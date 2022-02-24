News
U.S. Expels No. 2 Russian Diplomat
The United States has expelled Russia’s second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for the expulsion of the No. 2 U.S. diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior State Department official said on February 24.
The diplomat expelled is Minister Counselor Sergei Trepelkov, who is currently the No. 2 at the mission under Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. The move follows Russia’s decision to expel U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow earlier this month.
The official said the State Department informed the Russian Embassy on February 23 of the expulsion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The expulsion comes as tensions between the United States and Russia hit a post-Cold War high over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the official said the move is unrelated to the unfolding military incursion. It is instead part of a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing.
The step was taken “as a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our deputy chief of mission,” the official said. The United States will not allow actions like the expulsion of Gorman to “go without a response.”
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
All Of The Latest News
EU Leaders Agree On New Sanctions At Emergency Summit
European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that they say will have “massive and severe consequences” in response to President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.
The punitive measures target Russia’s financial, energy, and transport sectors and add restrictions on exports and financing. They also add more Russian individuals to a previously announced sanctions list.
The leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed to the sanctions on February 24 at an emergency summit in Brussels called to condemn the invasion.
In a statement agreed at the summit, EU leaders said the new round of sanctions "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our partners and allies."
The EU aims to freeze Russian assets held within the bloc and halt Russian banks' access to European financial markets as part of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented."
"Our sanctions will hurt the Russian economy in its heart," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
More specific details of the sanctions, including whether they include Russia’s access to the SWIFT global interbank transfer system, were not immediately known.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Ukraine and the Baltic states say Russia should be cut off from the system, but when asked about SWIFT, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "We need to keep sanctions ready for later times."
U.S. President Joe Biden, who also announced another round of harsh U.S. sanctions earlier on February 24, said the United States would not restrict access to SWIFT for now.
The EU sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective.
The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.
The EU had already approved a first round of sanctions on February 23, including blacklisting Russian lawmakers, government officials, and businesses.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin, and all 351 lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine were among those targeted in the first round.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Ukraine Reports Dozens Of Deaths As Fighting Rages And People Flee
Ukrainian Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said 57 people had been killed and 169 wounded in the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia unleashed air strikes on cities and military bases and sent troops and tanks from multiple directions. The deputy defense minister reported that heavy Russian shelling was still under way in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa, Ukraine's most important seaport, in the south.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The highway heading west out of Kyiv was jammed with traffic as residents fled expected attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
Ukraine requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations said.
The request is in response “to the extremely grave deterioration in the human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's hostilities on Ukrainian territory," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said in a letter sent to the president's forum.
The Council president will meet and discuss the request with the 47-member body, a U.N. statement said. A simple majority is needed to hold an urgent debate during its main annual session opening on February 28.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action.
Zelenskiy urged the U.S. and West to impose even harsher sanctions and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system, a key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world. Biden said the U.S. and its partners were withholding that move for now but could impose more sanctions later.
Zelenskiy, who earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law, described Russian forces advancing on a series fronts, including a “difficult situation” developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and said Russian troops were slowly advancing from the north on the city of Chernihiv.
He appealed to global leaders, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”
Both sides claimed to have destroyed some of the other's aircraft and military hardware, though little of that could be confirmed.
The invasion prompted outrage and denunciations from the West and elsewhere as fears grew of an outbreak of a major war in the middle of Europe.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, dpa, and the BBC
Biden Announces New U.S. Sanctions Hitting Russian Banks, Technology Sector
U.S. President Joe Biden announced severe new sanctions against Russia on February 24 in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The new U.S. sanctions will hit Russia's VTB Bank, cutting it from the U.S. financial system, Biden said, adding that other new sanctions will hit Russian oligarchs and its technology sector.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war,” Biden said, and he and Russia “will bear the consequences.”
Speaking at the White House, Biden said Putin rejected attempts by the West to engage in dialogue before launching his "premeditated attack," which he said violated international law.
"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," Biden said.
The sanctions are designed to have a long-term impact on Russia while minimizing the impact on the United States and its allies.
He said the steps will block the assets of four large Russian banks, cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products, and sanction oligarchs.
The sanctions also will limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen.
Biden held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for transfers from bank to bank around the globe. He also withheld any additional sanctions on Russian’s energy sector, but said Washington was prepared to do more.
Biden noted that condemnation of Putin’s actions has come from all over the world and predicted that the Russian president will be left as a pariah on the international stage. He added that he has no plans to talk with Putin.
He also described the situation as a dangerous moment for all of Europe, but said that freedom would prevail.
Biden reiterated that U.S. forces “will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine" but vowed to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
He said he had authorized additional U.S. troops to deploy to Germany.
His announcement represented the second major tranche of sanctions against Russia since Putin earlier this week recognized two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.
The first round was announced on February 22 when Biden sanctioned two large Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt along with some members of the Russian elite and their family members.
A day later Washington imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Three RFE/RL Correspondents Among Hundreds Reportedly Detained In Moscow
Three correspondents from RFE/RL's Russian Service have been detained in Moscow while covering a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The journalists were arrested despite one of them telling police repeatedly that he was a representative of the press. According to a video of the arrest that one of the journalists filmed and managed to transmit, he also tells the officer to stop using physical force against him.
The nearly two-minute shaky video shows the journalist being escorted away after nightfall on Pushkinskaya Square and being placed into a police bus with more than 20 other people inside.
According to the correspondents, they were to be taken to the Kuntsevo police station.
There have also been reports of detentions of employees of other media outlets. The security force presence in the center of Moscow included a noticeable accumulation of special equipment and fighters of the National Guard.
The arrests occurred after about 300-700 people gathered near the monument to the writer Alexander Pushkin chanting "No to war!"
OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, reported that there were 653 people detained in 40 Russian cities. In Moscow, the police detained at least 290 people.
The Telegram channel Baza reported that the Moscow Police received an order to suppress everything that can be considered a provocation, including the flags of Ukraine and posters with inflammatory statements.
Mixed Reaction From Russians In Rostov To Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine
G7 Leaders Say Putin Has Put Himself On 'Wrong Side Of History' By Attacking Ukraine
The Group of Seven has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “serious threat” to global order and says Russian President Vladimir Putin has put himself on the wrong side of history by launching war in Europe.
The G7 statement followed a virtual meeting of the group on February 24 as Russia’s military action met with outrage and condemnation around the world.
The G7 said that it was “ready to act” on potential disruptions of energy supplies and that it was ready to provide support with humanitarian assistance for the expected wave of refugees and displaced persons.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who plans to speak from the White House on the new conflict in Ukraine at 12:30 p.m. local time, took part in the meeting along with his counterparts from the other G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.
The European Union is also stepping up its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It will agree to further sanctions “that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action,” according to a draft copy of a statement from the European Council obtained by RFE/RL.
The statement, covering the conclusions of an EU summit, said the sanctions would be imposed in close coordination with partners and allies and it calls for a further sanctions package that will also cover Belarus.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The statement condemns the “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine" and says Russia's military actions violate international law and undermine European and global security and stability.
“Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions,” the statement said.
The 27-member bloc announced sanctions against senior Kremlin officials on February 23, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The additional sanctions are expected to be approved later on February 24.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the new round of sanctions would be the "harshest" ever imposed by the EU, adding that there will be "both sectorial and individual" sanctions.
Earlier on February 24, the EU summoned the Russian ambassador to the European Union to convey its "strongest condemnation" of the attack on Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy service said in a statement.
Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov was condemned for the "unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation" and told to convey to Moscow Brussels's demand for an immediate end to military operations, the statement said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Forces Capture Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukrainian PM
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the exclusion zone around it has been captured by Russian forces, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on February 24.
"Unfortunately, I have to say that, as of now, the Chernobyl zone, the so-called exclusion zone, and all Chernobyl facilities have been taken under control by Russian armed groups," Shmygal told a news briefing after an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Kyiv.
"According to the leadership of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, there are no victims at the moment," he said, adding the further information will released after clarification.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Russian forces captured the power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, after a "fierce" battle on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the head of the president's office said.
"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," said the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.
Some Russian military massed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone before crossing into Ukraine early on February 24, a Russian security source said, according to Reuters.
Russia wants to control the Chernobyl nuclear reactor to signal to NATO not to interfere militarily, the source told the agency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced earlier that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
"Russian occupying forces are trying to take over the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our soldiers are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
He said Kyiv's forces are fighting off Russian troops for control of the Chernobyl plant, which spewed radioactive waste across Europe when one of its nuclear reactors exploded in April 1986.
Fighting in the exclusion zone raised fears it could trigger a large-scale environmental disaster, Ukrainian officials said.
The plant, which lies 130 kilometers north of Kyiv, has been decommissioned, and the reactor that exploded has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation from leaking.
Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said earlier that Russian troops entered the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from Belarus.
“If as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes the nuclear waste storage facility is destroyed, the radioactive dust may cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and the EU countries,” he said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Global Markets Rocked, Ruble Falls After Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
U.S. stock exchanges in New York opened lower, the ruble fell to a record low, and oil rose to more than $100 a barrel on February 24 after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average joined a global equity sell-off, opening down 2.1 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 also declined 1.6 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.5 percent.
Markets in Europe and Asia fell as much as 5 percent earlier on February 24 as oil prices topped $100 a barrel for the first time in seven years. Gold, another safe haven investment, also rose.
The ruble plunged to a record low after chaotic moves on Russia's markets. The Russian currency weakened by nearly 7 percent to 86.98 per dollar. The Moscow stock exchange was forced to suspend trading after a record 40 percent drop, Reuters reported.
Traders worldwide were watching as U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders prepared further sanctions. Biden was to meet later on February 24 with allies in the Group of Seven club of major economies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions in response to the attack.
The sanctions are likely to inflict more pain on Russia's already shaky economy but also further affect world markets and energy prices.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Activist Who Called For Protests Against War In Ukraine Detained In Moscow
MOSCOW -- Prominent Russian human rights activist Marina Litvinovich was detained by police on February 24 shortly after she publicly called on Russians to rally in their cities against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Litvinovich wrote on Telegram she was detained as she was leaving her apartment in Moscow.
In a video statement on Facebook, Litvinovich called on Russians across the country not to be afraid and to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"I know that many of you right now feel desperate, powerless, and ashamed over the attack by [President] Vladimir Putin on the friendly people of Ukraine. But I call on you not to be desperate and come out to the central squares of your cities at 7 p.m. today and clearly and explicitly say that we, the people of Russia, are against the war unleashed by Putin," Litvinovich said.
the Investigative Committee, meanwhile, warned citizens against taking part in anti-invasion protests.
"The Investigative Committee of Russia warns of responsibility for holding unauthorized actions and participating in uncoordinated events," the committee said in a message on its official web page.
However, in many cities across Russia, Omsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Astrakhan, and Saratov, people held single-person pickets -- which do not require preliminary permission from the authorities -- to demand that Russian authorities immediately stop the military attack on Ukraine.
Many of the picketers were detained by police.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, police in the Central Asian state's largest city, Almaty, arrested several activists who rallied in front of the Russian Consulate condemning the war in Ukraine.
In another Central Asian country, Kyrgyzstan, dozens of activists picketed the Russian Embassy on February 24, protesting Russia's attack on Ukraine.
With reporting by Siberia.Realities, Idel.Realities, and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Traffic Jams And Lines For Cash As Kyiv Reacts To Russia's Attack On Ukraine
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Condemns Russia's Attack On Ukraine At Trial
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine in a statement he made at his ongoing trial held in a penal colony.
On February 24, during the trial on embezzlement charges that he rejects as politically motivated, Navalny asked the court to include his statement into the trial's protocol.
"This war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the theft from Russian citizens and divert their attention from problems that exist inside the country," he said.
Navalny, dressed in a prison uniform, said the war would "lead to a huge number of victims, destroyed futures, and the continuation of this line of impoverishment of the citizens of Russia."
“I am against this war," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for the conflict and calling those who launched the war "bandits and thieves."
Moscow's Lefortovo district court resumed Navalny's trial on February 21 inside the Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, where the Kremlin critic has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The trial that started on February 15 is looking into the new case against Navalny launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation. He is also accused of holding a Moscow court in contempt.
Investigators say Navalny is accused of taking $33,770 in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal benefit, accusations that the outspoken Kremlin critic and his supporters reject, calling them politically motivated.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for the contempt-of-court charge.
Another Former Deputy Chief Of Kazakh Security Committee Arrested Over January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh authorities have arrested another former deputy chief of the Committee of National Security (KNB) over deadly unrest that shook the Central Asian nation last month.
The KNB said late on February 23 that Marat Osipov had been placed in pretrial detention on charges of abuse of office. The KNB gave no details except to add that the arrest was linked to the violence in early January.
Kazakh authorities said right after the riots last month that the chief of the KNB, Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested along with two other KNB deputy chiefs -- Daulet Erghozhin and Anuar Sadyqulov -- on charges of high treason.
Masimov's first deputy, Samat Abish, who is a nephew of Nazarbaev, was sacked from his post last month.
Last week, former Defense Minister Murat Bektanov was detained and charged with inaction during the January unrest.
Protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen last month over a sudden fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters’ economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" had attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev’s claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot to kill without warning" order.
Iran's Chief Negotiator Says 'Certain Decisions' Needed From West To Reach Nuclear Deal
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator has called on Western partners in the nuclear talks in Vienna to "take certain decisions" to seal a deal on reviving a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.
"Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that. It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and balanced approach to take the last step," Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter on February 24.
Negotiations to revive the pact, under which Tehran agreed to curb sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, began more than 10 months ago in Vienna.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began violating some of the pact’s nuclear limits.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said on February 21 that the talks had made "significant progress," although there were still unresolved issues.
“To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take,” Bagheri Kani added after flying back to Tehran for consultations on the talks, which Iranian officials and Western diplomats say have reached a crucial stage.
As Bagheri Kani left Vienna, Iranian media reported that Behruz Kamalvandi, deputy head and spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, arrived in the Austrian capital for "technical consultations" with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on February 23 that Bagheri Kani was returning to Tehran for "a short trip," and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a news conference in Tehran that the talks were at a sensitive stage.
"We wonder whether the Western side can adopt a realistic approach to go through the remaining points of the talks," Amir-Abdollahian said, speaking alongside his Omani counterpart, who arrived earlier in Tehran for a visit.
Amir-Abdollahian said he was "optimistic" about a deal while insisting without elaboration that Iran would not give up its "red lines."
Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi’s visit to Tehran raised the potential that Oman could operate as an intermediary in the ongoing nuclear talks. Oman has often acted as a go-between to help facilitate diplomacy between the United States and Iran.
Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Tehran was ready to swap prisoners with the United States but said it would be “a humanitarian issue” unrelated to the nuclear accord.
Diplomats from parties involved in the negotiations have recently said the talks had reached a crucial stage. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the parliament on February 16 they were at a “tipping point.”
The talks involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly because Iran refused to meet face-to-face with the American delegation.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, IRNA
Moldova Closes Airspace, Will Declare State Of Emergency As Influx Of Ukrainians Expected
Moldova has announced it was closing its airspace because of the war in neighboring Ukraine, shortly after President Maia Sandu said Chisinau would introduce a state of emergency and was ready to accept tens of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian attack.
"We will help people who need our help and support," Sandu said on February 24.
Sandu said she had called a meeting of the Exceptional Situations Committee to decide on a series of measures to manage the humanitarian aspect of the crisis.
Moldova's Interior Minister Ana Revenco said that so far 1,900 Ukrainian citizens had crossed into Moldova on February 24.
RFE/RL correspondents report that Moldovan authorities have started establishing triage and assistance centers at two border crossings with Ukraine -- Ocnita and Palanca. According to Moldova's Interior Ministry, the centers will also be prepared to offer accommodation to a number of refugees for 72 hours.
Dozens of vehicles were lining up at the border between Ukraine and Moldova, according to Moldovan media websites. Moldova has a border of 1,222 kilometers with Ukraine.
Sandu urged all Moldovans who are in Ukraine to return immediately.
EU member Romania, which has a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, has also seen an increased number of Ukrainian arrivals at the Sighetu Marmatiei border crossing, but according to local officials there, Ukrainian citizens crossing into Romania are seeking to continue traveling toward Poland and the Czech Republic.
With reporting by unimedia.md
Lukashenka Says Belarusian Troops Not Part Of Russian Attack On Ukraine
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, says his military is not taking part in the February 24 Russian attack on Ukraine, state media reported.
"Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," said Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow has stationed thousands of troops in Belarus and has most recently participated in military maneuvers there with some 30,000 troops.
The exercises were scheduled to end this week but were extended prior to the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Many Western leaders said the exercises were being used to cover Russian intentions prior to the attack on Ukraine.
Video on social media has purported to show Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Belarus.
And Ukraine’s border guard agency reported an artillery barrage by Russian troops from Belarus.
Putin made an early morning call to Lukashenka to inform him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine, Lukashenka’s office said.
"Around 5 a.m. today there was a telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia," Lukashenka’s office said.
“During the call, Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas," it said.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
'Barbaric Act': NATO's Central European Members Condemn Russia's Attack On Ukraine
NATO nations on the alliance’s so-called “eastern flank” condemned Russia’s early morning attack on Ukraine, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis labeling it a "very grave breach of international law.”
In a Twitter statement on February 24, Iohannis wrote that Russia’s attack on Ukraine “will be met with the strongest reaction by the international community inflicting massive consequences [and the] most severe cost.”
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, meanwhile, called for the activation of NATO's Article 4, which sets forth a mechanism of consultation among allies.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter that Moscow’s military action was a “barbaric act of aggression" and an "absolutely unjustifiable act of aggression toward an independent country, which cannot remain without reaction from EU and NATO."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “we must immediately respond to Russia's criminal aggression on Ukraine. Europe and the free world has to stop Putin. Today's European Council should approve fiercest possible sanctions."
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This act undermines the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and constitutes a grave breach of international law."
At the United Nations, Bulgarian Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva said, “Ukraine, you’re not alone.”
However, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had not yet explicitly condemned the attack.
But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said war was "the worst-case scenario," and he reiterated that Hungary fully supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.
"The task now...is to guarantee the security of Hungarian people," Szijjarto said.
"Our embassy in Kyiv is operating, and ready to help Hungarians who are in the Ukraine right now," he said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
NATO Chief Says Alliance Will Defend 'Every Inch' Of Its Territory, As It Sets New Summit
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and he vowed that the alliance would defend “every inch” of its members’ territory.
“We must respond with renewed resolve and even stronger unity," Stoltenberg told a news conference after conducting an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels.
"What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg, who confirmed that NATO will hold a virtual meeting of its 30 national leaders on February 25.
Stoltenberg restated the alliance’s commitment to Article 5, which holds that an attack on one member constitutes an attack on all members.
He said the alliance is also activating its "defense plans" for allied countries following Russia's attack on Ukraine, which is not a NATO member but is aligned with the West.
The NATO chief said the Western military alliance was already bolstering its defense capabilities and that it had more than 100 warplanes on high alert to protect members’ airspace.
Stoltenberg blasted Russia’s attack on Ukraine, saying it was “a deliberate, cold-blooded, and long-planned invasion.”
He said that “Russia is using force to try to rewrite history.”
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
“Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine,” he said. “Peace on our continent has been shattered."
The emergency session on February 24 came after Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland requested rare consultations under Article 4 of the NATO charter. That article can be initiated when “the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the [NATO] parties is threatened.”
“We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense across the alliance,” envoys of the four countries said.
The Polish government urged NATO to bolster its forces in the East after Russia's military offensive.
"Now is the time to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. We expect such decisions to be taken," government spokesman Piotr Muller said on February 24.
Muller added that Polish diplomatic missions in Ukraine would remain open "as long as possible."
NATO began sending additional troops to its eastern flank following Russia’s previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when it seized the Crimea region. Moscow has since supported separatists in eastern Ukraine in a bloody war against the Kyiv government.
On February 11, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to Poland. A Pentagon statement said the troops would join some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions. They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the Pentagon statement said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Moscow Stock Market, Ruble Plummet After Russia's Attack On Ukraine
The key index of Russia’s main stock exchange tumbled 20 percent after a delayed opening as investors feared the effects of Western sanctions following Moscow’s decision to attack Ukraine.
The RTS index was down 20.16 percent on February 24 after reopening following a suspension implemented by authorities.
The ruble crashed more than 9 percent on currency markets, prompting the Russian central bank to intervene to “stabilize” markets.
"To stabilize the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement.
"The Bank of Russia will ensure the maintenance of financial stability and continuity of the operation of financial institutions, using all necessary tools," it said.
It added that other financial institutions "have clear action plans for any scenario."
Stock markets around the world also fell sharply early on February 24 as fears of economic disruptions hit the markets.
Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel, their highest levels since September 2014, on concerns of a disruption in supplies should Western sanctions affect Russian oil exports.
Gold prices and the Japanese yen -- traditional safe havens in the midst of global uncertainties -- also jumped higher.
"Russia/Ukraine tensions bring both a possible demand shock [for Europe], and more importantly a much larger supply shock for the rest of the world given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to energy, hard commodities, and soft commodities," National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland was quoted by AFP as saying.
BNY Mellon Investment Management's Lale Akoner was quoted as saying: "Expect volatility to really persist in the next few months" amid global uncertainties.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Suffered 'Serious Losses' After Russian Air Strikes Pound Dozens Of Targets
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told his nation that Ukraine suffered "serious losses" in the initial stages of Russia's long-feared attack early on February 24, with an adviser saying at least 40 people had been killed.
Zelenskiy also said he was breaking diplomatic ties with Moscow and he urged Russians "who had not lost their honor" to protest their government's actions.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Zelenskiy spoke in a televised address on February 24 shortly after Russian missiles had targeted air bases and military infrastructure in at least 25 cities after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special" operation to "demilitarize" its neighbor and rival.
The attack began in the early hours of February 24, with explosions and sirens being heard in the capital, Kyiv, and at its Boryspil airport, and witnesses reporting missile blasts in many other cities, including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhya.
The attack prompted outrage and denunciations from the West and elsewhere as fears grew of a major war in the middle of Europe.
NATO ambassadors said the alliance had agreed to beef up its land, sea, and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine.
NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks on February 24 that "we have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies."
Zelenskiy -- who spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- declared martial law, but he urged citizens to remain calm amid the Russian assault.
He said Moscow had launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with missile attacks targeting "our military infrastructure" and border guards in several cities.
WATCH: Russian missiles and air strikes targeted Ukrainian military positions and infrastructure across the country. Videos posted to social media showed explosions in several cities as Russia launched its attack of Ukraine.
The Kremlin on February 24 repeated Putin's previous statement, saying that the goal of the invasion was the "demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine."
Earlier on February 24, Putin justified invading Ukraine by saying that Moscow would try to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, reiterating his baseless accusations made in a speech on February 21 that the Ukrainian government was a "neo-Nazi" regime that was seeking a nuclear weapon.
Explaining what the demilitarization of Ukraine means, Peskov said it was the "neutralization of its military potential, which recently was noticeably increased due to, among other things, the active efforts by foreign countries."
WATCH: Kyiv residents spoke to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service as Russian missiles hit cities across the country. Some Ukrainians are hoping to flee to safety, but others plan to stay at home.
Answering a question about how deep Russia plans to get inside Ukraine, Peskov said: "I cannot give any information related to military, technological, and other elements of this operation. The only source for that data is our defense institution, our military."
"The terms of the operation will be defined by its efficiency, congruity, and will, of course, be defined by the supreme commander."
Zelenskiy, meanwhile, urged Ukrainians to step up to defend their country and promised to provide them with weapons if they did so.
Putin "wants to destroy my country, our country," he said in an emotional address.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged other countries to impose tough sanctions on Russia immediately and to provide Ukraine with military and financial support.
"Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naive. Don't repeat mistakes of the past," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on February 24 while Europe's aviation regulator warned about hazards to flying in bordering regions.
Moldova, southwest of Ukraine, also closed its airspace, while Belarus to the north said civilian flights could no longer fly over part of its territory after Putin authorized the military operation.
CNN reported that Russian troops had entered Ukraine through the port city of Odesa, but it was not clear if they were involved in fighting. CNN also showed video purporting to show Russian troops entering Ukraine from Belarus, where they had been involved in military drills.
As of midday, an adviser to Zelenskiy said Ukraine was being hit by a second wave of missile strikes. No further details were immediately available.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had struck military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defenses but that it had not hit populated areas.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that "heavy fighting" was under way in the Kharkiv area and in the regions close to the separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine.
"The enemy suffered losses in troops and equipment. Our troops regained full control over the towns of Mariupol and Shchastya.... At least six planes, two helicopters, and tens of armored vehicles of the enemy were destroyed," it said, although the claims could not immediately be confirmed.
There was immediate and widespread condemnation from the West, with vows of new, tougher sanctions to be slapped on Moscow.
Biden called the action an "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world would "hold Russia accountable."
"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a statement.
"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he added.
WATCH: Ukrainian authorities released video showing Russian tanks and military vehicles crossing a checkpoint from the occupied Crimean Peninsula on February 24:
The White House said later that Biden had spoken with Zelenskiy and had offered his support and briefed the Ukrainian leader on the planned next steps against Russia by Washington and its allies.
Biden said he would address the nation on February 24.
British Prime Minister Johnson condemned the "horrific events in Ukraine" and said Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack."
"The U.K. and our allies will respond decisively," he wrote on Twtiter, adding that he -- like Biden -- had spoken by phone with Zelenskiy.
The EU echoed those remarks, with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that "by its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned what he called Russia's "reckless" attack on Ukraine.
He said NATO allies will meet to address "Russia's renewed aggression." Ukraine is not a member of NATO but is aligned with the West.
"I strongly condemn Russia's reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
European Union leaders will discuss new, tougher sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later on February 24 in reaction to its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, von der Leyen said.
"We will hold President Putin accountable for that," she said.
"With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets," von der Leyen said in a statement to the media. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc will slap the harshest package of sanctions ever implemented on Russia.
"The European Union will respond in the strongest possible ways...(EU leaders) will adopt a stronger package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented," he told reporters in Brussels.
Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who has in the past pursued close ties with Putin, also criticized Russia's move against its smaller neighbor. "Together with our European Union and NATO allies, we condemn Russia's military action," he said in a video on Facebook.
Orban, whose anti-migrant policies have put him at odds with the EU, also said that the number of Ukrainian refugees approaching Hungary's borders was likely to grow. He added that Hungary was "prepared to care for them and will be able to meet this challenge quickly and effectively."
In a nationally televised speech early on February 24, Putin sought to justify the offensive operation by claiming that he had to stop Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons. Ukraine has not indicated it is seeking nuclear weapons.
"Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action," Putin said, and that Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbas region had asked for assistance.
Putin also said the action was intended to protect civilians and that it came in response to threats coming from Ukraine -- claims Kyiv and the West have long dismissed.
Putin called on the Ukrainian military to lay down its arms. He claimed that Russia did not intend to occupy Ukrainian territory.
Russia had massed more than 150,000 combat-ready armed forces with heavy equipment on Ukraine's border, something NATO has described as the largest military buildup on the European continent since the end of the Cold War.
Putin had for weeks denied any plans to invade Ukraine.
The Russian leader is seeking to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO -- something he has called an existential threat -- and bring the Western alliance's eastward expansion to a halt.
Ukraine has been aiming to join NATO ever since Russia seized its Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed separatists in its eastern provinces.
Zelenskiy made a last-ditch effort to avoid a war by trying to call Putin late on February 23. Putin did not take the call, Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, and the BBC
Ukrainian Soldiers Say Shelling From Separatist Regions Has Become More 'Professional'
EU Leaders To Meet Amid Rising Fears That Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Is Imminent
European Union leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on February 24 in Brussels to discuss next steps on how to deal with Russia as Ukraine and the world brace for a possible large scale Russian military offensive.
European Council President Charles Michel said in his invitation to the in-person meeting that the “use of force and coercion to change borders has no place in the 21st century.”
The meeting will take place as a nationwide 30-day state of emergency takes effect in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed the introduction of the state of emergency for all of Ukraine except for two eastern regions where a state of emergency has been in place since 2014.
The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day in which several developments heightened fears that Europe is sliding toward a massive conflict.
After weeks of trying to project calm, Kyiv mobilized reservists and urged its citizens living in Russia to leave. Moscow began to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack.
Ukraine said it was the target of another cyberattack affecting multiple government and banking websites, and the United States announced sanctions against the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world is "facing a moment of peril," and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that an all-out Russian invasion could displace 5 million people, triggering a new European refugee crisis.
"The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable," she said.
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded with the United Nations to hold Moscow accountable for what he called its attack on "the core principles of international law."
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said more than 150,000 Russian troops are arrayed along Ukraine’s borders in an advanced state of readiness.
The posture of the forces “leads us to believe that we are potentially close to a large-scale action,” Kirby told a briefing. “Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border and put themselves in an advanced state of readiness to act. We believe that they are ready.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on February 23 that the leaders of pro-Russia separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had requested military support from President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, Peskov said the leaders wrote to Putin to claim that shelling by the Ukrainian military had caused civilian deaths and forced many people to flee.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the separatists' request for Russian help was an example of the sort of “false flag” operation that the West had warned Moscow would use to create a pretext for war.
Putin inflamed already heightened tensions earlier this week when he signed decrees recognizing the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine. The Russian parliament subsequently approved his request to use military force outside the country.
Over the past few days, the security situation in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated significantly, and reports from some areas indicate Russia-backed separatists have increased their shelling.
The State Emergency Service said it was temporarily suspending its work at four checkpoints because of the shelling. The tents are being torn down and the personnel removed, a statement from the service said.
Ukrainian soldiers in Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine told RFE/RL that several shells fired on February 23 hit houses there, killing one civilian.
Ukrainian soldiers in Novoluhanske and Horlivka said that the shelling had become more accurate, which they say indicates the presence of the Russian military in the separatist-controlled areas.
Shelling across the line of contact is not unusual, they say, adding that there is no talk of a large-scale offensive yet.
The Ukrainian forces also reported shelling on February 22 that hit a house in the village of Tryokhizbenka, according to a correspondent with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service. The shelling came from BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and struck in areas where people live, the Ukrainian forces said.
The explosion also damaged several apartments, forcing civilians to seek shelter in a bunker with Ukrainian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Interfax, and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Suffered 'Serious Losses' After Russian Air Strikes Pound Dozens Of Targets2
'They Drink A Lot, Sell Their Fuel': Belarusians Give Low Marks To Russian Troops Deployed For Drills3
Russian Forces Capture Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukrainian PM4
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack5
Moldova Closes Airspace, Will Declare State Of Emergency As Influx Of Ukrainians Expected6
Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Recognizing Separatists' Independence Bid7
NATO Chief Says Alliance Will Defend 'Every Inch' Of Its Territory, As It Sets New Summit8
Madness Or Method? Why Putin Recognized The Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine9
Dazed And Deluded: As Putin Launches Invasion Of Ukraine, Russian Society Reels10
Russian Missiles, Air Strikes Hit Ukrainian Targets
Subscribe