U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Over Iran Sanctions Evasion, Targets Chinese Firms

The United States has imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia.
The latest U.S. move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
Iranian Authorities Prevent Commemoration Of Victims Of 2019 Crackdown
Iranian authorities have prevented the commemoration of victims of a bloody crackdown on antigovernment protests in November 2019 as the third anniversary of the events coincided with nationwide protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September after she was detained by Iran's morality police.
Relatives of two people who were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest -- Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Pouya Bakhtiari, 27 -- were arrested ahead of the commemoration, according to reports from Iran.
Gholipur’s parents as well as his brother were arrested in Gilan on November 17, according to the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir. Security agents also seized their mobile phones and published a message on Instagram about the cancellation of the commemoration for Gholipur.
Bakhtiari's sister said security agents cut off Internet access for all Bakhtiari family members and locked them in their house to prevent them from attending the commemoration for their relative.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari were among hundreds of demonstrators who were killed during the 2019 protests, which were triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari had joined the protests that spread to more than 100 Iranian cities and towns and lasted for days. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
An estimated 1,500 people were killed by security forces, according to Reuters. The majority of the protests lasted four days; however, spillover clashes lasted until July 2020.
Widespread strikes continued on November 17 elsewhere in Iran, including in the cities of Sari, Sanandaj, Zarghan, and others, according to videos received by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
It was the third consecutive day of strikes by shopkeepers and businesses despite a widening crackdown as protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death entered a third month. Amini died after she was taken into custody by morality police allegedly for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab. Her family and supporters say she was severely beaten. Iranian authorities have blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
In videos from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, security agents try to force shopkeepers who have closed their shops in protest to reopen. In one of these videos, officers are seen throwing tear gas at protesters.
The videos published on social media from the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan show the large presence of people in the streets and intense clashes with security agents.
It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the videos, which have been widely distributed on social media.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group reported a massive protest in western Iranian city of Sanandaj on November 16. The organization confirmed the death of at least two protestors in the Kurdish city.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Seven Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Izeh Amid Protests
Iranian state media say seven people were killed and 10 injured in a November 16 "terrorist attack" in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Iran's state news agencies described the incident as a terrorist attack while referring to the dead as martyrs. State media reported that a 9-year-old boy, identified as Kian Pirfalak, was among those killed.
But activists and relatives of Pirfalak blamed security forces for his killing, which occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of the November 2019 bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that a large number of protesters were killed in Izeh on November 16 while blaming the Islamic republic's security forces for the killings.
In a video showing Pirfalak's body published online, one of his relatives said he was shot by the "security forces of the Islamic republic" and killed while he was riding in a car with his father.
Meanwhile, the official government news agency IRNA published a statement saying the extremist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the attack in Izeh.
However, the BBC monitoring service said some supporters of IS called the group's claim of responsibility fake.
Later, the state news agency IRNA removed the statement without offering any explanation.
The opponents of the Islamic republic accuse the government of attempting to divert public opinion from the protests.
Officials have blamed Western governments and intelligence services for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up their claims.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Lawyer Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi Arrested Amid State Crackdown On Protests
Lawyer and rights activist Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi has been arrested amid Iran's state crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reports. Zeidabadi’s wife, Atefeh Khalafi, said on social media that her husband was arrested on November 16 by the intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Several thousand have been arrested in past weeks, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, artists and others. The outspoken Zeidabadi was previously jailed for five years over his peaceful activism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Centcom Says Iranian-Made Drone Hit Pacific Zircon Tanker Off Oman
An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on November 15 was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area. An Israeli official had blamed Iran for the strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping. The company said there was minor damage to the hull but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo. A White House official earlier said the United States was "confident that Iran likely conducted" the hit using an unmanned aerial vehicle. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Defiant Iranians Continue Protests As New Death Sentences Handed Down
Iranian protestors staged fresh demonstrations with shopkeepers and businesses striking for the second consecutive day as the judiciary issued three more death sentences to follow through on government pledges to deal harshly with the unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said on November 16 that there was a "widespread strike" in Mahsa Amini's hometown of Saqez, as well as in Baneh, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Marivan, and Bukan in Iran's Kurdistan province.
Reports received by RFERL’s Radio Farda showed that workers at the Esfahan Steel Company, Iran's third-largest steel producer, were also on strike for a second consecutive day.
