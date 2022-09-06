News
U.S. Military Announces Test Launch Of ICBM, Notifies Russia
The U.S. military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on September 7, the Pentagon says, adding that Russia has been notified.
A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. military's nuclear forces and "provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."
It will be the second test launch of the country's nuclear defenses in less than a month. The last occurred on August 16 and tested a Minuteman III ICBM that carried a test reentry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead. The vehicle traveled about 6,760 kilometers to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
The U.S. military delayed the test to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the test on September 7 will be of “an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III” ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Ryder stressed that the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that Washington had notified Russia and other countries of the plan.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled well in advance and are occurring close together because the first was postponed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Poisonous Surrogate Alcohol Kills Four People In Russia's Orenburg Region
Authorities in Russia's Urals region of Orenburg say poisonous surrogate alcohol has left four people dead.
The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said on September 6 that in addition to the deaths two people were hospitalized and a probe had been launched into the situation.
In October 2021, 64 people were poisoned by surrogate alcohol in towns and villages in the same region, killing 34 and prompting the governor to call on citizens to avoid unlicensed alcoholic beverages.
Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are common in Russia as people look to save money on cheaper drinks.
In December 2016, 78 people died in and around the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking a scented herbal bath oil called Boyaryshnik, Russian for hawthorn, which contained methanol, a highly poisonous type of industrial alcohol.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
For Third Time, Kyrgyz Authorities Close Unsolved Case Of Noted Journalist's Assassination
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have again closed a case looking into the assassination of independent journalist Alisher Saipov, who was shot dead in the southern city of Osh almost 15 years ago.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, Sirojiddin Kamolidinov, told RFE/RL on September 6 that the case was closed again because "it is impossible to find and bring to justice individuals who were involved in the killing."
Kyrgyz authorities reopened the case in August 2019 after a court decreed that it should be revisited.
Saipov, the founder and chief editor of the newspaper Siyosat (Politics), was shot dead in central Osh on October 24, 2007, at the age of 26. He was also a contributor to RFE/RL and Voice of America.
Saipov's Uzbek-language weekly, which was distributed both in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, stopped publishing after the murder.
In 2010, a court in Osh found local resident Abdulgafar Rasulov guilty of killing Saipov and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
However, Saipov's relatives protested against the sentence. They argued that a deeper plot was at the heart of the crime and that the "real killers" and those who planned the murder were not punished.
Saipov, an ethnic Uzbek, wrote about Islamic groups and opposition politics in the region. He had also reported on the 2005 massacre of protesters in the Uzbek city of Andijon.
In 2012, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry launched a fresh investigation into Saipov's murder, citing "new leads" in the case. However, the new investigation failed to identify any new suspects involved in the killing.
The case was initially closed in 2013.
Kyrgyz Police Arrest Suspects In Killing Of Teenage Girl That Sparked Outrage
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan – Police in southern Kyrgyzstan have arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl that sparked outrage in the Central Asian country.
Police said the body of the teenager was dumped inside a small tunnel, with both her hands tied behind her back and her neck showing signs of strangulation with a rope. The body was discovered by a passerby in the girl’s native district of Kadamjai in Batken Province on September 5.
The three suspects -- local men in their 20s -- were detained on September 6, police said. During a search, police also seized a car belonging to one of the suspects that contained possible evidence of the crime, they added.
A daughter of migrant laborers working in Russia, the victim lived with her grandparents in a village in Kadamjai. With thousands of families in remittances-dependent Kyrgyzstan having to leave their children with grandparents, the attack on the minor hit hard across the country.
President Sadyr Japarov condemned the attack and said he has taken the case under his direct control.
- By Current Time
Chief Editor Of The New Times Magazine, Yevgenia Albats, Leaves Russia
Yevgenia Albats, the editor in chief of The New Times magazine, has left Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on independent media in the country.
Albats said during a stream on her YouTube channel on September 5 that she will now be teaching at a university in New York.
"Why did I at last make this decision [to leave Russia]? I will tell you: because I already had four administrative cases against me, I was labeled a "foreign agent," and it became clear to me that just three or four weeks were left before I will be arrested," Albats said.
Albats said that she discussed the decision to leave Russia with jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who, she said, supported the idea.
In late July, the Justice Ministry added Albats to the registry of "foreign agents."
