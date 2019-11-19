U.S. Envoy: We Are Working To Help Iranians Bypass Internet Shutdown

Brian Hook, Washington's special envoy for Iran, said the United States is working to help Iranians bypass a near total Internet shutdown amid violent protests over a sharp hike in gasoline prices. Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Farda on November 18, Hook said the United States is trying to put in place "workarounds" to help Iranians access the global Internet. Hook accused the Iranian leaders of "hypocrisy" for using social media while depriving millions of Iranians access to the Internet.