U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia Defiantly Insists She Will Walk Free
Six months since being detained in Russia, U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva has insisted she will walk free "as an innocent person." Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, is charged with failing to register as a foreign agent and spreading misinformation about the Russian military. The charges are widely seen as reprisals for her journalistic work. Her comments were made in a message published by a Tatar-language monthly in Kazan.