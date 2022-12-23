Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead

U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead
Embed
U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:40 0:00

Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the nuclear deal with Iran is not dead. The Biden administration's special envoy for Iran said that negotiations on reviving the deal reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board" until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward. Commenting on the ongoing protests in Iran, Malley said that they are "a very profound, courageous, expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights."

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG