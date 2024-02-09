News
- By AP
U.S. Has Enough Funds To Continue Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16, National Guard Chief Says
The U.S. National Guard still has enough money to complete the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets despite the United States running out of funds to send additional weapons and assistance to Kyiv, the head of the guard said on February 8. “We do have the resources to continue the training that’s already started,” General Dan Hokanson said. President Joe Biden announced in August that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 as part of a multinational effort to provide Ukraine the advanced fighter jets. Pilot training began in October at Morris Air National Guard base in Arizona.
Russia, Ukraine Conduct Another Exchange Of POWs
Russia and Ukraine on February 8 exchanged 100 prisoners of war each after mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the exchange was conducted under a "100-to-100" formula and mentioned the U.A.E.'s "humanitarian mediation." The ministry said on Telegram that the returning soldiers would undergo medical examinations in Moscow.
A Defense Ministry video posted on Telegram showed soldiers boarding a bus and chatting with each other and making calls on cell phones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also released details of the exchange on Telegram.
"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said and posted photographs of men wrapped in Ukrainian flags.
Zelenskiy described the returning POWs as members of the National Guard, the border guard service, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The majority are defenders of Mariupol,” Zelenskiy added, referring to the port city captured by Russian forces in May 2022 after a three-month siege.
"We always remember our people in captivity, everyone. We need to get everyone back. We are working on that every day," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's coordinating committee on POWs said 28 of the returning soldiers were injured or ill. It said 84 had taken part in the defense of Mariupol. Others among them served in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where some of the heaviest fighting has taken place.
The last exchange took place on January 31 and was one of the largest since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. It involved 195 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel who were swapped for 195 Russian military personnel, according to Russian authorities. Zelenskiy said the exchange involved 207 people returned to Ukraine.
The January 31 exchange was the first after the crash of an Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod region on January 24. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the plane and all died. Russian officials said the plane was shot down by Ukraine.
Ukrainian military intelligence said last week that it has repeatedly asked Moscow to return the bodies of the POWs who Russia said died in the crash. Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said the calls have gone unanswered.
Kyiv has not confirmed Russia’s claim that its forces shot down the plane but confirmed that a prisoner exchange was being prepared. Ukrainian authorities have called for an international investigation into the crash.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgian Parliament Approves New Cabinet Led By Former Chairman Of Ruling Party
The former chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has been appointed prime minister in a reshuffle ahead of general elections later this year.
Irakli Kobakhidze and his cabinet were approved on February 8 in an 84-10 vote in parliament that expressed confidence in the new government.
The reshuffle was touched off when Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on January 29 announced his resignation to give his party time to prepare for the general elections, which are to be held in the Caucasus nation by October.
Georgian media had previously reported that Kobakhidze would take Garibashvili’s place. He presented his government to the parliament earlier and outlined a program for the “construction of a European state.”
The only change in the cabinet is the defense minister. Deputy speaker of the parliament Irakli Chikovani will take over the post from Juansher Burchuladze, who was appointed on in February 2021.
Kobakhidze, 45, a German-educated lawyer, has held the job of Georgian Dream's chairman since 2021. From 2016 to 2019, Kobakhidze served as the parliament speaker but was forced to resign following mass demonstrations that erupted in Tbilisi when a Russian lawmaker chaired an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries in the parliament building.
Speaking in parliament on February 8, Kobakhidze said the government would work to end the Russian occupation of Georgia's breakaway provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and take efforts to overcome poverty.
Russia fought a brief war with Georgia in August 2008 after Tbilisi made a botched attempt to regain control over South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states and beefed up its military presence in them.
“Today, 20 percent of Georgia’s territory is occupied, and 15 percent of its citizens live on the verge of poverty," Kobakhidze said. "We can only be proud of our work when we reset these two figures to zero: 0 percent occupation and 0 percent poverty. This is the Georgian dream, and this is the Georgia we dream of.”
Kobakhidze also presented a 10-month plan that aims to bring ongoing initiatives to a close. As Kobakhidze explained, after the elections later this year a four-year government program will be presented based on the Georgian Dream election program.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December at the same time that fellow former Soviet republics Ukraine and Moldova were given the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
However, a report published last month by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum -- an umbrella network of NGOs from the region and the European Union -- was critical of Georgia's backsliding on democracy and the rule of law under.
The report said Georgia was granted EU candidate status “even though” it had engaged in “anti-Western rhetoric” and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial “foreign agents” bill last year.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia-Related Sanctions, Updates Restrictions On Diamond Imports
The United States on February 8 imposed fresh sanctions for alleged violations of an oil price cap set by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and took steps to further restrict the importation of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was taking the oil price cap enforcement action -- the second this year -- by designating four entities for sanctions and blocking one vessel suspected of hauling oil priced above the cap.
The entities and the vessel were involved in a price cap violation scheme in late 2023, the department said.
“Russia’s own top energy official admits that the coalition’s price cap and our sanctions have led to widening discounts on Russian oil, limiting the revenue the Kremlin relies on for its illegal war,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The actions announced on February 8 should serve as a continued warning that the United States “can and will enforce violations of the cap,” he said in the news release.
The G7 industrialized countries imposed the price cap on seaborne Russian crude oil in December 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price cap, which the European Union and Australia later joined, aims to reduce the amount of oil revenues Russia earns from oil while maintaining a stable global energy market.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers and companies that offer insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in the countries that are in the international price cap coalition, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Treasury Department said the four entities that were designated for sanctions are United Arab Emirates-based Zeenit Supply and Trading, U.A.E.-based Talassa Shipping, NS Leader Shipping, and U.A.E.-based Oil Tankers SCF. All were involved in delivering Russian crude oil sold above the price cap last year, the department said.
The vessel that was blocked is the NS Leader, which made five port calls in Russia in 2023, according to the Treasury Department. Although NS Leader Shipping is the registered owner of ship, its ultimate owner is the Russian government, it said.
The sanctions freeze any assets held by the entities in U.S. jurisdiction and effectively bar anyone in the United States from dealing with the entities.
The determination prohibiting the importation of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia affects nonindustrial diamonds mined or extracted in Russia, not including those that have been substantially transformed in a third country. The prohibition, which is also designed to deprive Moscow of foreign revenues that can be used by its war machine, takes effect on March 1 and will expand on September 1 to include additional categories.
The second determination prohibits the importation of diamond jewelry and unsorted diamonds of Russian origin or exported from Russia. The prohibition takes effect on March 1.
“These prohibitions are intended to implement the December 2023 G7 commitments to impose phased restrictions on the importation of diamonds mined or extracted in Russia,” the Treasury Department said.
Putin Says In Interview With U.S. Commentator Russia Has 'No Interest' In Expanding War Into Poland
Russia has no interest in invading NATO member Poland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a controversial interview broadcast on February 8 in which he also said he believes a deal is possible to free detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Right-wing U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson, who conducted the two-hour interview on February 6 and aired it on his website, asked Putin whether he could imagine a scenario in which Russia sends troops into Poland.
"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia," Putin responded, adding: "We have no interest in Poland, Latvia, or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest. It's just threat mongering. It is absolutely out of the question."
On Gershkovich, Putin said Russian and American officials were discussing the case and had made some progress. The Russian president suggested that the person Moscow wants in return for Gershkovich is Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin.
"There is no taboo to settle this issue. We are willing to solve it, but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached," Putin told Carlson.
Carlson faced criticism for interviewing Putin when his government is holding Gershkovich and another U.S. journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva of RFE/RL, in jail on charges related to their reporting that both vehemently deny. Kurmasheva's case was not mentioned in the interview.
Some estimates say around 1,000 independent Russia journalists have been forced to flee the country fearing for their safety due to strict censorship laws Putin has put in place that make critical coverage of the war against Ukraine a criminal offense.
"Two American journalists are currently in Russian jails for trying to conduct independent journalism in Russia. Russian journalists have been killed for trying to practice independent journalism, some are in jail, and many others have had to flee the country," said Brian Taylor, a professor of political science at Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in the United States.
Carlson, a former Fox News host, made a name for himself by spreading conspiracy theories and has questioned U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian troops. The interview was Putin's first with a Western media figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“The fact that Putin is willing to talk to Tucker Carlson now means that Putin is looking for an opportunity to influence American domestic politics and he thinks Carlson will be a useful conduit for his message," Taylor said in an e-mail to RFE/RL.
The interview took place as Putin hopes that Western support for Kyiv will wane and morale among Ukrainians will flag to the point where his war aims are achievable. It also comes as U.S. military support for Kyiv is in question as Republican lawmakers block a $60 billion aid package proposed by President Joe Biden.
Describing his decision to interview Putin in an announcement posted on X on February 6, Carlson asserted that U.S. media outlets focus fawningly on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but that Putin’s voice is not heard in the United States because Western journalists have not “bothered” to interview him since the full-scale invasion.
Numerous Western journalists rejected this claim, saying they have consistently sought to interview Putin but have been turned away. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that, saying his office receives “numerous requests for interviews with the president” but that most of the Western outlets asking are “traditional TV channels and large newspapers that don’t even attempt to appear impartial in their coverage. Of course, there’s no desire to communicate with this kind of media.”
In announcing the interview, Carlson portrayed it as a chance to hear the Russian side, stating that "most Americans are not informed" on the war that he said he said is "reshaping the world." He did not mention that according to some estimates around 1,000 independent Russia journalists have been forced to flee the country fearing for their safety due to strict censorship laws Putin has put in place that make critical coverage of the war against Ukraine a criminal offense.
Carlson has gained a reputation for defending the Russian leader, once claiming that "hating Putin has become the central purpose of America's foreign policy."
His credentials as an independent journalist have been questioned, and in 2020, Fox News won a defamation case against him, with the judge saying in her verdict that when presenting stories, Carlson is not "stating actual facts" about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in "exaggeration" and "'nonliteral commentary."
Carlson was one of Fox News' top-rated hosts before he abruptly left the network last year after Fox settled a separate defamation lawsuit over its reporting of the 2020 presidential election. Fox agreed to pay $787 million to voting machine company Dominion after the company filed a lawsuit alleging the network spread false claims that its machines were rigged against former President Donald Trump.
Carlson has had a rocky relationship at times with the former president, but during Trump's presidency he had Carlson's full backing and he has endorsed Trump in his 2024 run to regain the White House.
According to Peskov, Carlson spent several days in Russia in a visit that was avidly covered by media outlets there, many of which are state-run or loyal to the state.
Putin repeated in the interview that the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a defensive battle to save Russia and that it was in response to the threat of further NATO expansion. He claimed that prior to the war Ukrainian leaders were "under complete American control" and refused to listen to Russian proposals to avoid war.
Zelenskiy Names New Ukrainian Military Commander, Says It's Time For 'Renewal'
KYIV -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy as the Ukrainian Army's commander in chief just minutes after announcing it was time for a "renewal" and "renewed leadership" of the country's armed forces.
In his statement on February 8, Zelenskiy said Syrskiy "has successful defense experience -- he conducted the Kyiv defense operation. He also has successful offensive experience -- the Kharkiv liberation operation."
The Russia-born, 58-year-old Syrskiy, who has served as the commander of Ukrainian ground forces since 2019, replaces General Valeriy Zaluzhniy following reports that Zelenskiy was strongly considering removing him.
Zelenksiy said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that is he grateful to Zaluzhniy and he appreciates "every victory we have achieved together." Before announcing the leadership change, Zelenskiy said he had "candidly discussed" with Zaluzhniy issues in the army that require urgent change.
"Starting today, a new management team will take over leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine. I had dozens of conversations with commanders at various levels," he said, adding that the move "is not about surnames, and surely not about politics."
The change in leadership is about the management of the military and "about involving the experience of this war’s combat-hardened commanders," he said, touting Syrskiy's successful experience, particularly in the defense of Kyiv and his successful offensive experience, particularly in the Kharkiv liberation operation.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov noted Zaluzhniy's role in the first two years of the full-scale Russian invasion, saying "our soldiers repelled the onslaught of the aggressor, defended our statehood, and continue to defend our independence every day."
He said he was grateful for Zaluzhniy's achievements and victories, but war changes and demands change.
"The battles of 2022, 2023, and 2024 are three different realities [and] 2024 will bring new changes for which we must be ready," Umerov said. "New approaches, new strategies are needed."
U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the move to replace Zaluzhniy was a "sovereign decision" made by Ukrainian leaders. He declined to comment further.
Syrskiy was one of the main commanders who led the Ukrainian armed forces' fight against the offensives by Russia-backed separatists that started in 2014 shortly after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea.
After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Syrskiy led the Ukrainian armed forces' successful counteroffensive to regain control over the Kharkiv region in September of that year.
In April 2022, Syrskiy's successful leadership in defending the Ukrainian capital earned him the title Hero of Ukraine, bestowed under a decree signed by Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy met earlier on February 8 with Zaluzhniy and said he had asked him to remain "on the team," though he didn't say in what capacity.
Zaluzhniy wrote on Telegram on February 8 that he and Zelenskiy "made a decision on the necessity to change approaches and strategy" in Ukraine's fight against Russia's ongoing aggression.
Speculation had swirled for weeks that Zelenskiy would remove Zaluzhniy over differences in strategy and Ukraine’s struggle to hold battlefield positions after a failed counteroffensive last year.
Tensions between Zaluzhniy and Zelenskiy surfaced in November after the commander in chief published an opinion piece in The Economist saying the war had entered a stalemate and only a technological breakthrough would allow Ukraine to achieve its goals of liberating occupied territory.
Zelenskiy’s office was quick to reject that battlefield assessment.
Polls showed earlier that Zaluzhniy's popularity in the country is as high, if not more so, than Zelenskiy's, and some experts suggested that if Zelenskiy ousted Zaluzhniy, it would demoralize some of Ukraine troops and undermine national unity.
Zelenskiy said in his message on X that in his discussion with Zaluzhniy on February 8 he proposed that the general continue working "on the Ukrainian state team" in an unspecified capacity.
"I will be grateful for his acceptance of this proposal," Zelenskiy said.
- By Kian Sharifi
Meta Bans Accounts Of Iran's Supreme Leader, Likely For Pro-Hamas Posts
Meta has removed accounts run by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Instagram and Facebook for posts in support of the Palestinian group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
“We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy,” a spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta told RFE/RL in a statement.
The policy includes organizations backlisted by the U.S. government.
Meta did not explicitly reference Hamas, but Khamenei has praised the group’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and 253 others being taken hostage and brought to the Hamas-controlled enclave of Gaza. Israel responded by launching a deadly offensive against the extremists.
“We kiss the foreheads and arms of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said in a speech three days after the attack.
Iran is a major backer of Hamas but has denied any involvement in the group’s attack on Israel.
Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, said in an interview with NBC News on February 7 that Iran has been arming, training, and “empowering” Palestinian militant groups.
The U.S. State Department in 2020 estimated that Iran “has historically provided up to $100 million annually in combined support” to Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
Meta said in October that it would remove “praise and substantive support” for Hamas.
Khamenei’s office maintains several accounts in various languages on popular social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, all of which are blocked in Iran.
The Iranian leader’s Persian account on Instagram, which had more than 5 million followers, is among the accounts that were removed.
Prior to its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, X, formerly known as Twitter, banned several accounts associated with Khamenei’s office for posting content threatening former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Imprisoned Russian Rights Defender Reportedly Beaten In Custody
The wife of imprisoned Uzbek-born Russian rights defender Bakhrom Khamroyev was quoted by Mediazona as saying her husband was severely beaten in a detention center in the city of Vladimir last month after he demanded his rights be respected. Khamroyev, known for providing legal support to labor migrants from Central Asia, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in May 2023 for "online calls for terrorism and organizing a terrorist group's activities." The charges stemmed from his online comments on trials of migrants accused of being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Relatives Of Ethnic Kazakhs Incarcerated In Xinjiang Resume Protest Near Chinese Consulate In Almaty
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Relatives of several ethnic Kazakhs incarcerated in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang have resumed a protest near the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, as they demand that their relatives be released.
