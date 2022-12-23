U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead

Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the nuclear deal with Iran is not dead. The Biden administration's special envoy for Iran said that negotiations on reviving the deal reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board" until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward. Commenting on the ongoing protests in Iran, Malley said that they are "a very profound, courageous, expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights."