U.S. Envoy Urges Kosovo, Serbia To Focus On Jobs, Economic Development

PRISTINA -- The U.S. special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo has urged leaders in both countries to overcome their differences and to focus on economic development to "start moving forward on jobs."



“We want to make progress in this region, in Kosovo, in Serbia on the economic front,” Richard Grenell, who also serves as President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Germany, said on January 22 during a visit to Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, ahead of talks with President Hashim Thaci.



“Young people need jobs -- this is the mantra of the Trump administration,” he told reporters. “The people of Kosovo deserve to have new jobs and a bright future.”



“We are going to push both governments and the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia and say 'look at the people, start moving forward with jobs.’



“The business community in U.S., the business community in Europe would like to come in to this region in a bigger way, but you cannot do that if there's a conflict from the political establishment,” he cautioned.



Grenell was appointed by Trump as the special envoy for Kosovo and Serbia in October in an effort to bring the two bitter rivals closer together.



The European Union has linked Serbia’s potential membership with its demands that Belgrade normalize ties with Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia following the 1999 NATO-led war.



Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but it has not been recognized by Belgrade, Russia, and five EU nations. The United States and more than 110 other countries have recognized Kosovo’s independence.



EU mediation beginning in 2011 has looked to increase dialogue between the two countries, but Kosovo’s move in November 2018 to set a 100 percent tariff on Serbia’s goods and services disrupted reconciliation efforts.



Belgrade has said there will be no further talks until Kosovo lifts or suspends the tariff.



Kosovo’s own political situation remains in a stalemate some three months after a snap parliamentary election. Leaders have been unable to form a new government, with the top two political parties disagreeing on who will fill the posts of president and speaker of the parliament.



Asked if he had preferences on a future government coalition in Kosovo, Grenell said "No, I don’t."



“I am not going to get involved in the political debates,” he said.



“I think that's kind of looking backwards. I want to start looking at the problems we had and move us forward -- both Kosovo and Serbia -- toward a greater sense of working together for the people."



With reporting by AP