There was no violence reported at the February 8 protest, though police did not allow the participants to get close to the consulate building.
One of the protesters, 68-year-old Khalida Aqytkhan, who said her two sons had been sentenced to 22 and 10 years in prison "simply because they are practicing Muslims," fainted and an ambulance was called to the site.
Representatives of the Chinese Consulate did not come out of the building to talk to the protesters. Police at the site refused to comment to RFE/RL.
Protesters in Almaty have regularly rallied near the Chinese Consulate since February 2021 to demand the release of relatives and loved ones imprisoned in Xinjiang for being practicing Muslims.
China has been accused of human rights violations against Kazakhs, Uyghurs and other mostly Turkic-speaking indigenous ethnic groups over the existence of mass detention camps in Xinjiang.
Beijing denies that the facilities are internment camps, saying its actions are aimed at combating terrorism, but people who have fled the province say those from the ethnic groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
The Chinese Embassy has said that all ethnic Kazakhs incarcerated in Xinjiang are Chinese citizens and are being held for breaking Chinese laws.
Several relatives of the protesters were released and allowed to travel to Kazakhstan in recent years.
Kazakh authorities refrain from openly criticizing the policies of China, one of their main creditors.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans. Han, China's largest ethnicity, is the second-largest community in Xinjiang.
Another Russian Billionaire Renounces Citizenship
Forbes reported on February 8 that billionaire Vasily Anisimov had renounced his Russian citizenship, becoming the seventh tycoon to do so since Moscow launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to documents obtained by the business magazine, Anisimov renounced his Russian citizenship in September 2022. He still holds passports from Croatia and the Dominican Republic. Other tycoons who have given up their Russian citizenship since February 2022 include Timur Turlov, Ruben Vardanyan, Yury Milner, Nikolai Storonsky, Oleg Tinkov, and Igor Makarov. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Landslide Death Toll In West Georgian Village Rises To Nine
Georgian authorities said on February 8 that the death toll of a massive landslide in the country’s west that occurred earlier this week had risen to nine after rescue teams found another body in the village of Negreti. According to the Interior Ministry, three of the landslide's victims were children. Georgia's National Environment Agency said the landslide was most likely caused by heavy snows and rains. Another landslide in Georgia's southwestern region of Adjara also killed two people this week. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Rights Watchdog Urges Kazakh Authorities To Release Journalist, Drop Extremism Charges
Human Rights Watch has urged Kazakh authorities to drop extremism charges and immediately release independent journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, whose trial is scheduled to start on February 12.
In a February 8 statement, HRW called the charges against Mukhammedkarim "unfounded," noting that the Central Asian nation's authorities "ramp up prosecutions against critics on similar charges."
"Kazakhstan authorities are trying to muzzle an outspoken, independent journalist who has repeatedly criticized the authorities and sought to exercise his right to peaceful assembly," HRW's senior Central Asia researcher Mihra Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan authorities need to narrow the definition of ‘extremism’ in the country’s criminal law and end the pernicious misuse of these charges against government critics."
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention in June 2023 on charges of financing an extremist group and participating in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
HRW also said in its statement that another Kazakh activist and the leader of the unregistered Algha, Qazaqstan! (Forward, Kazakhstan!) political party, Marat Zhylanbaev, was handed a seven-year prison term in November "on the same bogus charges."
"Both Duman Mukhammedkarim and Marat Zhylanbaev have already spent many days unjustifiably behind bars," Rittmann said.
"Both men should be released immediately."
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan had been ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan consider the reforms announced by Toqaev cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Nikopol Deputy Mayor Shot Dead, Ukrainian Police Say
The deputy mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol was killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire at his vehicle, Ukraine's national police reported on Telegram. "At the scene, police found that the attacker used an unidentified weapon, as a result of which the car caught fire. After extinguishing it, the body of a 59-year-old man was found in the cabin," the police said, without naming the victim. Ukrainian media identified the deputy mayor as Vitaliy Zhuravlov. Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk region, regularly sustains Russian attacks that cause civilian casualties, but prosecutors have not mentioned any link between the killing and Russian forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Skater Blamed Positive Drug Test On Dessert Made By Grandfather
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blamed a strawberry dessert made by her grandfather for the presence of banned doping substances that resulted in her being stripped of Olympic gold, an explanation rejected by arbitration judges.
In a report published by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the body laid out the reasons for rejecting her appeal of a case that led to a four-year doping ban handed to the teen last month.
Valieva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympics victory. Trimetazidine, a heart medication, is a banned substance as it can boost endurance.
Valieva said she inadvertently ingested the substance because her grandfather had used a cutting board to crush his heart pills before preparing a dessert for her.
"The CAS Panel determined that this explanation was not corroborated by any concrete evidence and that the Athlete was not able to establish that she had not committed the ADVR (anti-doping rule violation) intentionally," the CAS said.
"From this basis, and according to the relevant rules, the status of 'Protected Person' that the Athlete could enjoy before the CAS ad hoc Division at the time of the Olympic Winter Games 2022, because of her young age and on the basis of the limited evidence which was available at the very beginning of the case, was no longer applicable in her situation," it added.
After the CAS ruling on January 29, the International Skating Union (ISU) changed the medal won by the Russian figure skating team -- of which Valieva was a member -- at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 from gold to bronze.
Since the test results came right after the team competition, medals for the event were never awarded as a protracted legal battle over the case commenced.
The ISU also disqualified Valieva from her fourth place showing in the women's singles event in Beijing, and from her first place finish at the European Championships in 2022.
Russian athletes have been mired in doping scandals for the past decade after revelations of a state-backed system across many sports when the country hosted the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
An investigation into the issue led to Russian athletes being forced to prove they were "clean" and they had to compete as neutrals under a Russian Olympic Committee banner -- they were banned from using the Russian name, flag, or anthem -- in subsequent games as part of International Olympic Committee sanctions.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Mike Eckel
Landslide Kills Family Of Four In Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry said on February 8 that a landslide in the country's largest city, Almaty, killed a family of four people overnight. Rescue workers retrieved all the bodies of the victims, including two children. Crews continue to work in the area to clear mud and debris in the Medeu district located in a hilly part of the city. A neighboring private house was partially damaged by the landslide. Dozens of local residents were evacuated in the early hours of February 8. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Candidate Nadezhdin Vows To Fight Election Commission's Rejection Of His Registration
Boris Nadezhdin, the only remaining anti-war presidential hopeful, said on February 8 that Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) refused to register him for an upcoming election set up to hand incumbent Vladimir Putin another six-year term.
The TsIK ruled on February 8 that only 95,587 signatures collected by Nadezhdin's supporters were valid, while 100,000 signatures must be collected to register a presidential candidate. Although Nadezhdin said he had collected far more signatures then the 100,000 threshold needed for a candidate nominated by a political party, the commission only accepts a maximum of 105,000 for review.
The TsIK, which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, thus making the entire signature process a kind of filter against unwelcome developments, previously said it had found "flaws" in more than 15 percent of the support signatures in Nadezhdin's application, well above the 5 percent limit.
The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old academic and former lawmaker, who was proposed as a presidential candidate by the Civic Platform party, vowed to appeal the decision all the way to the Supreme Court.
"I do not agree with the decision of the Central Election Commission. I collected more than 200,000 signatures across Russia. We conducted the collection openly and honestly -- the whole world watched the lines at our headquarters and collection stations," Nadezhdin wrote on Telegram.
"Running for president in 2024 is the most important political decision of my life. I will not retreat from my intentions. I will appeal the decision of the Central Election Commission at the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation."
WATCH: In an interview with Current Time before the Russian election commission's decision, Boris Nadezhdin discussed his presidential bid and his fight to get on the ballot.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
Nadezhdin has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Those who were expected to be Putin's main challengers currently are either incarcerated or have fled the country, fearing for their safety.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to legislation on presidential elections that restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
More Iranian Students Barred From Studies Over Protest Activities As Crackdown Continues
At least five students at Tehran's Soore University have been barred from attending classes next semester without being given due process as authorities continue to crack down on any signs of dissent on campus.
The country's Student Guild Councils reported on their Telegram channel on February 7 that Soore University has "suspended at least five students, depriving them of their right to education for the upcoming term" for activities that were deemed unacceptable.
According to the channel, the suspensions were carried out "without the conduct of disciplinary committees and legal process, with students being summoned only by the university's cultural deputy to receive their suspension orders."
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere in Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
However, the crackdown has not been limited to students.
This week, Ahmad Shekarchi, a sociology professor at Beheshti University in Tehran, announced the university's decision to cancel his teaching contract, making him the latest in a growing line of educators to lose their jobs for supporting students and their protests.
The Khabaronline website reported on February 7 that Tehran University and the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, have fired 26 professors, while Azad University, with 14 professors being fired, has reported the highest number of professors being fired or suspended over the past two years.
In September, the Etemad newspaper published a list of 52 professors dismissed from Iranian universities, stating that the recent wave of faculty dismissals began with the onset of President Ebrahim Raisi's government in 2021 and has only intensified in the wake of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's Islamic dress code.
Many have faced punishments such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Downs 11 Russian Drones; Atomic Watchdog Chief Says Less Shelling At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Ukraine says its air defenses said shot down 11 out of 17 drones launched by Russia at four regions -- Mykolayiv, Odesa, Vinnytsya, and Dnipropetrovsk -- early on February 8, but regional authorities reported that the attack caused damage to infrastructure.
The head of the Vinnytsya region, Serhiy Borzov, said falling debris from a Russian drone caused a fire at an infrastructure facility. The fire was eventually contained, Borzov wrote on Telegram.
In the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, a high-rise building still under construction was partially damaged, but there were no casualties, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram.
Meanwhile, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has welcomed a reduction in shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and inspected wells to determine if there was sufficient water for cooling.
Grossi noted the lower level of combat operations around the plant in a video posted on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
"The physical integrity of the plant has been relatively stable," Grossi said in the video.
Grossi said an inspection of water supplies was important after the destruction last year of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric facility, which had previously provided water for the power plant.
Aliyev On Verge Of Victory In Azerbaijan Presidential Vote That OSCE Slams As Lacking 'Genuine Pluralism'
BAKU -- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has slammed Azerbaijan's snap presidential election for being held in a "restrictive environment" and lacking genuine pluralism with incumbent strongman Ilham Aliyev on the verge of a landslide victory that will hand him a fifth consecutive term as president.
