U.S. Envoy, Taliban Begin New Round Of Afghan Peace Talks

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, is opening a new round of talks with the Taliban in Doha as Washington bids to speed up the process to end the 18-year conflict in the war-torn country.



Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha, told the AP that the talks are set to begin early on June 29.



The talks are expected to focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks from Afghan soil.



Khalilzad has held six rounds of talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha.



The Doha meeting comes two days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan for talks aimed at drawing Islamabad’s help in getting the Taliban to talk peace with Kabul.



Pakistan has facilitated ongoing peace talks between Washington and the Taliban, but the militant group has so far refused to talk directly with Kabul government representatives, calling them U.S. puppets.



The New York Times cited Afghan and Western officials as saying that if the Taliban were willing to meet directly with the Afghan government, U.S. negotiators might be willing to play their main negotiating card -- offering a provisional schedule for the withdrawal of U.S. troops.



Ghani arrived in Islamabad a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kabul, where he said Washington was hopeful of reaching a peace agreement before September 1.



The Taliban, driven from power by the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, now controls almost Afghanistan’s territory.



The New York Times said it had obtained a rare copy of a draft Taliban constitution for the group's intentions should it rejoin the political process within the Afghan government.



The 14-page document -- which the Times said was confirmed by people close to the Taliban -- "shows flashes of sophistication" but also "deep contradictions" within the movement over such issues of women’s education, justice, and tolerance of minorities.



