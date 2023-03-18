Accessibility links

U.S. Special Envoy: Normalization Agreement Creates Predictable Relationship Between Serbia And Kosovo

U.S. Special Envoy: Normalization Agreement Creates Predictable Relationship Between Serbia And Kosovo
U.S. Special Envoy: Normalization Agreement Creates Predictable Relationship Between Serbia And Kosovo

U.S. Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar has said that the Serbia-Kosovo normalization agreement will create "a peaceful, predictable, and friendly relationship" between the two countries and will open "the door for both of them to move faster into Euro-Atlantic structures." Escobar was speaking to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on March 18 ahead of the meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Alekandar Vucic in the lakeside town of Ohrid in North Macedonia.