Aliyev, who called the early election following Baku's swift and decisive victory over ethnic Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, faced no opposition amid a crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real contender.
The Central Election Commission said early on February 8 that with just over 93 percent of the ballots counted, Aliyev HAD garnered 92.05 percent of the votes. Election officials reported turnout of more than 76 percent of eligible voters.
"While six other candidates participated in the campaign, none of them convincingly challenged the incumbent president’s policies in their campaigns, leaving voters without any genuine alternative," the OSCE observer mission said in a statement issued on February 8.
"While preparations for the election were efficient and professional, it lacked genuine pluralism and critical voices were continuously stifled.... The campaign remained low-key throughout, lacked any meaningful public engagement, and was not competitive," the OSCE observer mission said.
According to the Central Election Commission, Zahid Oruj placed far behind in the vote with just 2.19 percent, while Fazil Mustafa came third with 2 percent. None of the other four ersatz candidates received more than 2 percent.
Musavat and the People’s Front of Azerbaijan (APFP), the two parties in Azerbaijan that offer genuine opposition to Aliyev -- who has exercised authoritarian control over the country since assuming power from his father, Heydar, in 2003 -- boycotted the race.
The APFP on February 8 announced that it does not recognize the results of the election.
"There was no real election as the polls were held without competition, freedoms were completely restricted, [the voting took place] in an environment of fear, threats, and administrative terror, and the declared results are not an expression of the will of the people and are illegitimate," the APFP said in a statement.
A presidential election had not been scheduled to take place until 2025, but Aliyev, bolstered by Baku's recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh, announced the early vote in December to take advantage of the battlefield victory.
Irregularities were reported as the vote took place. Observers "noted significant shortcomings, mainly due to issues of secrecy of the vote, a lack of safeguards against multiple voting, indications of ballot box stuffing, and seemingly identical signatures on the voter lists," the OSCE said.
RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service also collected reports of alleged irregularities, including so-called carousel voting, where individuals are transported to multiple polling stations to vote more than once and ballot tampering.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aliyev in a phone call on February 8, according to a statement on the Azerbaijani president's website.
"The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that allied and strategic partnership relations would continue to develop across various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation," the statement said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also congratulated Aliyev in a message on X, formerly Twitter.
"Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection," Zelenskiy wrote, adding, "I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity."
While Aliyev has voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.
The 62-year-old Aliyev has stayed in power through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.
He called the snap election just months after Azerbaijani forces retook Nagorno-Karabakh region in a blitz offensive in September from ethnic Armenian forces who had controlled it for three decades. The offensive forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region, leaving it nearly deserted.
As Aliyev's popularity shot up dramatically following Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions intensified in the country.
Several independent Azerbaijani journalists were incarcerated after Baku took over Karabakh on various charges that the journalists and their supporters have called trumped up and politically motivated.
"Highly restrictive media legislation as well as recent arrests of critical journalists have hindered the media from operating freely and led to widespread self-censorship, limiting the scope for independent journalism and critical debate," the OSCE statement noted.
Voting-Counting Under Way After Pakistani Parliamentary Elections Marred By Violence
Vote counting was under way on February 8 following elections in Pakistan that took place amid worsening economic conditions and an upsurge of violence that prompted authorities to deploy thousands of extra security forces across the country and shut down mobile-phone networks in border areas.
Pakistanis flocked to the polls to elect a new parliament that will have to deal with galloping inflation running close to 30 percent and an acute political crisis prompted by the jailing ahead of the vote of the country's most popular politician, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The election to fill the seats of the national assembly and four provincial assemblies were successful, according to the Election Commission. There was no clear trend six hours into the process of counting the paper ballots, which was expected to continue through the night. First projections of the outcome were expected to emerge early on February 9.
The head of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sikandar Sultan Raja, said that the parliamentary elections on February 8 were "100 percent transparent and peaceful."
Five more people were killed during the 13-hour vote on February 8, one day after election-related violence killed nearly 30 people in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province.
The killings occurred despite the presence of more than 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel tasked with ensuring the security of the elections and despite assurances by acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar that "every effort to sabotage the situation of peace and security will be thwarted."
WATCH: More than 128 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in parliamentary elections across Pakistan on February 8. The vote comes a day after deadly explosions rocked the southwestern province of Balochistan, killing at least 28 people. RFE/RL correspondent Gul Ayaz reports from Peshawar.
Four police officers were killed in a bomb blast and gunfire targeting a police patrol in the Kulachi area of the Dera Ismail Khan district in the northwest and one person was shot dead in at attack on a police vehicle in Tank, in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Borders with Iran and Afghanistan have also been closed to all traffic and mobile phone services have been suspended in frontier regions as a security measure, which prompted a wave of protests by opposition politicians and rights watchdogs.
The suspension of mobile-phone signals prompted strong criticism from Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), which called it “a severe assault on democracy" and a “cowardly attempt by those in power to stifle dissent, manipulate the election’s outcome, and infringe upon the rights of the Pakistani people."
The U.S. State Department said it was concerned about steps taken to "restrict freedom of expression" in Pakistan, especially related to phone and Internet access.
Mobile-phone and Internet services were suspended in most major cities, including Peshawar, which also drew a reaction from the Human Rights Commission.
The Interior Ministry said the step was taken to bolster security. The ministry claimed in a statement late on February 8 that it had restored mobile-phone networks and the Internet in several cities and would restore it in other cities as well. The claim has not been independently confirmed.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of Pakistan People's Party and a former foreign minister, has also protested the move to block mobile phones and the Internet, calling on the Electoral Commission (ECP) to immediately reverse it.
"Mobile phone services must be restored immediately across the country," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "[I] have asked my party to approach both ECP and the courts for this purpose."
The front-runner in the election appeared to be former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, 74. With Khan sidelined, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the most seats in the vote.
Nawaz Sharif called on the country's youth to support his party not Khan's, telling younger voters not to “fall for" his political rival.
WATCH: As Pakistan goes to the polls on February 8 to vote in parliamentary elections, RFE/RL spoke to one family from the city of Peshawar about their hopes for the future.
Nearly 18,000 candidates stood for seats in the national and four provincial assemblies. Some of the 266 seats in the national assembly were directly contested along with an additional 70 reserved for women and minorities and 749 places in the provincial parliaments.
Khan, 71, a retired cricket superstar who was prime minister in 2018-22, is the founder of the PTI and still enjoys huge popularity, but he is in prison after convictions on corruption charges and has been barred from holding office for a decade.
The Pakistan People's Party, led by Zardari, who is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, could play kingmaker if no single party receives enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Serbian National Bank Condemns Kosovo's Move To Block Delivery Of Dinars Under New Rule Favoring Euros
The National Bank of Serbia on February 7 condemned the refusal by Kosovo to allow a delivery of dinars into the country just days after the government in Pristina introduced a new regulation banning the use of any currency other than the euro in commercial transactions.
"The National Bank of Serbia strongly condemns today's incident and reiterates that it is necessary to immediately repeal the discriminatory, illegal and outrageous measures," the country's central bank said in a statement.
The dinars were intended for the payment of salaries, pensions, and other benefits to ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.
A spokesman for the Kosovo customs authority said Serbian representatives asked at the Jarinje border crossing whether the import of the dinars was allowed.
"We explained that without the authorization of the Central Bank of Kosovo, the circulation of monetary funds is not allowed," Adriatik Stavileci told RFE/RL.
The National Bank of Serbia said the vehicle carrying the dinars was sent “in accordance with the usual practice for many years.” The cash was to be picked up by another transport company that has permission from Kosovar authorities to transport money, it added.
The bank’s statement reiterated that "the discriminatory, illegal, and outrageous measures" introduced by Kosovo should be withdrawn.
The restriction banning financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for commercial transactions took effect on February 1.
Though Kosovo is not in the euro currency zone, it unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serbian-dominated parts of Kosovo in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
Kosovo's deputy prime minister, Besnik Bislimi, said the National Bank of Serbia sent a truck full of Serbian dinars worth nearly 1 million euros to the Kosovo border. He added that the individuals who transported the currency presented documents of a nonexistent company with the claim that they wanted to send the money to an entity that also does not exist in Kosovo. This was to be for the benefit of people whose names they did not know or have, he said.
Bislimi said the new regulation clarifies that only banking and nonbanking financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Kosovo with special authorization from the institution can import currency into Kosovo.
"The Republic of Kosovo is willing to work and help find a mechanism that ensures such funds are legally sent to the final beneficiaries, and in the fastest possible time," Bislimi said on Facebook.
Serbs in Kosovo usually receive pensions from the Serbian budget on the 10th of the month, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on February 2 said the disbursements from the Serbian budget this month would be sent earlier.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the regulation is not against the Serbian dinar and that ethnic Serbs who receive pensions and other assistance from Serbia in dinars can continue to receive them, but these payments must be deposited in bank accounts in Kosovo in euros.
Kosovo said the implementation of the regulation will take place through a transitional period during the month of February.
The European Union last week expressed concern over Kosovo’s move and urged officials in Pristina to allow an extended implementation period to avoid “seriously complicating” the lives of ethnic Serbs in the country who are being forced to move away from the dinar and adjust to a new currency regime.
The United States also expressed concern that the decree could negatively affect the Serb population living in Kosovo.
U.S. Republican Senators Block Bipartisan Border Package That Included Wartime Aid To Ukraine
Republicans in the U.S. Senate on February 7 blocked a bipartisan border package, scuttling months of negotiations on the legislation, which included $60 billion in wartime aid to Ukraine. Many Republicans said the compromise wasn't enough, even as supporters of the bill insisted it was the best possible solution. The 49-50 vote, far short of the 60 yes votes needed to open debate, came after most Republicans said they would vote against the legislation. The Senate’s Democratic leader said he would try to salvage the wartime funding by pushing for a vote on a bill that strips out the border portion.
Massive Explosion Reported Near Russian City That Is Home To Missile Production Plant
A large explosion lit up the night sky on February 7 near Votkinsk, a city about 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow that is the location of a Russian military production facility.
Residents of Votkinsk reported that a powerful explosion had occurred near the city and posted videos on social media showing high flames and a massive yellow glow over the horizon.
Further messages said the explosion occurred at the Votkinsk Machine-Building Plant, which produces some of the Russian military's most sophisticated missiles, including the types it has used against Ukraine.
The explosion was also reported by TASS, which quoted the emergency services agency as saying there had been a “scheduled test of rocket engines” at the plant.
