government has restored peace by establishing a central authority, and thus there's no need for an inclusive government.
Meanwhile, Kay said he saw the Taliban as being "an awful long way" from accepting that its government is not inclusive and that its treatment of girls and women "is a crime against humanity" and "a form of gender apartheid."
"As long as that persists, then I fail to see that there will be a normalization of relations between the international community and the Taliban."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mustafa Sarwar
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Interview: Putin's Strategic Mistake Was To Choose The West As An Enemy, Historian Says2
Aleksei Navalny, Putin's Staunchest Critic, Found Dead In Prison, Russia Says3
The List Is Long: Russians Who Have Died After Running Afoul Of The Kremlin4
Sprung From Prison, Russian Ex-Convicts Recount Defection To Ukraine5
Muscovites React To Reports Of Navalny's Death6
Russian Forces Getting More Access To Starlink Satellite Internet, Threatening Ukraine's Military Communications7
What Navalny's Death Could Change -- Or Not8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
The $60 Billion Aid Package Ukraine Is Waiting For10
Tajik Diaspora Leader's Call To Join Russian Military In Ukraine Causes Fear In Samara
Subscribe