Since Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Albats was ordered to pay hefty fines twice for her magazine's independent coverage of the war in Ukraine, which courts called the distribution of fake information about Russia's armed forces.
Many journalists, activists, politicians, and other people have left Russia for other countries since Moscow started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The threat of the law has thrown cold water on almost all independent reporting on the conflict, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation." Those who call it a war face arrest.
Another Russia-Imposed Official In Occupied Area Of Ukraine Attacked
Another Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory has been attacked and is now in the hospital in serious condition.
The Russian-imposed administration of the city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya said on September 6 that the city's commandant, Artem Bardin, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital after his car exploded near the administration’s building.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said that former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russian-imposed government was found dead.
Reports said at the time that Kovalyov’s partner was stabbed and she died later in the hospital.
Days before that, Russian-imposed authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region said that the Moscow-appointed mayor of the town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
Several other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Nuclear Watchdog's Report On Zaporizhzhya Says Current Situation Is 'Untenable,' Calls For Security Zone
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the current situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya power plant is "untenable" and there is "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The UN atomic watchdog urged Russia and Ukraine on September 6 to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately to avoid any further damage to the facility and for the safety of its operating staff.
The IAEA released the report following a recent visit by UN inspectors to the plant, which has been taken over by Russia's military but is operated by Ukrainian technicians. It said the best action to ensure the safety of the plant and all other Ukrainian nuclear facilities "would be for this armed conflict to end now."
The IAEA said it is ready to "immediately" start consultations leading to the "urgent establishment" of a security zone at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
The report said the situation is unprecedented in that it is the first time a military conflict has occurred amid the facilities of a large nuclear power program.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, who led the inspection team last week, was due to brief the UN Security Council later on September 6 on his findings. Two inspectors from the IAEA mission are still at the plant.
Shelling continued around the plant on September 6, a day after it was again knocked off Ukraine's electrical grid and left to rely on its own power to run its safety systems.
The report also listed damage to parts of the plant and recommended improvements in conditions for the Ukrainian staff operating the facility, saying they are "under constant high stress and pressure" that "could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety."
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Belarusian Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Term For Noted Rights Defender
MINSK -- Belarusian prosecutors have asked a court in Minsk to convict and sentence to lengthy prison terms noted human rights defender Marfa Rabkova and nine other activists for allegedly having roles in organizing anti-government protests in a case seen by many as politically motivated.
One of the defendants in the case, Akikhira Hayeuski-Khanada, said in a letter that was published on the Pisma Solidarnosti (Letters of Solidarity) group's Facebook account that prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Rabkova.
According to the letter, the prosecutors asked the court to convict and sentence other defendants -- Alyaksandr Frantskevich, Hayeuski-Khanada, Alyaksey Halauko, Paval Shpetny, Alyaksandr Kazlyanka, Andrey Chapyuk, Mikita Dranets, Andrey Marach, and Danil Chulya to between five years and 17 years in prison.
The activists' trial, which started in April, is being held behind closed doors.
In all, Rabkova faces an array of 13 charges for allegedly organizing and encouraging activities that violated civil order, publicly calling for activities that threatened national security, creating an extremist formation, running an extremist organization, inciting social hatred, hooliganism, vandalism, damaging private property, and for illegal activities with the use of explosives.
Other defendants face similar charges.
Rabkova, who has rejected all of the allegations saying they are politically motivated, was arrested in September 2020 and initially charged with helping prepare mass disorder, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to three years.
While Rabkova was under arrest, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice. She was not allowed to attend the burials of her father and grandmother, who died while she was in custody.
Before her arrest in September 2020, Rabkova, along with other activists and volunteers of the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center monitored mass rallies against the official results of August 2020 presidential poll that handed a sixth term in office to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Rabkova was also involved in documenting police brutality and violations of demonstrators' rights after their arrests.
Police in Belarus have violently cracked down on protesters, with thousands of detentions following the disputed presidential election. There have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces, and several people have died.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote, and imposed sanctions on him and his allies, citing election fraud and the police crackdown, which has also targeted press freedoms.
Iranian Filmmaker Ahmadzadeh Released After Five Days In Detention
Iranian filmmaker Ali Ahmadzadeh has been released after spending several days in one of the detention centers of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Sources told RFERL's Radio Farda that Ahmadzadeh was arrested in Tehran on August 30 after being summoned to security agencies several times in recent months.
After that, the editor of the Mizan news agency affiliated with Iran's judiciary denied the claim, but Ahmadzadeh told Radio Farda that after he was summoned last week, he was held for five days until being released on September 3.
Ahmadzadeh has long been on the radar of the government and his detention is the latest in a series of arrests of cultural and activist figures in Iran.
In a note that he gave to Radio Farda, Ahmadzadeh explained how, over the last decade, the screening of his works in Iran has been restricted and that he faces a new charge for producing a film without obtaining a production license from the Cinematography Organization of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance.
Ahmadzadeh’s second film, Atom Heart Mother, which screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2014, was only allowed to be shown in Iran in 2017 after modifications required by the Ministry of Islamic Guidance. Soon after it began showing in Iran, officials reversed their decision and the film was pulled from cinemas.
Pressure on Iranian filmmakers has intensified in recent weeks.
Well-known figures such as Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof have been arrested, while cases have been filed against other filmmakers such as Majid Barzegar, Mohsen Amiryousefi, and Mojtaba Mirtahmaseb. All were summoned to security agencies as a prelude to their cases.
The pressure on filmmakers also comes amid a broader crackdown on dissent in Iran. Several journalists, activists, and lawyers have been summoned or arrested by authorities in recent weeks.
At the same time, authorities have increased their pursuit of women who have pushed back on the compulsory hijab rules after the announcement of new restrictions on how women may dress at universities and government offices.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Yerevan, Baku Dispute Circumstances After Armenian Conscript Shot Near Border
Armenia's Defense Ministry says that one of its conscripts was shot and killed at a combat post this week in the eastern part of the country's mutual border with Azerbaijan.
It cited initial indications on September 5 that the 20-year-old soldier was killed by Azerbaijani forces.
The two Caucasus foes have been in a tense standoff in many areas since an intense six-week conflict ended in November 2020 with a Russian-mediated cease-fire that left wide swaths of Azerbaijani territory long held by ethnic Armenians back in Azerbaijani hands.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disputed that account on September 6, saying the Armenian report was a "lie" and its units hadn't fired on the border region.
It accused Armenian forces of recently firing intensively across the border.
Armenian and Azerbaijani officials have been working with Russian mediators on border delimitations and other aspects of relations between the post-Soviet regional rivals, who fought a bloody war for control of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1988-94.
The EU executive has held four rounds of trilateral talks with senior Azerbaijani and Armenian officials aimed at furthering peace efforts and reestablishing transport links and borders as well as freeing wartime detainees.
In early August, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally engaged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “to urge de-escalation and direct contacts to reduce tensions.”
Kazakh Protesters Demanding Justice For January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Police in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, have detained about 20 people who rallied in front of the government headquarters to demand justice for those killed or arrested in the violent dispersal of anti-government demonstrations in January.
Some of the protesters who rallied on September 6 came from the cities of Almaty, Taraz, Qyzylorda, and Taldyqorghan as they seek the posthumous dropping of all charges against those who died, as well as thorough investigations into the deaths.
Others demanded the immediate release of relatives arrested during and after the unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests that, according to officials, left at least 238 people dead.
One of the protesters, Sania Tunghatarova from the oil-rich Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, told RFE/RL that police used force while detaining people, injuring some of the protesters in the process.
She added that the protesters gathered in front of government headquarters the day before and were told by the authorities to come back the next day to deliver their written complaints, but when they came to do so, police forcibly took them away for questioning to several police stations in Nur-Sultan.
The chairman of the independent public commission investigating the January unrest, Rysbek Sarsenbaiuly, was detained along with the protesters. Police had to call an ambulance for him after he felt unwell during questioning.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration on January 2 in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's western region of Manghystau over a fuel-price hike led to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence, but which was officially named as a reason to invite Russian-led troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to Kazakhstan for help.
Human rights groups say the number of dead was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Toqaev's government has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor-general, Aset Shyndaliev, said that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests, while eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested for torturing suspects.
Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation on people arrested during and after the unrest.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
On September 1, Toqaev said a mass amnesty will be declared soon for all individuals involved in the unrest and its aftermath, including law enforcement officers.
Many relatives of the killed and arrested during and after the unrest considered the clemency idea as a move to evade investigations of the unrest.
Truss Takes Over As New British PM Facing Russia's 'Appalling' War Among Several Challenges
Liz Truss vowed immediate action to tackle the challenges Britain faces as she took over on September 6 as the country's new prime minister.
Truss said Britain faces "severe global headwinds caused by Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID."
In her first speech after taking over the job of prime minister, Truss listed three priorities: growing the economy through tax cuts, dealing with rising energy costs, and ensuring people get the health care they need.
"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she said. "I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."
Truss officially took the reins as Britain's prime minister after accepting an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to form a government in a meeting at Balmoral, Scotland. She was expected to announce her government appointments later in the day.
Among the challenges that the new government faces is maintaining public support for the West's tough response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Truss is also facing deep divisions in her Conservative Party and a test of Western resolve from the Ukrainian war, particularly as it drives energy prices skyward.
In her speech she vowed to "take action this week" to deal with energy bills and secure Britain's future energy supply.
She previously suggested one of her first moves will be to freeze energy and other consumer bills through a massive $115 billion scheme.
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Truss later on September 6, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss," Biden tweeted. "I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression."
Before he left office, Truss's predecessor Boris Johnson pledged his "fervent support" for her and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "utterly deluded" in thinking he could succeed at "blackmailing and bullying" with gas supplies.
Outside No 10 Downing Street for the last of his appearances as prime minister dating back to 2019, Johnson predicted the United Kingdom would maintain the "economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin's vicious war."
As Johnson's foreign minister, Truss spent considerable time rallying British and Western support for resolve to punish Russia for the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov fired a verbal volley at Truss's leadership.
Lavrov said Truss sought to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."
Moscow has spent years seeking to foment division among Western multilateral organizations and in society, including through the funding of extreme elements, massive covert social media efforts, and energy and other sweeteners to increase cooperation with Russia.
"I don't think this will help Britain to maintain or strengthen its position in the international arena, which has clearly been shaken after it left the European Union," Russia's top diplomat added referring to Brexit.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and TASS
Moscow Again Moves Against Novaya Gazeta Amid Free Press Crackdown
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has revoked the registration of the Novaya gazeta newspaper's magazine just a day after it annulled the license of one of the last independent media outlets in Russia as part of a media crackdown amid the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
The Basmanny district court ruled on September 6 that the license of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta was to be cancelled at the request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which alleged the magazine broke the law by registering in March 2009 but only publishing its first issue in July 2022.
The July issue of the magazine was previously blocked by Roskomnadzor for allegedly "discrediting the Russian armed forces" amid Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The same court on September 5 cancelled Novaya gazeta's registration at Roskomnadzor's request, claiming the newspaper's editorial board failed to provide the periodical's new charter to the Justice Ministry after an ownership change.
The Kremlin has used Russian courts to intensify pressure on the free press since invading Ukraine in late February.
On September 5, a court sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison for treason in a case his supporters say is retribution for his reporting several years ago that exposed details of Russia's international arms deals.
Novaya gazeta chief editor Dmitry Muratov, who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, condemned the court's September 5 decision to revoke the publishing license of Novaya gazeta, calling it a "miserable, ordered, and political" decision that has "no legal grounds."
Novaya gazeta was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia since 1993. It suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Some members of the paper's staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Roskomnadzor has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to reducing Cold War tensions and three years later, he used some of his prize money to invest in the small, independent newspaper, helping it buy its first computers.
Gorbachev was laid to rest on September 3 after dying five days earlier of what doctors vaguely called a "serious and prolonged illness."
Sources Say Hungary Is Threatening To Block Some EU Sanctions On Russia If Three Oligarchs Are Not Spared
Hungary is threatening to block the renewal of some parts of the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia if three oligarchs aren't removed from a list that takes restrictive measures against more than 1,000 people in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
According to several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record, the three Budapest wants to see de-listed from the visa ban and asset freeze list are Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov.
The move comes as the European Union looks to renew for another six months the list of people under sanctions by another six months. EU ambassadors are set to discuss the matter on September 7, ahead of the September 15 renewal deadline.
The list, which can only be rolled over by unanimous vote, currently consists of 1,217 individuals and 108 entities. It has been expanded throughout the year as Brussels ratchets up its restrictive measures on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Both Usmanov and Aven were added to the list in late February.
The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin." He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice.
The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."
On top of the removal of the trio, Budapest is also asking for an exemption for humanitarian organizations to have business with some Russian banks that are currently under sanctions.
There is speculation in Brussels that Hungary is using the sanctions renewal as a leverage to get Brussels to approve EU funds that have so far been withheld over fears of rule-of-law infringements in the country.
RFE/RL has contacted officials in Budapest but so far none have commented on the matter.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have clashed several times with the EU in recent years over corruption, migration, LGBT rights, and democratic standards.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law.
Orban has been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.
Budapest also broke with Brussels on the issue of paying for Russian gas with rubles and has not allowed Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine.
The government said in a decree published late on September 5 that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving nongovernment organizations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, a move aimed at unlocking money being withheld by the bloc.
Czech EU Presidency Says Two Options To Curb Energy Prices Up For Debate At Crisis Meeting
A minister spearheading efforts by the EU's Czech presidency to cope with spiking energy prices amid Russia's war with Ukraine says the EU Energy Council will debate two proposals when it meets late this week.
Czech officials have called a special meeting of the council for September 9 as fears mount of debilitating fuel shortages this winter, brought on by international sanctions and Russian countermeasures.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on September 6 that one option envisages decoupling the price of natural gas from the price charged by the power plant that converts gas to electricity and thus normally sets the price to consumers.
"This would mean that the high gas prices that are the subject of the energy war do not affect electricity prices," Síkela said, according to Czech agency CTK.
Sikela said the alternative proposal seeks to establish maximum prices for the production of all electricity except that which requires gas -- so essentially capping the price of energy from nuclear fuel, coal, and renewable sources.
The Czechs are aiming to produce a document by September 7 that presents all 27 EU members' respective views on the proposals.
Since G7 and other Western leaders raised the idea of a price cap on Russian gas imports, Moscow has repeatedly threatened cutoffs beyond the scattered -- but quickly mounting -- suspensions it has already imposed on exports to Europe.
Russia's share of gas imports to the EU had already declined from around 45 percent a year ago to around 30 percent in April.
But the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air recently estimated that Russia still earned some $157 billion in revenues from fossil-fuel exports in the first six months of the conflict -- more than half of it ($85 billion) from the European Union.
Russian state monopoly Gazprom has cut off some countries completely since the Russian invasion began in February.
Then last week it halted the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that used to supply about one-third of Russian gas to Europe over an alleged "repair" that its German partner says shouldn't affect supplies.
In Vladivostok on September 6, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said Russia would respond to Western price caps by sending more of its energy to Asia.
Sikela said the Czech Republic, like most members, also continues to seek solutions on a national level.
With reporting by CTK
Navalny Sues Russian Prison Warden Over Punitive Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has filed a lawsuit against his prison's warden, accusing him of illegally placing the outspoken Kremlin critic in punitive solitary confinement.
The Kovrov City Court in the Vladimir region said on September 5 that it registered the lawsuit filed by Navalny against the warden, Yury Korobov, of Penal Colony No. 6, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
A punitive cell in Russia's penitentiary system is a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water.
Since mid-August, Navalny has been placed in a punitive cell three times -- for an unbuttoned prison suit, for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
Navalny insists that he was placed in solitary confinement for political reasons, namely because he established a labor union in the penal colony.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Backtracks From Comments On Stepping Down
Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has backed away from recent comments he made about possibly stepping down, saying he now aims to break the record for holding the post of regional leader -- 27 years.
Kadyrov wrote on Telegram late on September 5 that a statement he made two days earlier on his possible resignation was made "to check your opinion."
The 45-year-old Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007 and is currently the longest-serving leader of a Russian region.
On September 3, Kadyrov wrote that after 15 years as a regional leader in Russia, "my time has come."
However, in his latest Telegram post, Kadyrov wrote that he learned that an unnamed Russian politician served as a regional leader for 27 years, so he "decided to beat that record."
"We will see if I can overtake that," Kadyrov wrote, adding that he has "no right" to leave the post now.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, including killings of his opponents living abroad, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Kadyrov has also played an important role in promoting Russia's war in Ukraine and has recruited people to fight alongside Russian troops, who reportedly have suffered heavy losses in the war.
He wrote in his latest post on Telegram that with Russia "fighting the world's satanism" in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas, "neither regional leaders nor military personnel of all ranks" can leave their posts.
Kadyrov has made comments in the past over leaving his post, but has never taken any steps to depart, raising questions over whether his unexpected announcement was a ploy.
Iranian Ex-President Rohani Says 2019 Trump Meeting Scrapped Because Of U.S. Demands
Former Iranian President Hassan Rohani says a meeting between him and U.S. President Donald Trump in October 2019 was scrapped because of the White House's refusal to hold off on publicizing the event until after it took place.
Rohani says in his new book Without Smoke, Fire, And Blood, an account of his eight years as president of Iran, that he was ready to go against the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and meet with the U.S. leader in New York during a United Nations General Assembly in hopes the talks could lead to the easing of some U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
At the time, France and Britain were lobbying for the Trump meeting to try and ease the situation. Other countries, including Germany, Japan, and Pakistan, are also said to have requested a meeting between Trump and Rohani.
"It was clear to me that Trump is an actor," Rohani says in the book, excerpts of which have been released ahead of its publication in Iran.
"He was not a normal person. Every moment he was playing a role, and he did it capably. My concern was that if they announced the news [beforehand] the game would be ruined. We said: first the meeting, then the news."
Rohani was president when Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers.
The U.S. leader called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agreed to curb sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, "a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made."
Trump immediately imposed crippling new sanctions, which has led to Iran gradually pulling away from the deal and bolstering its nuclear program.
"In the end, we concluded that it was impossible to have a frank and honest conversation with Trump as equals," Rohani says in the book.
"We had to trust the American president, which was a very difficult thing to do. Perhaps if the Americans had a different president, this could have been done and over with," he added, noting in a September 4 interview with the Jamaran website that if Barack Obama was still the president instead of Trump, "I would definitely have gone to that meeting."
In the Jamaran interview, Rohani said that after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, the initial decision by Iran was to do the same, though in the end Tehran said it would remain faithful to the deal.
"Even [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that if you had withdrawn from the JCPOA, Trump would have breathed a sigh of relief," Rohani said.
Iran claims its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only. During its gradual withdrawal from the JCPOA, it has ramped up its activities, enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the original agreement.
Negotiations to revive the JCPOA have been held since Joe Biden's administration took over the White House in 2020 but have failed to yield a new deal.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Says Russia Buying North Korean Artillery As Ukraine Weighs On Its Military
A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
The New York Times published the findings but said the specifics of such shipments including their type and timing were unclear.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The paper quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying such purchases were expected to continue and perhaps expand beyond short-range rockets and ammunition.
The disclosure of the U.S. assessment follows reports last month originating from U.S. sources asserting that there were mechanical or technical problems among the first two types of military drone purchased recently from Russian ally Iran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his intelligence chiefs and war planners are thought to have believed that the main aims of their full-scale invasion after eight years of war mostly by proxy in eastern Ukraine could be achieved in a matter of days when they launched it in late February.
But Ukrainians have mounted a fierce defense and, aided by Western weapons shipments, have recently launched a major counteroffensive to retake territory in southern Ukraine.
Both sides' casualty figures are classified, but the consensus is that each side has lost tens of thousands of soldiers or, in Ukraine's case, troops along with civilian defense forces.
Kyiv and Moscow have both pledged to fight as long as it takes to secure victory.
Western governments and NATO members have supplied tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other military aid to Ukraine for a campaign that some regard as a potential Kremlin stepping stone to further wars of territorial expansion, particularly among former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by The New York Times
Gazprom Says No Nord Stream Gas Until German Partner Makes 'Repair'
A senior executive of Russian gas exporter Gazprom says the company won't resume natural-gas shipments via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until a German partner repairs what it alleges is faulty equipment, raising European energy concerns as temperatures fall.
The partner, Siemens Energy, has said it hasn't been tasked with any related repairs and countered that a fix like the one Gazprom is alleging is easily fixed and wouldn't normally suspend deliveries.
At an economic event in Vladivostok on September 6, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov said of restarting the flow of gas that "they have to repair equipment first."
Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline for gas from Russia to Europe, historically accounting for about one-third of those sales via its annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. It runs from Vyborg, near Russia's border with Finland, to Lubmin in northeastern Germany.
Gazprom suspended Nord Stream 1 deliveries on August 31 for what it said was three days of routine maintenance but failed to restart the flow, citing a purported leak in a pump at a turbine.
The White House said Russia was "choosing" to shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, calling previous claims by Moscow that Western sanctions are forcing the closure "plainly false."
A spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said the United States and Europe have been collaborating to ensure sufficient gas supplies are available.
Western leaders have accused Moscow of using its energy supplies as a weapon -- particularly since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February -- but face enormous challenges in pivoting to alternative sources and methods of energy production.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even despite the invasion, although quantities have fallen.
Reports from multiple sources on September 6 showed that flows of Russian gas via Ukraine were continuing as usual.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week encouraged Europeans to prepare for a hard winter as "Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter."
Russia has been accused for decades of threatening to withhold gas to achieve political ends, but until President Vladimir Putin's launch of an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February.
Since then Russia has choked off supplies of cheap natural gas that Europe depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity, and heat homes.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even despite the invasion, although quantities have fallen.
Reports from multiple sources on September 6 showed that flows of Russian gas via Ukraine were continuing as usual.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week encouraged Europeans to prepare for a hard winter as "Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans."
Moscow has repeatedly denied it uses energy supplies as a weapon.
Western countries have discussed setting a price cap on the prices paid for Russian energy supplies. Moscow has said it would stop selling such products to any country implementing a cap.
Also in Vladivostok, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on September 6 that his country would respond to such price caps by simply sending more of its energy to Asia.
With reporting by Reuters
Serbian Member Of Bosnian Presidency Formally Objects To Approval Of German Ambassador
The Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, has raised an issue of vital interest to the country's ethnic Serbs with the National Assembly following the approval of the new German ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The Bosnian presidency on September 2 approved Thomas Fitschen to be the new German ambassador with the votes of members Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic.
Dodik voted against, saying he would decide whether to raise an issue of vital national interest and send it to the Bosnian Serb assembly.
The cabinet of Nedeljko Cubrilovic, president of the assembly, received Dodik's request to hold a special session, the assembly said on September 5 in a news release.
At that session, deputies should express their opinion on Dodik's statement declaring the approval of Fitschen as Germany's ambassador "very harmful to the vital interests of the Republika Srpska."
Cubrilovic is expected to schedule a session of the collegium in the coming days to determine the date and agenda of the special session, the news release said.
According to the constitution, a consensus is required to approve foreign ambassadors, meaning all three members must vote for the decision.
If one member of the presidency votes against and the other two members vote for, a member can declare the decision harmful to the entity's vital interest.
That proclamation must then be confirmed within 10 days by the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska by a two-thirds majority.
Dodik, who has openly sought secession for Republika Srpska, last month criticized the arrival of German troops as part of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in to the Balkan state.
He previously refused to receive Christiane Hohmann, the former German ambassador to Bosnia, on her farewell visit, and does not recognize Christian Schmidt, who is German, as the international high representative to Bosnia.
Bosnia remains divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serbian entity of Republika Srpska under the terms of a 1995 cease-fire known as the Dayton agreement.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, meanwhile, expressed willingness to compromise during her first visit to Kosovo since taking office almost five years ago.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, and around 3,700 NATO peacekeepers are in the country to prevent violence between the Albanian and Serbian communities.
Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo over demands for them to use Kosovar documents has raised fears of conflict between the two countries.
The government in Pristina recently set a two-month deadline for Serbs to switch to Kosovar license plates.
Earlier attempts to introduce Kosovar license plates in northern Kosovo led to clashes.
During her first visit to Kosovo since she took over as prime minister in 2017, Brnabic said, "Compromise in the interest of peace and stability -- definitely yes."
Serbs account for 5 percent of the 1.8 million people in Kosovo, and Serbia accuses Kosovo of trampling on their rights, a charge denied by Pristina.
Kosovo is recognized by some 100 countries including the United States and all but five EU members, but not by a number of other countries, including Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Looks To New U.K. PM To Continue Level Of Support Offered To Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he hopes Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, will continue her predecessor's staunch support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Truss, who served as foreign minister under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was confirmed on September 5 as Britain's new prime minister.
Zelenskiy said he was "looking forward to the start of cooperation" with the 47-year-old Truss, who won a vote within the governing Conservative Party, defeating former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defense of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"We in Ukraine know her well -- she has always been on the enlightened side of European politics," he said, adding that "the main thing is to preserve our unity."
Britain sent military hardware, funding, and training resources to back Kyiv's forces under Johnson, who stepped down after months of scandal that saw support for his administration drain away.
Truss becomes the third female prime minister of the country after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.
She inherits an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and a cost-of-living crisis enveloping the country.
Truss has vowed a Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. She also has promised to act "immediately" to tackle soaring energy bills.
The Kremlin has already said it saw little hope of positive coming from the appointment.
"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 5.
France, meanwhile, said it hopes Truss can jump-start relations between the two countries.
"Let's hope it is a new start," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on September 5 when asked about bilateral prospects if Truss won the vote.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
OPEC, Russia Announce Small Cut In Oil Output For October
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed a small oil-production cut in October in a move aimed at stopping a slide in oil prices.
The oil producers in OPEC+, including Russia, will cut output by 100,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ said in a statement on September 5.
The decision amounts to only 0.1 percent of global demand, but it is the first cut in production in more than a year by OPEC+, a 23-member coalition that agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices crashing.
OPEC+ began to increase production modestly again last year as the market improved. Prices surged almost $140 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine but have since dropped to about $95 on fears of an economic slowdown in the West.
Oil prices also have been dragged down by a potential boost in supply from Iran should it return to the broad market if a deal is reached on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and sanctions are eased.
In a statement issued after the OPEC+ meeting, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said current market conditions needed "careful consideration" and that cooperation within the oil alliance was helping global consumers.
"We have always declared that we are ready to contribute to our role in the supply of oil and oil products and to improve energy security in the world by avoiding politicization of oil and the political use of energy," he said.
The United States had pressed OPEC+ to increase output to help bring down energy prices that have fueled inflation there and in Europe.
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said.
Biden "has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"The president has taken action -- including historic release of oil from U.S. and global strategic reserves and working with allies on a price cap on Russian oil to ensure we maintain a global supply of oil, even as we punish (President Vladimir) Putin for his action," Jean-Pierre said.
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers last week agreed to move toward capping the price of Russian oil in a bid to curb Moscow's funding of its war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would retaliate if G7 states imposed such a price cap. The cap has not been set, and its influence on the global price remains unclear.
Another factor that could influence the price of oil are EU sanctions aimed at blocking most Russian oil imports due to take effect at the end of the year.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakh President Visits Northern Qostanai Region Hit By Wildfires
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has arrived in the northern region of Qostanai after it was hit by unprecedented wildfires in recent days.
The presidential press service said on September 5 that Toqaev will inspect firefighting operations in one of the districts affected by the devastating fires.
A day earlier, Qostanai authorities announced the state of emergency after almost 2,000 residents of four villages were evacuated as the wildfire reached them, destroying nearby forests and buildings.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said on September 4 that the fires had spread to 43,000 hectares, compared with just 9,000 hectares a day earlier.
The ministry also said that an elderly resident of the village of Amanqaraghai, who refused to leave, was found dead by firefighters. A total of 10 people suffered burns of different levels, and four of them were hospitalized.
According to the ministry, the wildfires were caused by extreme heat and winds in the region.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch To Skip Event In Kazakhstan Where He Was Expected To Meet Pope
The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, will not attend a religious congress in Kazakhstan next week where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis.
Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida told TASS on September 5 that Kirill will skip the event due to "a number of reasons."
According to Legoida, the Russian Orthodox Church's delegation will attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held on September 13-15 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
In early August, the Vatican said that Francis would visit the gathering.
Francis has said that he hoped to meet with the Russian patriarch at the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Francis to warn the patriarch against becoming President Vladimir Putin's "altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by TASS
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'We Don't Have An Army': Russian Father Volunteers After His Son Killed In Ukraine, But Returns Disillusioned2
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says He Deserves 'Indefinite' Break, Sparking Speculation About Future3
'We Have To Pay For Our Indifference': A Russian Deserter Speaks Out After Ukraine War Memoir Hits A Nerve4
Kazakh City Rejects Russian Quiz Event As 'Propaganda' Amid War In Ukraine5
Analysis: Ukraine's Southern Offensive To Reclaim Territory Will Come In Stages, Says Military Strategist6
In Bulgaria, An Open Road For Putin's Favorite Biker Gang, The Night Wolves7
A Russian Prisoner Goes Missing. His Mother Fears He's Being Pressured To Fight In Ukraine.8
Coming Of Age: Former President Medvedev's Son Joins The Party In Putin's Russia9
Two Iranian Women Sentenced To Death For LGBT Activism10
Sources Say Hungary Is Threatening To Block Some EU Sanctions On Russia If Three Oligarchs Are Not Spared
Subscribe