“This is not an emergency, [but] a planned [event],” a spokesman for the Ministry of Emergency Situations, was quoted as saying by the Russian state media outlet.
But there was no indication of a planned test at the ministry’s website.
There are no details about casualties.
At the end of 2023, the Votkinsk plant published 19 government contracts for the production of nuclear weapons components. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the plant in 2011 while serving as prime minister. A post on the Kremlin website at that time said the plant had 23 shops for “special purpose manufacturing” and employed 250 people.
The Votkinsk plant is located 50 kilometers from Izhevsk, the capital of the Udmurtia region. It makes sections and warhead platforms for Topol-M, Yars, and Bulava missile systems as well as bodies for Iskander missiles, according to the Kremlin website.
“Your plant is one of the leading enterprises in Russia's defense industry,” Putin said at the time of his visit in 2011.
“Everyone knows -- and especially you -- that the Votkinsk plant is one of the key enterprises in Russia's defense industry. And it will receive a large order under the new state armaments program."
Boosted By Defense Spending, Russian Economic Growth Jumped 3.6 Percent In 2023
Russia's economy jumped 3.6 percent last year despite sweeping Western sanctions as the government cranked up military spending amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The expansion represented a sharp rebound from a 1.2 percent decline in 2022 when the country initially struggled amid a tsunami of sanctions implemented by Western governments over the invasion of its neighbor.
The data on the country's economic growth in 2023 was reported on February 7 by Rosstat, the Russian statistics office.
Russia ramped up defense spending in 2023 to bolster its struggling war effort as it figured out ways around sanctions on key industries and technologies.
“We think [the data tells]a broadly accurate picture of an economy that was pumped up last year by spending on the war effort and that was able to adapt to sanctions and isolation from the West better than most had thought possible,” Liam Peach, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics, said following the publication of the economic data.
He expects the Russian economy to expand 3 percent this year, surpassing the International Monetary Fund’s 2.6 percent forecast, on the back of high military spending.
The United States and Europe sought to cripple Russia’s economy following the launch of the invasion to undermine its ability to wage war.
The West imposed a price cap on Russian oil -- the Kremlin’s main source of budget revenue -- banned exports of critical technology, and cut off the country from Western financial markets.
Yet Russia has found ways around the limitations, rerouting oil exports to Asian countries, namely China and India, and using third countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, to import microprocessors and other banned items.
Russia’s economy last year was driven by a surge in manufacturing and construction for the war effort as well as retail consumption, a reflection of the tight labor market and high wages, according to state data.
Russian unemployment has fallen to post-Soviet lows in part as hundreds of thousands of men are sent to the front lines in Ukraine just as demand for workers to churn out goods and weapons for the military increases.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of working-age people have fled the country and more than 300,000 have been killed or wounded in the fighting, according to the United States, adding to the labor pressure.
To attract men to the front, Russia is paying wages that are multiple times the average salary in many of the country’s regions, triggering a spending boom.
However, robust government and retail spending is leading to a surge in prices, forcing the Central Bank to ramp up interest rates to cool the economy.
The war effort is also rerouting money away from long-overdue investments in pipes, roads, schools, health care, and other sectors.
A growing number of towns and cities have reported major problems with their heating and hot water systems since the start of the year.
Iranian Envoy To Kabul Sees Afghanistan As Part Of Tehran's 'Axis Of Resistance'
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan and the head of its embassy in Kabul says Tehran includes the war-torn country as part of is "axis of resistance" -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups that aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory while maintaining a position of plausible deniability that it is directly involved.
Speaking on Tehran's Ofogh television network on February 6, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that under the right conditions, more than one brigade of "martyrdom-seeking" forces could go to Gaza from Afghanistan to support Hamas, another member of the axis which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Amid intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for the so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel.
"In what we see in Afghanistan today, it is apparent that Afghanistan is part of the 'axis of resistance.' If there is a situation and a necessity, more than one brigade of 'martyrdom-seeking' forces can go to Gaza in support of Gaza," Qomi said during the interview.
RFE/RL sought comments from officials of the Taliban-led government, but spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to the inquiries.
"Martyrdom-seeking" forces often refer to those who carry out suicide attacks in Afghanistan and other countries. The Taliban, which used such forces in its nearly two-decade-long war against NATO-led forces and the security forces of the former republic, is known for this tactic.
Mujahid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi in January 2021 that a "martyrdom-seeking" battalion would be incorporated into the special forces of the Defense Ministry run by the Taliban.
Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat in Iran, said Qomi's statement may be an attempt by Iran to drag Afghanistan into its sphere by involving it in the Gaza conflict.
"The innocent Muslims being killed by Israeli oppression in Gaza is a tragedy, but this war is political, competitive, and proxy, in which Iran is involved. It seeks revenge against America and to challenge its rivals by dragging Afghanistan into these issues," Maarij told Radio Azadi.
While Qomi did not specify who or which group could send a "martyrdom-seeking" brigade to Gaza, Iran has been previously accused of sending Afghans to fight in its proxy wars.
Recently, some Iranian media reported the death of Seyed Hamzah Alavi, born in Afghanistan's Parwan Province and a veteran fighter of the Fatemiyoun Division in Syria.
The Fatemiyoun Division is considered a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, which has recruited thousands of Afghan citizens to fight in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Dari by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
