U.S. Iran Envoy Heads To Europe To Talk Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will travel to Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran’s nuclear program, the State Department said.



Malley will travel from September 7-10 to consult with Russia and European partners on “Iran’s nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance” with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. Iran responded by gradually breaching its commitments under the deal and expanding uranium enrichment.



Six rounds of talks on reviving the accord were held in Vienna between April and June to bring Tehran and Washington back into compliance. The talks have since stalled but the parties to the original agreement are seeking to begin a new round in Vienna.



Under the 2015 deal between Iran and Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and the United States, Tehran agreed to curbs its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.