In Tehran, there were reports of a fierce clash -- including gunshots -- in a market in Tehran's Shadabad neighborhood as security forces tried to keep shopkeepers in a steel market from striking.
Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a third month.
The judiciary said on November 16 that a court had handed down three more death sentences to people for their participation in what it called "riots."
Five Iranian protesters have now been sentenced to death in the past three days.
While court officials have pointed out that the sentences can be appealed, the group Iran Human Rights called on the international community to "strongly warn" of the consequences of executing protesters.
"Underlining the Islamic Republic's history of using the death penalty to create societal fear, Iran Human Rights warns of the possibility of hasty executions without any prewarning," the group said.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Sanctions Senior Employees Of Iranian State-Run Media
The United States has sanctioned six senior employees of an Iranian state-run media corporation it accused of being a "critical tool" in Iran's suppression and censorship of its people. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on November 16 the sanctions target employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The Treasury Department said IRIB has broadcast hundreds of forced confessions of detainees and produced broadcast interviews of people who were forced to say that their relatives were not killed by Iranian authorities but instead died due to accidental causes. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Canada Ramps Up Sanctions On Iran Over Rights Abuses, War Aid To Russia
Canada has imposed a fifth package of sanctions against Iran this year in response to Tehran's "ongoing gross and systematic” human rights violations and actions to “destabilize peace and security." The Foreign Ministry said on November 16 that six individuals and two entities were added to the list. The sanctions target senior officials, “prominent regime supporters” and entities that have participated in “gross and systematic human rights violations" in Iran, it said. The two new entities sanctioned are considered "key" to activities aimed at destabilizing international security, including selling weapons and providing military personnel to train and assist Russian forces on the use of Iranian weapons." For the statement from the Canadian government, click here.
Kiss Goes Viral In Iran As More Die In Protest Crackdown
Public kissing is a taboo in Iran, so the image of a young couple embracing on a busy street was widely shared on social media as more protesters were reported to have been killed in ongoing unrest. The picture appeared as an Iranian court handed down a second death sentence to a protester. The protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.
Family Of Jailed Iranian Activist Sadeghi Warns That His Health Is Deteriorating
The family of Arash Sadeghi has again voiced concern over a further deterioration in the Iranian activist's state of health while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Arash Sadeghi's father warned about his son's physical condition and the progression of his bone cancer, adding that Arash was detained despite suffering from the disease and that he does not have access to medicine and treatment in prison.
Pointing out that his son was arrested for the first time in 2009 and has been arrested and imprisoned several times since, Hossein Sadeghi warned that "if Arash is not treated for two months, he will not survive."
Sadeghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Sadeghi was a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran where he was expelled by the authorities due to his political activities.
In 2013 he was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
He has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest against the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that has not yet been published.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous imprisonment, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
At least 116 journalists and columnists are among those arrested, according to RFERL’s Radio Farda.
They include Yalda Moayeri, Arash Ganji and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Protesting Iranian Athletes Shun National Anthem, Remove Head Scarves
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I’ve been following during the past week and what I’m watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
A growing number of Iranian athletes are refusing to sing the national anthem or to celebrate their victories in solidarity with the months-long anti-establishment protests that have rocked the country. Female athletes have also removed or refused to wear the mandatory head scarf in national and international competitions.
Videos uploaded on social media appear to show members of Iran's national basketball, soccer, and water polo teams recently refusing to sing the national anthem during matches abroad. An Iranian archer, meanwhile, appeared to remove her head scarf following a tournament in Tehran. She later apologized and said it was unintended, although some suggested she was pressured to do so. Last month, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without a head scarf in South Korea, although she also later apologized.
Iranian soccer legend Ali Daei said he refused an invitation from FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, to attend the World Cup in Qatar because he wanted to “stay alongside my compatriots and share my condolences to families who have recently lost their loved ones." Another outspoken former player, Ali Karimi, also declined an invitation from FIFA, saying, “Iranians are going through a very difficult time.”
A cleric in the northwestern city of Urmia said during Friday Prayers that athletes who refused to sing the national anthem should be “punished,” state media reported. Meanwhile, Iran's deputy sports minister, Maryam Kazemipur, conceded that some female athletes have acted against “Islamic norms,” although she said they had since apologized.
Why It Matters: The acts of solidarity show that support among Iranian athletes is growing for the anti-government protests, which have triggered a deadly government crackdown. The demonstrations, the biggest challenge to the clerical regime for years, have attracted support from all corners of society, including students, artists, lawyers, and activists.
The support of well-known athletes and sports figures has further publicized the protests and the brutal government response that has killed at least 330 people. Some 14,000 people have also been arrested in the crackdown, including athletes.
What's Next: More athletes are likely to publicly show their support for the protesters in the coming weeks, including during the soccer World Cup that kicks off on November 20 in Qatar. The Iranian national team includes several players who have criticized the authorities over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 shortly after she was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law. Her death was the catalyst for the protests.
Activists have called on soccer fans attending the World Cup to chant Amini’s name during Iran's games. FIFA does not allow political slogans and gestures at soccer matches. Carlos Queiroz, the coach of Iran’s national soccer team, said his players are free to voice their support for the protests as long as they adhere to FIFA’s rules.
Stories You Might Have Missed
• As the demonstrations rage on across Iran, some young people are knocking off clerics' turbans in the streets, in the latest form of protest. While some Iranians have praised the "turban throwing" as an act of resistance, others have expressed concern that clerics who are not affiliated with the state could become the victims of harassment and violence.
• Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi was already well established as a popular voice of protest, but this time his fortune-telling has landed him behind bars, as fans and family members express concerns for his life. Shortly after the release of his new video, Omen, which makes foreboding predictions about the future of Iran's clerical leadership if it continues its violent crackdown on the demonstrations, Salehi was arrested and has not been heard from since.
What We're Watching
Iran is facing mounting international pressure over its deadly crackdown on protesters. The European Union on November 14 announced additional sanctions against Tehran. French President Emmanuel Macron characterized the unrest as a “revolution" after meeting with Iranian women activists, including Roya Piraei, whose mother was killed by security forces in the early days of the crackdown. Separately, the United States said it will continue to pursue accountability for those responsible for the abuses “through sanctions and other means.”
Why It Matters: Iran was isolated even before the anti-government protests erupted. But the government’s clampdown on mostly peaceful protesters has further alienated the regime and attracted even more punitive measures. Tehran is likely to be further sanctioned and criticized in the coming weeks. Iran’s suppression of the anti-regime protests will be the focus of a November 24 session of the UN Human Rights Council.
Iran Issues Second Death Sentence In Three Days Over Protests
A court in Iran has handed a death sentence -- its second in three days -- to a protester arrested during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. "A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported late on November 15. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Targets Production, Transfer Of Iranian Drones To Russia In New Sanctions
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement on November 15 said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Film Committee Highlights Treatment Of Iranian Cinema, Theater Artists
A film committee in Iran has collected a list of 100 Iranian cinematographers and music and theater artists who have been summoned, arrested, or banned from leaving the country in the last few months, Iranian media reported.
In a report published on November 14, the Shargh newspaper wrote that the committee refused to publish the names of the artists.
The newspaper said Mojgan Ilanlu and Katayon Riahi are among famous artists who are in detention.
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to have removed her hijab in protest of Mahsa Amini's death, and Ilanlu, an Iranian documentary filmmaker, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the anti-government protests.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures announced their support for the protesters.
In response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the statement of support "worthless" in a speech and asked the judiciary to decide "whether their stance is criminal or not."
Prior to the recent wave of nationwide protests, three other prominent Iranian cinematographers, Mostafa al-Ahmad, Mohammad Rasulof, and Jafar Panahi were arrested after they joined a group of more than 300 Iranian filmmakers in calling on the security forces to "lay down arms" in the face of public outrage over "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following a building collapse in May in the city of Abadan, which killed 41 people.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran on October 3 announced a sentence of six years against al-Ahmad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Father Says Iranian Officials Pressured Him To Blame Kurdish Groups For Son's Death
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, says that security agents summoned him and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Kumar Daroftadeh's father said that the security agents asked him to say something he just couldn't.
"The government killed my son and must be held accountable. I told them, if Kurdish groups killed him, why did you steal his body and why did you have his cell phone?” he said.
"In no world and under any law, a 16-year-old child will not be shot."
Daroftadeh described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31 in the Kurdish-Iranian city of Piranshahr.
He told Radio Farda that his son was shot at close range while he was standing in the street with two other friends.
"The forensic doctor said that they shot him from a meter away," he added.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Rights Advocate Issues Warning Over Severe Sentences Being Handed To Protesters
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison has published a letter expressing concern about the heavy sentences -- including the death penalty -- being handed to protesters who have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Narges Mohammadi sent the letter on November 14 to Javid Rahman, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, asking the agency to use all of its powers to stop authorities from issuing death sentences and possibly carrying out of the executions of protesters.
In the letter, Mohammadi also noted that some protesters are "in solitary confinement and under pressure to give forced confessions,” which are then used to justify heavy sentences and executions in order to "create terror and suppress the popular uprising."
Mohammadi's letter was published a day after the Iranian judiciary announced the death sentence for a protester in Tehran, as well as five- to 10-year prison terms for five other protesters.
Rights groups say more than 300 people have been killed during the police crackdown that has followed the protests over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, and Iranian authorities have vowed to increase pressure as the unrest spreads across the country.
In response, 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters. Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, subsequently told a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council that he agreed with the request and that some protesters can be executed under the Qisas principle, or retaliatory law.
Mohseni-Ejei had already asked judges responsible for dealing with the cases of those arrested at the protests to refrain from issuing "weak sentences" to the people he called the "main elements" of the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
A group of 40 Iranian lawyers recently published a statement saying the judicial system "has become one of the authoritarian forces with the presence of nonindependent and disobedient officials, and because of this, a corrupt network has ruled the country's destiny."
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iranian Activist Ronaghi Sent Back To Prison After Hospital Treatment
Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi has been transferred back to Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being moved to a hospital over health concerns. The Mizan news agency quoted "the opinion of doctors" at the hospital as stating there was an "improvement in the physical condition" of Ronaghi, prompting his discharge. Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Sinks Boat Carrying 'Explosive Materials' From Iran To Yemen
The U.S. Navy said on November 15 it had scuttled a boat transporting "explosive materials" from Iran to supply Huthi rebels in Yemen, with enough power to fuel a dozen ballistic rockets. The boat, which the U.S. Navy seized on November 8 in the Gulf of Oman, was sunk on November 13, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.
Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Comments On Protests
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic republic's internal affairs. "Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in comments reported by the semiofficial Fars news agency. On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. To read the original story on Deutsche Welle, click here.
No Push For Iran Nuclear Talks, U.S. Envoy Says, Due To Protests, Drone Sales
Iran's crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned Washington's focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, the U.S. special envoy for Iran said on November 14. Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Piles Pressure On Iran's Leaders With More Sanctions
Iran's clerical rulers are facing mounting international pressure over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic republic and France's president characterizing the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on September 16 after her arrest for "inappropriate attire," have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment that took power over four decades ago. "Something unprecedented is happening," France's Emmanuel Macron told France Inter radio on November 14. "The grandchildren of the revolution are carrying out a revolution and are devouring it." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Concerns Grow Over Ronaghi's Health After Iranian Activist Moved To Hospital
Concerns over the health of Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi have risen after he was transferred to a hospital in Tehran from the notorious Evin prison where he is being held.
Prison authorities informed Ronaghi's family late on November 13 that they had transferred him to the Dey General Hospital. Many people gathered in front of the hospital and the surrounding streets and chanted slogans supporting the activist.
Videos published on social media showed security officers disperse the gathering. Gunshots can be heard, although it is not clear where they came from. Some reported tear gas was lobbed at the crowd.
Iranian judicial authorities said on November 14 that Ronaghi's health was "stable" and rejected reports that the 37-year-old had been physically injured prior to hospitalization and that he had required resuscitation on arrival.
"Ronaghi's general state of health is stable and he will soon be released from hospital," the judiciary website Mizan Online reported.
"The decision to send him to a hospital outside the prison on [November 13] was made to avoid any possible deterioration in his clinical condition and for him to receive additional treatment," the website said.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Reports say Ahmad Ronaghi, Hossein's father, suffered a stroke last week in front of Evin prison while asking about his son's condition and needed to be hospitalized for several days.
Last month, in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Ronaghi's father said prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Iran's judicial authorities have yet to comment on the reports or Hossein Ronaghi's condition.
On November 10, Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, said Hossein told her on the phone that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He's been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Sanctions To Target 'Inner Circle' Of Iran Guards, Germany Says
Fresh European Union sanctions will target the "inner circle of power" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Germany said on November 14 as the bloc convened to respond to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. Read the original Reuters story here.
