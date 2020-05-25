First Iranian Tanker Nears Venezuelan Oil Port Without U.S. Interference

The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel neared a Venezuelan port run by state oil company PDVSA on May 24 amid tensions between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries and the United States.

Ship tracking service MarineTraffic showed the Iranian tanker Fortune in Venezuelan waters around 50 kilometers from PDVSA's El Palito port, west of the capital Caracas, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three other tankers are crossing the Atlantic.

The five vessels have encountered no immediate signs of U.S. interference after Washington said earlier in May it was considering "measures" to take in response to the shipments, prompting warnings from Iran against U.S. action.



Venezuelan media on May 24 showed a navy ship and helicopter escorting the Fortune into Venezuela’s territorial waters as officials celebrated its arrival.

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro praised solidarity and cooperation between his country and Iran, accusing the United States of imposing its will by force.

"Venezuela and Iran want peace and have the right to freely trade in the world's seas and exchange products,” Maduro said in a state television address.

The five Iranian tankers are estimated to be carrying at least $45.5 million in gasoline and chemical additives to help Venezuela relieve a gas shortage, one symptom of economic and political chaos in Latin America's one-time largest oil producer.

Unilateral U.S. sanctions have targeted Iran and Venezuela’s oil industry and other sectors, depriving Tehran of much-needed cash and adding pressure on Venezuela’s badly managed economy.

"This is a sad reminder of Maduro's hopeless mismanagement," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. "Venezuelans need free and fair presidential elections leading to democracy and economic recovery, not Maduro's expensive deals with another pariah state."

The tensions over the tankers comes after the U.S. Navy in April accused Iran of harassing its ships in the Persian Gulf, the latest in a series of escalations between the two countries in the region since Washington in 2018 withdrew from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The United States also recently deployed ships, including U.S. Navy destroyers and other combat ships, to patrol the Caribbean on what U.S. officials call a counternarcotics mission.

Maduro views the U.S. mission as a military threat.

Maduro, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, and other Venezuelan officials have been named by the United States as narco-traffickers.

With reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters